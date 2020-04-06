Nebula Drifter Eclipse AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Nebula Drifter Eclipse (MT5)

[Subtitle: Trend Pullback | Dual EMA Cloud | Prop Firm Safe]

Introduction Nebula Drifter Eclipse is an algorithmic trading solution engineered to capitalize on "Mean Reversion" opportunities within established market trends. Designed for professional application, this Expert Advisor (EA) avoids chasing breakouts. Instead, it mathematically identifies temporary price deviations (pullbacks) to execute entries at optimal valuation levels, thereby maximizing the Risk-to-Reward ratio while maintaining alignment with the dominant trend.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a precision 3-layer architecture:

  1. Trend Context Analysis: Uses a Dual EMA Framework (Fast 50 & Slow 200) to filter market direction. It strictly adheres to trend-following principles, filtering out counter-trend noise.

  2. Precision Entry Protocol: Trades are executed only when a specific confluence occurs:

    • Volatility Deviation: Uses Bollinger Bands to detect statistically significant overbought/oversold conditions (The Drifter).

    • Oscillator Confirmation: Uses RSI as a trigger to confirm momentum shifts (The Eclipse), ensuring the pullback is ending and the main trend is resuming.

  3. Dynamic Exit: Features an ATR-based Trailing Stop that adapts to market volatility to secure unrealized gains.

Key Features

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Position Sizer. Define your maximum risk in USD (e.g., $50), and the algorithm automatically adjusts lot sizes based on the Stop Loss distance.

  • Strict Capital Preservation: 100% No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. Every position is independent and protected by Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Nebula Dashboard: A transparent on-chart interface displays Trend Status, RSI Signal, and Net Profit metrics for immediate situational awareness.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: H1 (Recommended for stability), M30.

  • Symbols: Major Forex Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US30).

  • Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread account.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 for 0.01 lots.

Input Parameters Please adjust the following settings to customize the EA:

  • === 1. MONEY MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseRiskUSD : Enable/Disable auto-lot calculation based on USD risk.

    • InpRiskUSD: Maximum monetary risk per trade (e.g., 50.0).

    • InpRewardRatio : Target Risk-to-Reward Ratio (Default: 1.5).

  • === 2. NEBULA STRATEGY CORE ===

    • InpFastEMA / InpSlowEMA : Periods for the Trend Cloud (Default: 50/200).

    • InpBandsPeriod : Period for Volatility detection.

    • InpRSI_Period : Period for the Eclipse trigger.

    • InpRSI_Level_Buy / Sell : Thresholds for entry.

  • === 3. SAFETY & EXIT ===

    • InpSL_ATR_Mult : Stop Loss distance based on ATR volatility.

    • InpUseTrailing : Enable dynamic Trailing Stop.

  • === 4. SYSTEM ===

    • InpShowDashboard : Toggle the on-chart analytics panel.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto an H1 chart.

  4. In the Inputs tab, set InpRiskUSD to your preferred risk level.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


