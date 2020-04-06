Flashpip Scalper EA

Core System Overview

Flashpip Scalper is an AI-powered multi-symbol scalping system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It employs advanced algorithmic trading strategies with real-time market analysis, risk management protocols, and session-based filtering to execute high-frequency trades across multiple currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The system is engineered for both validation testing and live trading environments.

Primary Trading Strategy

The EA implements a multi-timeframe trend-following scalping strategy that operates primarily on the M5 timeframe with confirmation from higher timeframes (M15, H1). The system uses a combination of technical indicators including EMA crossovers, RSI, Stochastic, ADX, and MACD to identify high-probability trade entries with strict confidence thresholds.

Key Technical Features

1. Multi-Symbol Trading Capability

Simultaneously monitors and trades up to 6 symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, XAUUSD

Symbol-specific parameter optimization

Independent analysis per symbol with shared risk management

2. AI-Powered Signal Generation

Confidence Scoring System : Each trade signal receives a 0-100 confidence score

Multi-Indicator Fusion : Combines signals from 7+ technical indicators

Adaptive Thresholds : Minimum confidence requirement (default: 70%)

Trend Filtering: Uses H1 and M15 timeframes to confirm M5 signals

3. Advanced Risk Management System

Position Sizing

Dynamic Lot Calculation : Based on account balance and risk multiplier

Symbol-Specific Limits : Separate maximum lot sizes for forex (0.1) and gold (0.01)

Emergency Hard Caps : Forces 0.01 lots for gold on accounts under $5000

Broker Compliance: Proper volume normalization for netting accounts

Risk Controls

Daily Loss Limit : Configurable percentage (default: 3%)

Maximum Drawdown : Equity-based protection (default: 12%)

Concurrent Trade Limit : Maximum open positions (default: 1-2)

Correlation Protection: Limits trades on correlated symbols

4. Session-Based Filtering

Major Session Only Mode : Trades only during London (8-16 GMT) and New York (13-21 GMT) sessions

Asian Session Avoidance : Optional filter to skip 0-7 GMT

Weekend Gap Protection : Avoids trading near weekend market close

Time-Based Restrictions: Configurable trading hours

5. Trade Management Features

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit : Symbol-specific pip distances

Risk-Reward Ratios : 1:2 for forex (15 SL / 30 TP), 1:2 for gold (150 SL / 300 TP)

Trade Retry Logic : Automatic retry on failed order placement

Slippage Protection: Configurable maximum slippage allowance

6. Loss Recovery System

Consecutive Loss Pause : Automatic trading pause after 3 losses

Dynamic Risk Adjustment : Reduces lot sizes after losses

Cool-down Periods: Configurable pause duration (default: 30 minutes)

7. Technical Infrastructure

Indicator Framework

Real-time Data Processing : Simultaneous monitoring of all enabled symbols

Handle Management : Efficient indicator handle allocation and release

Buffer Synchronization : Proper time-series data alignment

Error Handling: Comprehensive validation of all indicator data

Symbol Management

Dynamic Initialization : Automatic symbol validation on startup

Broker Compliance : Proper symbol name formatting with suffix support

Volume Validation : Detailed lot size verification for each broker

Margin Calculation: Real-time margin requirement checking

8. Performance Tracking & Reporting

Real-time Statistics : Win rate, profit factor, P/L tracking

Daily Performance Reset : Automatic at market open

Comprehensive Logging : Detailed trade execution records

Dashboard Display: On-chart visual status panel

9. Market Validation Mode

Restricted Testing : Trades only the chart symbol during validation

Limited Frequency : Prevents trade flooding during tests

Log Control : Configurable logging for validation vs live trading

Alert Management: Disables unnecessary alerts during testing

Technical Architecture

Code Structure

Modular Design : Separated functional components

Object-Oriented Approach : Uses MQL5 standard libraries (CTrade, CPositionInfo, CSymbolInfo)

