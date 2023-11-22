Up Down v6

4.45


on demo mode use date to work.

on version 13 wave added.13.1 histogram and trigger line can be changeble.

wave can be set 200-500. can have different signal on wave 200

on version 14 ema used.so can see mountly chart signals also.

up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts.

it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs.

and hold long way to signal.

dont gives too many signals.

when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down

when blue histogram cross trigger line that is down signal.and price probably will go up.

when the signals not seen press + button on terminal .

i have ad the c value.default is 2.7

also you can set the signals with the c value increasing or decreasing however you want acordig to the chart

thise value need to change acording to pair you use.

set the value in daily periot or h4 periot to up and down places has seen.

after that ,use same c value for that pair

you will see sometimes h4 signal sometimes 15 m.different periots.

when the signal has been seen any periot chart act acording to it.

thise system is a mathematic kind of aproach to prices to find up, down points.




Comentários 13
mohisma
123
mohisma 2024.09.21 23:02 
 

Amazing indicator! i tested it for 6 months.You need to monitor this indicator well enough to understand how it works. Thanks Guner Koca!

Highly recommended!

jackfx
34
jackfx 2024.03.11 12:19 
 

I have bought the indicator few days ago, early days but already made positive trades. very good indicator. I guess the higher the time frame the better signal will be . Really great work Guner!

anjane201
885
anjane201 2024.02.15 14:37 
 

The author is very understanding and supportive the indicator needs some learning before u can see its great potential

rodd cameron
80
rodd cameron 2025.02.16 14:39 
 

Hi why can`t i install new version on to another computer only let me install once can`t install on 2nd computer i have not tried the indicator yet but looking good will be watching it closely 2 morrow

Hi yes login meta trader 5 i manage to download on 1 pomputer but can`t install on 2nd computer i had problems with my mt4 platforum on 2nd computer a whyle back had to contact custoner service to fix the problem maybe that`s whats wrong

Guner Koca
4613
Resposta do desenvolvedor Guner Koca 2025.02.16 15:31
you have to log in your mql5 account on that pc
Rodrigo Oliver
23
Rodrigo Oliver 2025.02.06 09:14 
 

Hello Mr. Guner, could you add an alert to receive notifications on your cell phone?

Michael Cruise
49
Michael Cruise 2025.01.02 17:33 
 

ok This is 1000% a reprinting Indicator and that's a fact so don't say it's not I have had 12 valid sell signals all at higher prices that's a reprinting Indicator. you can get free reprinting Indicators online all do the same job as this reprinting Indicator.

For a Fucking start I do understand what a reprinting Indicator is and this is one of them that's a fact so get over your self

Guner Koca
4613
Resposta do desenvolvedor Guner Koca 2025.01.02 17:51
I understand that you dont know what is repirintig.
It is absolutaly nonrepaint indicator. You can say it drawdown sometimes. But it need to look all timeframes. It is multytimeframe indicator. Sometimes h4 gives sell after sell.but you can see the buy signals on 5m chart or 15 m charts.
mohisma
123
mohisma 2024.09.21 23:02 
 

Amazing indicator! i tested it for 6 months.You need to monitor this indicator well enough to understand how it works. Thanks Guner Koca!

Highly recommended!

rafaella
195
rafaella 2024.07.03 16:35 
 

rafaella
195
rafaella 2024.07.03 16:35

Greg Nicolas
137
Greg Nicolas 2024.04.06 09:39 
 

This is a nice Indicator. however, It would be a great idea if it can be updated to suit 1Hr time frame settings. Further, we have to minimize our chart i.e zoom in before we can see the Indicator Blue/Red color, If this too can be updated better best. Thank you

Fwaz A A Almebyad
346
Fwaz A A Almebyad 2024.03.18 15:22 
 

Fwaz A A Almebyad
346
Fwaz A A Almebyad 2024.03.18 15:22

jackfx
34
jackfx 2024.03.11 12:19 
 

I have bought the indicator few days ago, early days but already made positive trades. very good indicator. I guess the higher the time frame the better signal will be . Really great work Guner!

Aravind Kolanupaka
9769
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.02.26 15:14 
 

Very good. Signals on M1 need better judgement and on higher timeframe wait for reversal confirmation.

anjane201
885
anjane201 2024.02.15 14:37 
 

The author is very understanding and supportive the indicator needs some learning before u can see its great potential

Qingshan Li
659
Qingshan Li 2024.01.23 00:45 
 

I've been using this forex indicator and service for some time now, and I'm thoroughly impressed. The indicator' has been significantly enhanced by Guner . The user-friendly interface makes it accessible for both beginners and experienced traders. Also customer support overall experience has been outstanding, and I highly recommend this forex indicator and service for anyone serious about improving their trading strategy. Thanks again and look forward to learn from you Guner .

Hassan Hamdy Fathy Mohamed
213
Hassan Hamdy Fathy Mohamed 2024.01.12 17:47 
 

The indicator is very, very wonderful. I have never in my life entered deals with such accuracy, selling from the top and buying from the bottom. The strongest indicator I have seen Thank you very much, Guner

rainwalker123
3424
rainwalker123 2023.12.25 21:18 
 

The indicator looks really brilliant. For 100USD it should have a Push notification. Keep up the good work. Before prejudicing a product @ miccaluko155, you should test it in long term. Especially the higher time frames, deliver brilliant signals, which you can combine also with your own strategys. Just have a look on the comments section how it works.

Guner Koca
4613
Resposta do desenvolvedor Guner Koca 2024.01.21 17:50
dont miss the signals 1h and 4h timeframes.
when open position check the one upper time frames for where the trend goes.
dont forget press + button on terminal.zoom out.
