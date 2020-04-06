Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider (MT4)

[Subtitle: HydraFlow Autopilot | Volatility Trap Grid | FireShield Safety]

IntroductionDorothy Web Spider (DWS) is not a rigid traditional Expert Advisor. It is an automated trading assistant operating on the "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "HydraFlow" logic. Instead of chasing price with market orders, Dorothy automatically scans market volatility and places smart Pending Orders ("Price Traps") at strategic levels. Whether you are trading Forex, Gold (XAU), or Crypto, the EA adapts its web to capture profit from volatility spikes while keeping drawdown under control.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a 3-stage adaptive logic:

  1. Scan (HydraFlow): The EA continuously monitors the market for price compression or volatility breakouts using ATR.

  2. Web Deploy: Instead of reckless instant entries, it places a dynamic grid of Pending Orders (Buy Stops/Limits). This ensures you only enter the market at optimal price levels.

  3. Waterflow Management: Once a trap is triggered, the EA manages the trade using USD-Based Targets (Money, not Pips) to ensure precise risk-reward outcomes.

Key Features

  • HydraFlow Autopilot: Forget complex settings. The EA automatically adjusts grid spacing and sensitivity based on real-time volatility (ATR). It stays calm during ranging markets and acts decisively during breakouts.

  • FireShield Protection System: Safety is the #1 priority.

    • Daily Loss Cap: Automatically stops trading for the day if losses hit your defined limit (e.g., -$50).

    • Cooldown Mode: Detects consecutive losses and pauses trading to prevent "revenge trading" spirals.

  • Multi-Market Profile: Automatically detects the symbol type:

    • Forex: Tuned for scalping.

    • Gold (XAU): Wider grids for high volatility.

    • Crypto: Adjusts tick sizes for digital assets.

  • Smart Exits: Built-in Trailing Stop, Break-even, and Partial Close logic.

Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

  • Timeframe: M15 or H1.

  • Symbols: Majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Gold (XAUUSD), and BTCUSD.

  • Account Type: Standard or ECN.

  • Minimum Balance: $200 (Cent Account) or $1000 (Standard Account) recommended for Grid strategies.

Input ParametersPlease adjust these settings to fit your risk profile:

  • === 1. MONEY MANAGEMENT ===

    • TradeLots : Initial lot size.

    • TP_USD_Forex / XAU / Crypto : Take Profit target in USD currency.

    • SL_USD_Forex / XAU / Crypto : Stop Loss target in USD currency.

  • === 2. SAFETY & FIRESHIELD ===

    • EnableFireshield : Active daily loss protection.

    • DailyLossLimit : Max allowed loss per day (e.g., 50.0).

    • UseLightMode : Reduces CPU usage for smoother operation.

  • === 3. EXITS ===

    • EnableBreakeven : Move SL to entry after profit.

    • EnableTrailing : Dynamic profit locking.

    • EnablePartialClose : Secure profit at intervals.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex4 file to your MQL4\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT4 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto an M15 chart.

  4. Important: Allow "Live Trading" in the settings.

  5. Set your TP_USD and SL_USD targets.

AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


