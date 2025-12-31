Title: MabroukPro Reversal Master EA - Smart Mean Reversion for Consistent Profits

Tagline: Unlock the Power of Market Reversals with Intelligent Risk Management.

[Introductory Image Here: Backtest Screenshot with $1,217+ Profit & 100% Quality]

Overview:

The MabroukPro Reversal Master EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It intelligently identifies high-probability mean-reversion opportunities using a unique combination of trend filtering (Moving Average) and momentum analysis (RSI). This EA is engineered for traders seeking consistent gains with robust risk control.

Key Features:

Smart Mean Reversion Logic: Utilizes a custom algorithm to spot optimal entry points when prices deviate significantly from the main trend (MA) and RSI indicates overbought/oversold conditions.

Dynamic Risk Management: Automatically calculates precise lot sizes based on a user-defined risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1.5% of balance), ensuring disciplined capital protection.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Protects your profits by dynamically adjusting the Stop Loss as the trade moves in your favor, maximizing gains while minimizing exposure.

Trend Confluence Filter: Incorporates a Moving Average (MA) to ensure trades are only taken in alignment with the broader market trend, enhancing accuracy.

Time-Based Filtering: Features intelligent candle-count filtering between trades to avoid overtrading in volatile conditions.

Proven Performance: Backtested with 100% History Quality, demonstrating consistent profitability with a high Profit Factor of 1.78 and a strong Recovery Factor of 2.08. (See attached backtest report.)

Fully Customizable: Easily adjust key parameters like MA period, RSI levels, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and risk percentage to suit your trading style and market conditions.

Why Choose MabroukPro Reversal Master EA?

Reliable Automation: Automate your trading with a battle-tested strategy that eliminates emotional decisions.

Capital Protection: Sleep soundly knowing your capital is protected by an advanced risk management system.

Maximize Profits: Utilize dynamic trailing stops to capture maximum potential from every winning trade.

Transparency: Backtested with 100% real tick data for verifiable performance.

Recommended Assets: EURUSD, GBPUSD (H1 Timeframe)

Minimum Deposit: $1000 (for 0.01 lot with 1.5% risk)

[Call to Action Button: "Get Your Copy Now" / "Download Trial"]