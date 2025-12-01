Macd Rsi Expert

5

MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability.

This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on the following symbols:

  • BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • JP225 (Nikkei 225)

  • HK50 (Hang Seng Index)

Key Features

  • Dual-Indicator Logic: Uses MACD to identify the trend direction and RSI to confirm entry timing, reducing false signals during choppy markets.

  • Multi-Asset Optimization: Tuned for both Crypto (BTC) and major Asian Indices (JP225, HK50).

  • Optimized Parameters Included: Attached with the EA file are optimized parameters specifically for the month of October for the aforementioned three symbols.

  • Free to Use: Full functionality is provided for free to the MQL5 community.

  • Simple Setup: Plug-and-play configuration for the recommended timeframe and symbols.

Strategy Overview The EA monitors the market for convergence/divergence signals. A trade is typically triggered when the MACD indicates a new trend formation, but only if the RSI confirms that the move has sufficient momentum and is not currently in an extreme overbought or oversold zone (depending on settings).

Optimized Parameters (October) For maximum profit, use the following settings derived from optimization:

BTCUSD

  • MACD_Fast: 4

  • MACD_Slow: 27

  • RSI_Period: 30

  • TakeProfit: 252

  • StopLoss: 72

JP225

  • MACD_Fast: 3

  • MACD_Slow: 86

  • RSI_Period: 36

  • TakeProfit: 497

  • StopLoss: 231

HK50

  • MACD_Fast: 5

  • MACD_Slow: 12

  • RSI_Period: 21

  • TakeProfit: 693

  • StopLoss: 300

Parameters Please ensure these match your specific trading requirements:

  • MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • Lots: Fixed lot size for trading.

  • StopLoss: Loss limit in points.

  • TakeProfit: Profit target in points.

  • MACD_Fast: Fast EMA period for MACD.

  • MACD_Slow: Slow EMA period for MACD.

  • RSI_Period: Period for the RSI indicator.

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)

  • Symbols: BTCUSD, JP225, HK50

  • Account: ECN or Low Spread account recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.

Risk Warning: Trading financial markets involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance of this EA (Backtests) does not guarantee future results. Please test on a Demo account before using real funds.

Comentários 1
Amer Mahmoud Theeb Alzueinat
225
Amer Mahmoud Theeb Alzueinat 2025.12.03 19:46 
 

works great on backtesting but still no trades in live account

Mais do autor
Daily Gold Breakout Trader
Lakshya Pandey
Experts
Product Name: Daily Gold Breakout A disciplined US Session breakout strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on capturing single high-momentum bullish moves. The Daily Gold Breakout EA is a straightforward, automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5. It operates on a strict "Quality over Quantity" philosophy. Instead of over-trading, this EA waits for one specific high-probability setup per day during the volatile US Session open. It identifies co
FREE
Market Structure Expert
Lakshya Pandey
Experts
Market Structure EA   is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement:   Market Structure . The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect   Higher Highs (HH)   and   Lower Lows (LL) . By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align wi
FREE
Ema Crossover based Expert
Lakshya Pandey
Experts
EMA Crossover Expert Advisor (Free MT5 EA) Automate Your Trading with the Classic Trend-Following Strategy The EMA Crossover EA is a free, fully automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It simplifies one of the most reliable technical strategies—the Moving Average Crossover into a "set and forget" solution for retail traders. Perfect for capturing big trends on major currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD, this EA handles the entry, exit, and risk management so you don't have to watch th
FREE
