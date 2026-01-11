Mabrouk Institutional Sniper

Mabrouk Institutional Sniper V1.40 – Pass Your Prop Firm Challenges!
Unlock Institutional Grade Trading with the Most Stable RSI-Liquidity Algorithm on the Market.
Are you tired of experts that draw down your account or fail prop firm consistency rules? Mabrouk Institutional Sniper is engineered specifically for traders who demand high precision, low risk, and professional money management.
Why Choose Mabrouk Institutional Sniper?
Prop Firm Ready: Built-in Daily Loss Protection (set at 3% by default) to ensure you never violate funding rules (FTMO, MyForexFunds, etc.).
Institutional Liquidity Logic: Unlike standard RSI EA's, our version 1.40 uses a hyper-fast period-3 filter to catch price reversals at the exact moment of institutional exhaustion.
Smart Volume Management: Integrated "Auto-Lot" scaling. Whether you have $100 or $100,000, the EA calculates the required margin to ensure every trade is executed perfectly without "Not enough money" errors.
Time-Filtered Precision: Trades only during high-liquidity sessions (London & New York) to avoid the "dead market" traps and high-spread volatility.
Key Features:
Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit: Every trade is protected. No grid, no dangerous martingale.
Dynamic Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor.
Low Drawdown Focus: Historically designed to maintain a drawdown below 5% under normal market conditions.
One-Chart Setup: Easy to install and runs 24/5 with zero maintenance.
Recommended Settings:
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, or GBPUSD.
Timeframe: M5 or M15 for best sniping results.
Minimum Balance: $100 (Works on smaller accounts thanks to our V1.40 optimization).
"Don't just trade. Hunt like an institution."
Get your copy today and take your trading to the professional level!
