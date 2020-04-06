Gold Vortex Safe Manager

Description:
Smart Trade Manager Safe is a simple and safe automated trading robot for MT5, designed for both beginners and professional traders. It automatically opens buy trades while managing risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Features:

Automatically opens buy trades on any currency pair.

Manages risk with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Uses a unique Magic Number to distinguish its trades.

Works on any timeframe and major Forex pairs.

Lightweight and does not consume system resources.

Safe version without any coding errors, ready for demo testing before live use.


Notes:

This is an initial version suitable for trial or MQL5 Market listing.

Future updates will include: sell trades, Trailing Stop, and improved performance for higher profit potential.


