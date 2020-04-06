Nuclear

NUCLEAR EA – Precision Breakout Trading System

NUCLEAR EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, stability, and strict risk control. Built with prop-firm rules in mind, this EA focuses on high-quality breakout and fake-breakout setups while fully avoiding dangerous strategies.

 What NUCLEAR EA Does NOT Use

  • No Martingale

  • No Hedging

  • No Grid

  • No Risky Recovery Logic

Every trade is independent, controlled, and calculated.


Core Trading Logic

  • Smart breakout detection on the 15-minute timeframe

  • Optional reverse breakout for fake breakout scenarios

  • Multi-bar confirmation to reduce false signals

  • Trades only when market conditions meet strict volatility and spread rules

Advanced Risk Management (Prop Firm Ready)

  • Fixed or automatic lot sizing based on account risk

  • Adjustable risk per trade (%)

  • Built-in maximum daily loss protection

  • Daily profit cap to stop trading after target is reached

  • Spread and slippage filters to avoid bad executions

Trade Management Features

  • Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Smart Trailing Stop with step control

  • Break-Even protection with extra profit lock

  • One trade per setup using a unique magic number

Recommended Settings

    • Parameter
    • Recommendation
    • Notes
    • Broker Account
    • Low-Spread ECN / RAW
    • Ensures fast execution, minimal slippage, and tighter spreads.
    • Account Type
    • Zero / ECN / RAW
    • Strongly recommended for best performance and accuracy.
    • Trading Symbol
    • XAUUSD (Gold)
    • Performs best on high-liquidity instruments.
    • Timeframe
    • M15 (15 Minutes)
    • Optimal balance between precision and breakout responsiveness.

Note: I'm using Exness Zero Account


Ideal For

  • Prop firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds-style rules)

  • Traders who prefer low drawdown strategies

  • Long-term consistency over gambling

