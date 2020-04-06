Titanium Prop Guard Pro

Headline: Ultimate Account Protection for Prop Firm Traders!
Are you afraid of hitting your Daily Drawdown?
Titanium Prop Guard Pro is your professional silent partner that monitors your equity 24/7. It is specifically designed for traders who want to secure their funded accounts and never worry about breaching Prop Firm rules again.
Main Features:
🛡️ Smart Daily Loss Limit: Automatically closes all trades if your loss hits the limit.
💰 Target Profit Locker: Reach your daily goal? The EA will close everything and secure your gain.
⚡ Ultra-Fast Execution: Monitors account equity every second.
🤖 Set & Forget: Simple setup, works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices).
