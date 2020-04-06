German Index Thrust EA

Overview
German Index Thrust EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GER40 / DAX-type symbols on the M5 timeframe.
It uses a rule-based intraday approach anchored to the daily open and places pending stop orders when conditions align.
Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker cross, and entry distance adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width.
The EA is designed for one position per signal, with no grid-style layering and no martingale logic.

What the EA Does
At the start of each trading day, the EA references the daily open as a base level.
It determines a long/short posture using a DeMarker(50) cross rule.
When a valid bias is present, it places pending stop orders at an adaptive distance from the daily open based on Bollinger Band Width Ratio.
If triggered, the position is managed with defined Stop Loss / Take Profit settings and an optional ATR-gated trailing method.
Pending orders can expire after a defined number of bars and are only replaced on a fresh signal.

Key Features

  • Designed for GER40/DAX symbols on M5 (MT4)

  • Daily-open anchored pending stop entries

  • Directional bias from DeMarker(50) cross rule

  • Volatility-adaptive entry distance using Bollinger Band Width Ratio

  • One trade per signal with duplicate protection

  • Percent-based SL/TP with optional ATR-gated trailing management

  • Time rules such as Friday exit (terminal time) can be enabled

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Index symbols can move quickly and may experience spread widening, slippage, and gaps, especially during volatile periods.
Percent-based SL/TP and trailing behavior must be evaluated for your broker’s GER40/DAX contract specifications and margin rules.
Time settings are based on terminal/broker server time and must be configured correctly.
Always test first using Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then a demo account before any live use.

Inputs
Trading

  • Symbol selection and Magic Number

  • One-position / duplicate prevention rules

  • Pending order validity (bars) and refresh rules

Entries

  • DeMarker settings (period and cross rule)

  • Entry multipliers for long/short placement

  • Bollinger Band Width Ratio scaling parameters

Risk & Exits

  • Stop Loss percent and Take Profit percent (long/short)

  • Auto-exit by bars (if enabled)

  • Trailing module: ATR periods/multipliers and activation rules

Time & Sessions

  • Friday close/exit time (terminal time)

  • Session/weekday enable rules (if provided)

  • Optional “close at session end” behavior (if provided)

Setup

  1. Install the EA in MT4 (MQL4/Experts) and restart the terminal (or refresh Navigator).

  2. Open your broker’s GER40/DAX symbol chart (name may vary) and set timeframe to M5.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading.

  4. Confirm symbol settings (contract size, minimum lot, trading hours) and adjust risk parameters as needed.

  5. Set terminal-time rules (including Friday exit) to match your broker server time.

  6. Monitor the Experts/Journal tabs to confirm normal operation and no trade permission errors.

Recommended Evaluation
Run Strategy Tester as a historical simulation on your broker’s GER40/DAX symbol with realistic spread/commission assumptions.
Include different regimes (trending days and range-bound periods) to observe entry frequency and trailing behavior.
Test with conservative position sizing and verify margin requirements for index contracts.
Forward-test on a demo account to observe real-time execution, slippage, and spread changes.
Adjust one group of inputs at a time (entries, then exits, then time rules) to understand impact.
Only consider live use after you are comfortable with drawdown behavior and broker-specific execution.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbol: GER40 / DAX (broker naming and suffixes may differ).
Timeframe: intended for M5.
Account type: hedging accounts are supported; the strategy is designed not to open opposing positions simultaneously.

FAQ
Q: Does it use martingale or a grid?
A: No. It is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging.

Q: How are entries placed?
A: Pending stop orders are placed at a volatility-adaptive distance from the daily open when the bias rule is satisfied.

Q: Why didn’t it place orders today?
A: Check session/time rules, symbol trading hours, and whether the DeMarker bias condition was present.

Q: Are SL/TP and trailing fixed?
A: SL/TP are percent-based as configured, and trailing (if enabled) follows ATR-gated rules. Settings should be evaluated per broker.

Q: Do time settings use my local time?
A: The EA uses terminal/broker server time for session and Friday-exit rules.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Please refer to the Market “Versions” tab for version history and updates.

