Sterling Sigma Reversion EA

Overview
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe.
It applies a rule-based mean reversion approach using two Bollinger Bands to detect stretched conditions and then targets a return toward a 20-period simple moving average (SMA).
Entries are placed using pending orders, with time-based expiry to avoid stale setups.
The EA is designed without grid-style averaging and without martingale logic.

What the EA Does
The EA monitors GBPUSD H1 and checks for “stretched” price conditions using two Bollinger Band configurations.
When a valid setup is detected, it places a pending order near the SMA(20) mean level.
If the pending order is not triggered within a defined number of bars, it expires automatically.
Open trades are managed with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus an optional ATR-based trailing stop (if enabled).
Duplicate entries are prevented and trades are managed by Magic Number.

Key Features

  • Mean reversion logic on GBPUSD H1 using dual Bollinger Band confirmation

  • Pending order entries targeting the SMA(20) mean level

  • Pending orders expire after a configurable number of bars

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit per trade

  • Optional ATR-based trailing stop to manage open positions

  • Duplicate protection and Magic Number trade separation

  • No martingale and no grid-style averaging

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Mean reversion strategies can experience extended adverse moves during strong trends or high volatility.
Spread, slippage, gaps, and broker execution rules can affect pending order fills and SL/TP outcomes.
Always evaluate settings on your broker’s conditions and start with conservative position sizing.
Test first in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before any live use.

Inputs
Bollinger Bands & Mean

  • BB1_Period / BB1_Deviation (example: 20 / 1.8)

  • BB2_Period / BB2_Deviation (example: 50 / 2.1)

  • MeanSMA (example: 20)

Orders & Time Control

  • PendingBarsExpiry (example: 8 bars)

  • MagicNumber

  • Direction/entry rules (as implemented)

Risk & Exits

  • StopLossPips (example: 90)

  • TakeProfitPips (example: 125)

  • Trailing stop: ATR_Period (example: 294) and ATR_TrailMultiplier (example: 2.8)

  • Lot sizing mode: RiskPercent or FixedLot (depending on build)

Setup

  1. Install the EA in MT4 (MQL4/Experts) and restart the terminal (or refresh Navigator).

  2. Open a GBPUSD chart and set timeframe to H1.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading.

  4. Set MagicNumber (recommended if you run multiple EAs).

  5. Configure lot sizing (start conservatively), SL/TP, and pending expiry settings.

  6. If using trailing stop, keep MT4 running (VPS is optional) to ensure active management.

Recommended Evaluation
Run Strategy Tester as a historical simulation on GBPUSD H1 with realistic spread/commission assumptions.
Confirm that pending orders are placed correctly, expire after the configured bar limit, and that SL/TP and trailing behave as expected.
Forward-test on a demo account to observe execution effects such as spread variation and slippage.
Evaluate across different market regimes (ranging and trending periods), not only a short date window.
Adjust one group of inputs at a time to understand impact (bands/mean, then exits, then sizing).

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbol/Timeframe: intended for GBPUSD, H1.
Broker conditions (spread, execution speed, stop levels, digits) can affect behavior.
The EA is designed to avoid duplicate entries and does not use martingale/grid logic.

FAQ
Q: Does it use martingale or a grid?
A: No. It is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging.

Q: Why do pending orders expire?
A: Expiry helps avoid entering a setup long after the original conditions are no longer relevant.

Q: Can I use it on other pairs or timeframes?
A: It is intended for GBPUSD H1. Other symbols/timeframes require your own testing and parameter review.

Q: Does trailing stop work if MT4 is closed?
A: No. Trailing and active management require the terminal to be running.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Please refer to the Market “Versions” tab for version history and updates.

