Daily Active Fractals

**The cleanest, most accurate Break & Bounce trading tool for Scalpers and Day Traders.**

Are you tired of messy charts full of old fractals that represent invalid levels? Do you struggle to distinguish between a weak high and a strong reversal point?

**Daily Active Fractals AO** is a next-generation trading tool designed specifically for volatile instruments like **Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Forex pairs**. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your screen with history, this tool focuses **only on the Current Day** and actively manages your chart to show you *only* the levels that matter right now.

### 🚀 Why This Indicator is Different

Most fractal indicators leave arrows on the chart even after the price has smashed through them. This indicator is dynamic:

1. **Break = Delete:** If the price breaks a Support or Resistance level, the indicator immediately removes the signal. You never see "failed" levels, only active ones.

2. **Bounce = Stay:** If the level holds, the line and arrow remain, confirming a valid zone for entry.

3. **AO Momentum Filter:** It doesn't just look at price. It scans the **Awesome Oscillator (AO)** to ensure the fractal aligns with a momentum peak or valley.

--- ### 🌟 Key Features

* **Smart History Cleaning:** Automatically hides fractals from previous days. Your chart resets every day at 00:00 Server Time.

* **Auto-Validation Logic:**

* **Strong Signal (Colored Arrow + Line):** Fractal matches an Awesome Oscillator Peak. This is a high-probability reversal zone.

* **Weak Signal (Grey Dot):** Fractal exists but lacks momentum confirmation. Good for aggressive scalping or take-profit zones.

* **Flexible Alignment:** Includes a smart "Tolerance" feature that detects momentum peaks even if they are slightly offset (by 1 bar) from the price high/low.

* **Visual "Tunnel" Lines:** Draws horizontal Support/Resistance lines extending to the current candle. As long as the line is visible, the level is holding.

* **Ghost Protection:** When you load the chart, it scans today's history and hides any levels that were already broken earlier in the day.

* **Alert System:** Get instant Push Notifications to your mobile or PC alerts when a NEW valid Strong Level is confirmed.

--- ### 🎮 How to Trade

**Strategy 1: The Bounce (Reversal)**

1. Wait for a **Colored Arrow (Green/Red)** and a horizontal line to appear.

2. This confirms a Strong Level where Price and Momentum (AO) are aligned.

3. **Entry:** If the next candle touches the line and fails to break it (the line remains on screen), enter in the direction of the arrow.

4. **Stop Loss:** Just beyond the fractal arrow.

**Strategy 2: The Breakout**

1. Identify an active Horizontal Line on the chart.

2. Watch price approach the line.

3. **Entry:** If the price moves through the line and the **line suddenly disappears**, this indicates a Breakout.

4. Trade in the direction of the break. ---

### ⚙️ Input Settings

* **Valid Signals (Colors):** Customize colors for Strong Resistance (AO > 0) and Support (AO < 0).

* **ShowLines:** Toggle the horizontal trend lines on/off.

* **ShowWarnings:** Choose to see "Weak" fractals (Grey dots) or hide them completely for a cleaner view.

* **UseFlexibleAO:** *(Recommended: True)* Allows the AO peak to be within +/- 1 bar of the price high/low. Crucial for volatile pairs like Gold.

* **Alerts:** Enable Pop-up alerts or Mobile Push notifications.

### 📋 FAQ

**Q: Does it repaint?

** A: The fractal formation is **Non-Repainting** (it confirms after 2 bars). However, the indicator features a **"Delete on Break"** logic. This is not repainting; it is a feature to clean the chart of invalid levels.

**Q: Which timeframe is best?

** A: It works on all timeframes. * **M15 / M30:** Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Intraday Scalping. * **H1 / H4:** Best for Swing Trading valid Support/Resistance zones. --- **Clean your charts and trade with precision today.

