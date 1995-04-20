SuperScalp Pro MT4

SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4

SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met.

The strength of SuperScalp Pro lies in its multi-layer filtering system: it combines EMA (Fast/Slow/Trend), EMA slope, RSI, ADX/DI, ATR, Volume filter, price distance limits relative to EMA (based on ATR), and an optional MACD divergence detection. Signals are only triggered when the Supertrend “flips” and all selected filters align, significantly reducing false signals — especially useful on smaller timeframes designed for scalping.

The interface is designed for clarity: the Supertrend line changes color according to market direction, BUY/SELL arrows appear on the exact signal candle, SL/TP dashed lines are drawn across the chart, and “SL / TP” labels are placed precisely at the corresponding price levels.

SuperScalp Pro offers advanced strategy customization: adjust ATR_Period, ATR_Multiplier, SL/TP multiplier based on ATR, enable/disable candle close confirmation (ConfirmOnClosedBar), wick filter (Wick Filter), limit price deviation from EMA/Supertrend using ATR, configure ADX/DI, enable RSI filter, optional MACD divergence detection… You can also limit the number of bars between two signals (MinBarsBetweenSignals) or set a Probability_Threshold to only receive high-confidence signals.

The smart alert system only notifies you when a new signal differs from the previous one, including full price, SL/TP, and probability information. This reduces alert spam and ensures traders focus on the most important signals.

Recommended usage:
SuperScalp Pro works best on M1–M15 timeframes and highly liquid currency pairs. Higher timeframes (H1–D1) still provide stable signals if you prefer accuracy over quantity. Testing has shown that M15 provides the best balance between signal frequency and performance. Before trading live, users should backtest and forward-test on a demo account to optimize parameters for each pair. The indicator is designed as a decision-support tool and works most effectively when combined with risk management and multi-timeframe analysis.

Risk management note:
SL/TP levels are ATR-based to adapt to volatility, but users should still check lot size and risk per trade to match actual market conditions.

SuperScalp Pro version for MetaTrader 5 (MT5):
If you are using MT5, you can view the compatible version here:
SuperScalp Pro — MT5 

User support:
You can leave comments or message directly on MQL5 to get assistance with optimal configuration and trading guidance.