Produtos recomendados
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Estratégia: Os Expert Advisors usam seu indicador integrado Zig Zag para determinar as tendências de preços e calculam o sinal para decidir abrir posições de compra ou venda. Ele envia uma ordem, fecha ou move a posição de perda Trailing Stop conforme o indicador funciona. Você pode definir o período de tempo de cada dia da semana em que o EA não deve negociar (o momento ruim para negociar). Geralmente o período do dia em que as notícias de impacto são publicadas. Entradas Gerais: F
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
Marksman MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645 Marksman EA – Entrada de precisão. Execução limpa. O Marksman é um Expert Advisor (EA) automatizado baseado numa estratégia de tiro único, concebido para atingir o mercado com um tiro de precisão – utilizando Take Profit e Stop Loss em cada posição. Inspirado nas habilidades de um verdadeiro atirador, este EA utiliza uma combinação de OsMA, Oscilador Estocástico e Média Móvel pa
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
!! POR FAVOR, ATUALIZE PARA A ÚLTIMA VERSÃO 2.05 PARA UM DESEMPENHO AINDA MAIS RÁPIDO!! SMART FUNDED HFT ACABOU DE PASSAR NO DESAFIO DE 100K DA KORTANA FX NA ABERTURA DO MERCADO EM 29.01.2024, APESAR DA BAIXA VOLATILIDADE POR FAVOR, VERIFIQUE A SEÇÃO DE CAPTURAS DE TELA, COLOQUEI A PROVA LÁ IMPORTANTE NÃO PERCA O DESCONTO EXCLUSIVO DE 40% DA KORTANA FX PARA PAGAMENTOS EM CRIPTOMOEDAS ATÉ 29.01.2024.  Liberte o seu potencial de trading com o Smart Funded HFT EA!   SEM NECESSIDADE DE VPS / SEM ARQ
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Gold Scalping Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Are you into scalping trading? Do you enjoy investing in gold? Gold Scalping Pro is an EA product for MT4 that could potentially benefit you in the market with a scalping movement. It is highly recommended that you use take profits and stop losses for proper risk management since investing in gold can fluctuate. With an open buy order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross above and take profit is set to order open price +100 pips. For an open sell order, Parabolic SAR indicator will cross below an
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
Michael Ferreira Da Silva
Experts
MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automatize seu trading no MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . Este EA executa uma estratégia baseada em RSI + Médias Móveis (MA) — ideal para quem quer entradas/saídas disciplinadas e regras claras. ️ Recursos principais Sinais RSI + MA para entradas mais assertivas Risco/Retorno 1:2 (padrão) Trailing Stop automático para proteger lucro Martingale leve (máx. 2 passos) para recuperação controlada Meta diária de lucro : fecha todas as ordens ao atingir o alvo Filtro de
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
BG Grid Limited
Boris Gulikov
5 (1)
Experts
BG Grid Limited is a countertrend Expert Advisor that uses standard indicators to enter the market. The Expert Advisor has flexible settings and can be used for multi-pair trading. I suggest using 10 currency pairs at once at the same time. However, this does not mean that the Expert Advisor will immediately open 10 orders, one for each currency pair. The Expert Advisor enters the market only with a certain set of indicator readings. The Expert Advisor in the settings has loss limits in the form
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
Experts
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Experts
AUTO3M Pro MT4 – Trend & Hedging Expert Advisor Fully compliant with MQL5 Market regulations Strategy Overview AUTO3M Pro MT4 is an automated Expert Advisor combining trend-following, hedging, and news filtering strategies. It utilizes the following indicators: Trend Analysis: Moving Average, OBV, Standard Deviation (STD), ATR Entry Signals: Stochastic Oscillator (for Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders) Risk Management: Fibonacci-based TP/SL, Bollinger Bands for dynamic stops News Filter: Avoids high
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.5 – Eleve seu Trading no Forex às Alturas! Liberte o poder das correlações entre pares de moedas com o Correlation Beast V2.5 , o Expert Advisor definitivo para MetaTrader 4! Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e lucratividade , este EA utiliza estratégias avançadas de correlação para identificar operações com alta probabilidade de acerto. Seja você iniciante ou experiente, essa ferramenta é a chave para dominar o mercado Forex! Por que escolher o Cor
EA Powerful Candle
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
For Live Results with the same EA Powerful Candle click the link below for signal copying and see the live trades as well. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2073310 The "Powerful Candle Strategy" is a trading strategy commonly used in financial markets, especially in the realm of technical analysis. This strategy relies on identifying specific candlestick patterns to make trading decisions. Candlestick patterns are graphical representations of price movements in a given time frame, typically on a
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Experts
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   é um robô de negociação automatizado de múltiplas moedas para operações estáveis a longo prazo no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi desenvolvido utilizando algoritmos comprovados para analisar preços e volatilidade de mercado e tem como foco negociações cautelosas com riscos controlados. ATENÇÃO!   Promoção de Ano Novo: as 15 primeiras compras pagam apenas $99 Próximos 15 - $159 Preço final: US$ 229 Aproveite já esta oferta! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/pr
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - é um consultor de grade agressivo e totalmente automatizado, com um painel de negociação de informações e configuração simples. A estratégia consiste em trabalho bidirecional simultâneo, multiplicando o volume de uma direção. Cálculo de lote automático integrado, várias variações de aumento do volume de posições e outras funções são implementadas. Instruções ->   AQUI   /   Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / Versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como o consultor negocia: A AW
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Zenith — assessor premium para ouro (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — assessor premium para ouro (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith é um algoritmo potente e disciplinado para XAUUSD (ouro). Ele não utiliza métodos arriscados (grades (grid) , martingale, etc.) e cada operação é protegida por stop loss . Lógica: identifica o movimento de tendência e opera os pullbacks , abrindo apenas uma posição por sinal. Sem configurações complexas — os padrões já estão prontos para uso real: arraste o EA para o gráfico e comece a
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Mais do autor
Gold Hyper Scalper M5