** **Download Daily Active Fractals AO now!**

Produtos recomendados
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Médias Móveis" para MT4, sem repintura. - O WPR em si é um dos melhores osciladores para scalping. - O indicador "WPR e 2 Médias Móveis" permite visualizar as Médias Móveis Rápidas e Lentas do oscilador WPR. - O indicador oferece a oportunidade de visualizar as correções de preço com bastante antecedência. - É muito fácil configurar este indicador por meio de parâmetros e pode ser usado em qualquer período. - Você pode ver as condições de entrada de Compra e Ven
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Trend Oscillator - é um indicador Crypto_Forex personalizado avançado, uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente! - É utilizado um novo método de cálculo avançado - 20 opções para o parâmetro "Preço para cálculo". - O oscilador mais suave alguma vez desenvolvido. - Cor verde para tendências ascendentes, cor vermelha para tendências descendentes. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo de 5, Valores de sobrecompra: acima de 95. - Existem muitas oportunidades para atualizar até mesmo as estratégias padrão
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicadores
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicadores
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Magic Filter MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you it can also be a great strategy. it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicadores
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicadores
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentando o Indicador de Oferta e Demanda Koala para MetaTrader 4 (Incentivamos você a compartilhar sua avaliação ou feedback — seja positivo ou negativo — para que outros traders possam se beneficiar de sua experiência.) : Bem-vindo ao Indicador de Oferta e Demanda Koala. Este indicador é projetado para identificar zonas contínuas de oferta e demanda. Ele pode ajudar o trader a visualizar o mercado como áreas de zona; você pode ver como o preço respeita algumas zonas poderosas. Este indicad
FREE
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicadores
O indicador Forex Wave Wold MT4 é projetado para procurar as ondas de Wolfe e exibi-las na janela atual do terminal de negociação. Um excelente indicador para os traders que usam as ondas de Wolf. Sua aplicação em estratégias de negociação aumentará significativamente sua eficiência e lucratividade. INFORMAÇÃO DO INDICADOR Ao contrário de outros indicadores de ondas de Wolfe, o indicador forex Wave Wold MT4 tem uma série de características que aumentam significativamente a sua eficiência: O p
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
"Dynamic Flow Oscillator" - um indicador avançado e personalizado para Crypto_Forex - uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente para MT4! - Nova geração de osciladores - veja as imagens para saber como usá-lo. - O Dynamic Flow Oscillator possui zonas de sobrevenda/sobrecompra adaptáveis. - O indicador utiliza dados de preço e volume para identificar zonas de sobrevenda e sobrecompra. - O oscilador é uma ferramenta auxiliar para encontrar pontos de entrada exatos em áreas de sobrevenda/sobrecompra
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicadores
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicadores
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
MACD Trend Break
Manoj Kumar Sharma
Indicadores
MACD oscillator with advanced trend filtering and Alert indication. It determines the trend, weak trends are filtered out and New strength in the trend in indicated. MACD Oscillator works on any timeframes and on all symbol (currencies, indices, oil, metals, stocks, options, offline renko charts) 1. User can change MACD value, 2. Minimum MACD level filter, 3. Divide value will filter out the power ratio with which trend change indication is needed on any chart. 4. Buffer value will have addition
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Mais do autor
Samurai Volume SR and Fractal AO
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
# SamuraiFX Combined Pro V14 **Master Market Turns with Real-Time Volume & Structure** Stop guessing where the market will turn. The **SamuraiFX Combined Pro** is a comprehensive trading system that combines **Daily Structure**, **Volume Flow**, and **Price Action** into a single, non-repainting dashboard. It helps you identify high-probability Reversals and powerful Breakouts without the lag of traditional indicators. ### **Key Advantages** * **No Lag, No Repaint:** Signals are generated in
SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile
Elvin Entero Tomolin
5 (1)
Indicadores
# Product Name: SamuraiFX Pro Volume Profile & Signals (MT5) **Stop Trading Blindly. See Where the "Smart Money" is Moving. ** Most indicators only tell you *when* price moved. **SamuraiFX Pro** reveals *where* the volume actually is. This institutional-grade tool combines **Volume Profile**, **VWAP**, and **Price Action Analysis** into one clean, non-repainting chart overlay. It automatically detects the daily market structure and provides high-probability **Buy & Sell arrows** based on institu
Zonar Smart Analysis
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis). Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence. ### Key Features * **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market
SamuraiFX PD Volume Dashboard
Elvin Entero Tomolin
5 (1)
Indicadores
# SamuraiFX Volume & Zones – Quick Reference Guide ### 1. The Zones (Where to Trade) * **Premium Zone (Top/Pink):** Expensive prices. Institutional **Selling** area. * **Discount Zone (Bottom/Green):** Cheap prices. Institutional **Buying** area. * **Equilibrium (Middle Blue Line):** Fair value. 50% of the day's range. ### 2. The Dashboard (The Trend Filter) *Check the Dashboard before taking any trade. It tells you who controls the zone.* | Zone | Dominance | Status | Action | | :--
SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
# Product Name: SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter **Current Version:** 4.0 (Smart Validation Update) **Category:** Trend / Oscillators / Fractals **Timeframes:** M15, H1, H4, D1 (Recommended) ### ️ Trade with Discipline. Eliminate the Noise. **SamuraiFX Momentum Hunter** is not just another arrow indicator. It is a complete trading system that combines the momentum of the **Awesome Oscillator (AO)** and **Accelerator Oscillator (AC)** with the structural precision of **Fractals**. Most indicators flo
Gold Daily ATR Breakout
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
# Product Name: Gold ATR Pro – Daily Breakout System **Gold ATR Pro** is a specialized trend-following indicator designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It eliminates market noise by identifying high-probability breakout zones based on the **Daily Opening Price** and **ATR (Average True Range)** volatility. Unlike standard indicators that repaint, **Gold ATR Pro** provides fixed, reliable signals based on confirmed candle closes, ensuring that what you see on historical charts is exactly w
Gold Seasonality Pro
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
**Product Name:** Gold Seasonality Pro (Auto Fibonacci) **Headline:** Automate the "Smart Money" Seasonal Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD). **Overview** Stop guessing where Gold will reverse. History shows that **March** and **October** are the two most powerful months for institutional trend changes. **Gold Seasonality Pro** automatically scans for these key months, analyzes the buying or selling pressure, and draws the exact Fibonacci "Sweet Spot" levels for you. It turns 45 years of statistical dat
Zonar Breakout System
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicadores
**Zonar** is a professional-grade trading assistant designed to automate the **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy. Unlike standard indicators, Zonar uses a "Smart-Align" engine that automatically detects the true market open for **Any Instrument** (Gold, US30, NASDAQ, Forex, or Stocks) without manual timezone adjustments. It combines volatility analysis (ATR), Smart Money Concepts (FVG/OB), and Daily Sentiment levels to provide a complete, data-driven trading system on a clean chart. ### **
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário