ADC: Agree Realty Corporation
71.19 USD 0.36 (0.50%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ADC 환율이 오늘 -0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 71.09이고 고가는 71.88이었습니다.
Agree Realty Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ADC News
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Agree Realty: Top-Tier REIT With A Hefty Price Tag (NYSE:ADC)
- Getty Realty Stock: Less Than 12x Earnings, 6.5% Yield. What More Can You Ask For? (GTY)
- Agree Realty Stock: Now One Of The Best REITs On Wall Street (NYSE:ADC)
- Realty Income Still Wins The Rematch With Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)
- 5 Reasons to Add VICI Properties Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Agree Realty (ADC) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
- Realty Income Boosts Dividend: Can It Preserve Investor Appeal?
- Agree Realty director Lehmkuhl buys $54,630 in shares
- How I Would Invest $1.8 Billion In Powerball Winnings
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Peak Humans: The Megatrend No One Is Talking About (Yet)
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Is Realty Income Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Realty Income: $60 Per Share Checked, Let's Talk About $70 (NYSE:O)
- Realty Income: Attractive For Some, But Mr. Market May Be Trying To Tell Us Something
- Monthly Payouts and Expanding Portfolio: Can Realty Income Deliver?
- REITs Could Have Some Of Their Best Years Ahead: Two Value Plays I Like With Strong Upside
- Stifel analyst names top picks in triple-net REIT sector
- August's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Up To 8%
- Agree Realty appoints Kirk Klatt as VP of Leasing
일일 변동 비율
71.09 71.88
년간 변동
67.58 79.61
- 이전 종가
- 71.55
- 시가
- 71.09
- Bid
- 71.19
- Ask
- 71.49
- 저가
- 71.09
- 고가
- 71.88
- 볼륨
- 810
- 일일 변동
- -0.50%
- 월 변동
- -2.05%
- 6개월 변동
- -8.32%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.40%
