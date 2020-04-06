Nuclear
- Experts
- Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
- Versão: 1.20
- Atualizado: 20 dezembro 2025
NUCLEAR EA – Precision Breakout Trading System
NUCLEAR EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, stability, and strict risk control. Built with prop-firm rules in mind, this EA focuses on high-quality breakout and fake-breakout setups while fully avoiding dangerous strategies.
What NUCLEAR EA Does NOT Use
-
No Martingale
-
No Hedging
-
No Grid
-
No Risky Recovery Logic
Every trade is independent, controlled, and calculated.
Core Trading Logic
-
Smart breakout detection on the 15-minute timeframe
-
Optional reverse breakout for fake breakout scenarios
-
Multi-bar confirmation to reduce false signals
-
Trades only when market conditions meet strict volatility and spread rules
Advanced Risk Management (Prop Firm Ready)
-
Fixed or automatic lot sizing based on account risk
-
Adjustable risk per trade (%)
-
Built-in maximum daily loss protection
-
Daily profit cap to stop trading after target is reached
-
Spread and slippage filters to avoid bad executions
Trade Management Features
-
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Smart Trailing Stop with step control
-
Break-Even protection with extra profit lock
-
One trade per setup using a unique magic number
Recommended Settings
- Parameter
- Recommendation
- Notes
- Broker Account
- Low-Spread ECN / RAW
- Ensures fast execution, minimal slippage, and tighter spreads.
- Account Type
- Zero / ECN / RAW
- Strongly recommended for best performance and accuracy.
- Trading Symbol
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- Performs best on high-liquidity instruments.
- Timeframe
- M15 (15 Minutes)
- Optimal balance between precision and breakout responsiveness.
Note: I'm using Exness Zero Account
Ideal For
-
Prop firm challenges (FTMO, MyForexFunds-style rules)
-
Traders who prefer low drawdown strategies
-
Long-term consistency over gambling