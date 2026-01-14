New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT Indicator MT4
- Indicadores
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Versão: 3.1
- Ativações: 10
New Day & New Week Opening Gap ICT (NWOG & NDOG) Indicator for MT4
The New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT NWOG NDOG MT4 indicator is a practical and reliable tool designed for traders of all experience levels using the MetaTrader 4 platform.
This indicator automatically identifies and displays price gaps that form at the start of each new trading day and week. When the market opens after a daily or weekly close, the opening price often differs from the previous closing price, creating a visible gap on the chart. These gaps frequently play an important role in price behavior.
The indicator highlights these zones clearly:
- New Week Opening Gap (NWOG) is shown in red
- New Day Opening Gap (NDOG) is shown in green
Indicator Specifications
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Category
|
Kill Zone – Support & Resistance – ICT
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Time Frame
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Day Trading – Medium-Term – Long-Term
|
Markets
|
Forex – Crypto – Stocks – Commodities
Indicator Overview
Opening price gaps formed at the beginning of a new trading day or week often act as key support and resistance zones. When price revisits these areas, it may signal either a trend continuation or a potential reversal.
Many traders monitor price retracements into these gap zones, as they frequently offer high-probability entry and exit opportunities.
The indicator also supports the Event Horizon (PD) concept used in ICT trading, which is calculated by averaging daily and weekly opening gaps. By visualizing these levels on the chart, traders can more easily integrate ICT-based liquidity concepts into their trading strategies.
Uptrend Scenario
In an uptrend example shown on a 30-minute Dogecoin chart, the indicator marks the daily opening gap with a green box. When price pulls back and reacts to this zone, it may indicate a strong buy opportunity, especially when aligned with the overall bullish market structure.
Downtrend Scenario
On a 1-hour USD/CAD chart, the indicator demonstrates how daily opening gaps influence price movement. As price approaches the green-marked daily gap zone, traders can evaluate price behavior for signs of rejection, continuation, or reversal, helping them make more informed trade decisions.
Indicator Settings
- Chart & Object Color Theme: Light background
- NYOG_Show: Annual opening gap display disabled
- NMOG_LookBack: Monthly gap calculation based on the last 5 candles
- NMOG_Show: Monthly opening gap display disabled
- NWOG_LookBack: Weekly gap calculation based on the last 5 candles
- NWOG_Show: Weekly opening gap display enabled
- NDOG_LookBack: Daily gap calculation based on the last 5 candles
- NDOG_Show: Daily opening gap display enabled
- Invalidation: Automatic removal of invalid gap zones enabled
Conclusion
The New Day and New Week Opening Gap ICT NWOG NDOG MT4 indicator is a powerful addition to any MetaTrader 4 trading setup. By identifying critical daily and weekly opening gaps, it helps traders anticipate potential price reactions and liquidity-driven market movements.
Since opening gaps play a significant role in ICT concepts and liquidity-based analysis, this indicator offers valuable insights for traders seeking structured, rule-based trade opportunities across multiple markets and timeframes.