Memory Management : Proper handle release and array management

Error Handling: Comprehensive validation at all execution points

Key Data Structures

SymbolData Struct : Per-symbol configuration and state

PerformanceStats Struct : Trade performance tracking

TradeOpportunity Struct: Signal prioritization and management

Execution Flow

Initialization: Symbol validation, indicator creation, parameter validation Market Analysis: Real-time indicator data processing across all symbols Signal Generation: Confidence scoring and trade signal creation Risk Assessment: Margin checking, position sizing, risk validation Order Execution: Trade placement with retry logic Position Management: Open trade monitoring (future enhancement for trailing stops) Performance Tracking: Real-time statistics updating

Parameter Optimization Areas

Trading Parameters

Confidence Threshold (70-85)

ADX Strength Minimum (25-35)

RSI Period (10-20)

EMA Periods (Fast: 10-20, Slow: 40-60, Trend: 150-250)

Risk Parameters

Risk Multiplier (0.005-0.02)

Daily Target Percentage (3-8%)

Maximum Concurrent Trades (1-3)

Stop Loss/Take Profit ratios

Session Parameters

London Session Hours (adjust for broker timezone)

New York Session Hours

Asian session avoidance settings

System Requirements

Platform Requirements

MetaTrader 5 Build 2000+

MQL5 Language Support

Netting Account Type (required for proper volume validation)

Broker Requirements

Support for all 6 trading symbols

Reasonable spreads (max 4 pips forex, 8 pips gold)

Standard lot sizes (0.01 minimum typically)

Adequate historical data for indicator calculation

Account Requirements

Minimum recommended balance: $100 (forex only), $500 (including gold)

Sufficient leverage for intended position sizes

No trade restrictions during major sessions

Validation & Testing

Backtesting Features

Strategy Tester compatible

Multi-symbol testing capability

Detailed error logging

Performance metric generation

Live Testing Features

Paper trading mode via Market Validation Mode

Real-time performance tracking

Comprehensive logging system

Alert and notification system

Development History

Version Evolution

v1.0 : Initial release with basic multi-symbol capability

v1.9 : Added gold trading with improved margin calculation

v1.91-1.93 : Emergency fixes for small account gold trading

v1.94: Complete volume validation fix for netting accounts

Critical Fixes Implemented

Gold margin calculation for small accounts Volume normalization for netting account requirements Error handling for "Invalid volume" broker rejections Proper symbol validation and initialization Comprehensive risk management for mixed symbol portfolios

Usage Guidelines

Initial Setup

Attach to M5 chart of any symbol Configure enabled symbols based on account balance Set risk parameters appropriate for account size Enable/disable session filters based on trading style Configure logging level for debugging vs production

Monitoring Requirements

Regular review of trade logs

Performance metric tracking

Margin usage monitoring

Session timing awareness

Risk Management Compliance

Never override emergency hard caps

Maintain adequate account balance for intended positions

Monitor correlation during multi-symbol trading

Regular review of loss recovery system performance

Performance Characteristics

Expected Trade Frequency

2-10 trades per day per symbol during active sessions

Variable based on market conditions and confidence thresholds

Risk Profile

Controlled risk per trade (0.5-2% of balance)

Daily loss limits prevent catastrophic losses

Drawdown protection preserves account equity

Profitability Targets

Daily target percentage configurable (default 5%)

Realistic expectations based on market conditions

Consistent application of risk management rules

Support & Maintenance

Regular Checks

Symbol availability and data feeds

Indicator calculation accuracy

Trade execution reliability

Performance metric validity

Update Requirements

Broker symbol name changes

MT5 platform updates

Regulatory requirement changes

Performance optimization opportunities

This system represents a sophisticated approach to algorithmic scalping with particular attention to risk management, broker compliance, and multi-symbol coordination. The architecture supports both validation testing and live trading while maintaining strict risk controls appropriate for various account sizes.