Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro
- Indicadores
- Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
- Versão: 1.80
- Ativações: 5
🔥 Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro: High-Precision Reversal Signal Indicator 🔥
Unlock the power of professional price action combined with volume momentum. Mabrouk RSI Sniper Pro is designed for traders who demand precision and reliability. It identifies high-probability reversal points by analyzing candle formations and volume spikes.
✅ Key Features:
Zero Repaint: Signals are permanent once the candle closes.
Volume-Filtered: Only signals with strong market conviction are shown.
Smart Price Action: Detects engulfing patterns and breakout reversals.
Fully Customizable: Adjust arrow offsets, sizes, and colors to fit your style.
Optimized Performance: Lightweight code that won't slow down your platform.
🎯 How to Trade:
Blue Arrow: Potential Buy opportunity at market reversal.
Red Arrow: Potential Sell opportunity at market exhaustion.
Elevate your trading with the Mabrouk Sniper today!