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview XAU Hyper Scalper is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for M5 charts in MetaTrader 4. It uses a rule-based approach that combines Parabolic SAR direction filtering with Bollinger Bands conditions to manage entries and exits. Optional spread and news-time blocking can pause new entries during selected conditions. The EA requires user-defined risk settings and broker-appropriate parameters. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD on M5 and evaluates market direction u
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Euro Pulse EA (Alpha Structure FX) Overview Prop Firm Robot is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades 5 minute timeframe using a multi-indicator confirmation model and built-in protection limits. Entries are filtered by several standard indicators and are evaluated on new bars. The EA includes spread/position limits, daily loss and drawdown limits, and account equity protections that can suspend new entries when triggered. An optional news filter can pause new entries around sc
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for NASDAQ-100 index symbols provided by your broker (e.g., US100, NAS100, USATECHIDXUSD). It is intended for H1 charts and uses a trend-continuation breakout approach with directional filters. Entries are placed as stop orders at recent structural highs/lows when both the daily bias and SuperTrend agree. The EA includes fixed SL/TP, optional trailing stop, and time-based expiry rules to avoid stale entries. What t
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview US30 Quantum EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for trading the Dow Jones index symbol provided by your broker (e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M15 charts and uses a rule-based trend and volatility confirmation approach. The EA combines Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, and SuperTrend conditions, with ATR-based trade management. It is designed to run as a single-instance EA on one symbol, with no grid and no martingale logic. What the EA Does The
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Aegis Vortex US30 EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for US30-type index symbols (broker naming may vary, e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M5 charts and uses a rule-based approach that targets mean-reversion behavior near volatility extremes. Entries are placed using pending stop orders and are filtered by regime/confirmation conditions to reduce activity when criteria are not aligned. The EA includes fixed SL/TP and an ATR-based staged trailing option
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Regime Shift EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe. It detects volatility expansion and potential “regime shift” conditions using two Bollinger Band frameworks. When the rules confirm directional alignment, the EA places stop orders to participate in the move. The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD M30 and evaluates price behavior against two Bolling
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Linear Alpha EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It combines a Linear Regression directional bias with limit entries around a LWMA(50) reference level. Entry spacing adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width from a higher-period band. Trades use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional fixed trailing stop (when enabled). The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Expansion Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It follows a rules-based approach that looks for daily range expansion conditions and then seeks pullback entries. Directional bias is derived from prior-day reference levels with a Bollinger-based confirmation. Entries are placed as pending limit orders anchored to Keltner Channel levels. Trades are managed with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional ATR-based
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview German Index Thrust EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GER40 / DAX-type symbols on the M5 timeframe. It uses a rule-based intraday approach anchored to the daily open and places pending stop orders when conditions align. Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker cross, and entry distance adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width. The EA is designed for one position per signal, with no grid-style layering and no martingale logic. What the EA Does At t
Alpha Gold Minute EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It combines a structured entry layer (momentum/confirmation filters and time controls) with position-building logic that can add orders at configured distances. The EA includes minimum-distance checks between orders, optional indicator confirmations, and day/time filters. It supports symbol suffix handling and ECN-style order flow (send order first, then modify SL/TP if required by the broker). Tradin
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Cerberus Manager is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4. It runs on a chart and helps you place and manage trades with risk-based calculations and on-chart controls. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not trade on its own. All actions are initiated by the user (buttons/controls). It can assist with position sizing, order placement, partial closes, and management tasks such as break-even and trailing stop (when enabled). What the Tool Does The panel calculates l
Glimpse Hft US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Glimpse Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for short-term execution using pending stop orders and time-based controls. It places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders at a configurable distance from the current price and manages trades with Stop Loss and optional trailing logic. The EA is intended to run on the symbol chart where it is attached and can be set to Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions. Because this style depends on execution quality, behavior can v
Gold Session Limits EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Session Limits EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. It is built around time-based breakout rules and uses broker server time for all session logic. The EA can run two independent modules: a Previous Day High/Low breakout and a London range breakout into the New York session window. It uses pending orders, level checks, and optional filters to help avoid entries after early level breaks. What the EA Does The EA reads defined price ranges (yesterday’s
Alpha Trading Sceduler
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Trading Scheduler is an MT4 tool that helps control when automated trading is allowed inside one terminal. It does not open trades by itself. Instead, it evaluates your weekly schedule and publishes a “trading allowed / blocked” status. The status is shared through terminal Global Variables so your other Expert Advisors can follow one centralized time plan. Optional functions can close positions and/or cancel pending orders at the end of allowed periods (when enabled). Use it to a
Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is designed around a break-and-retest approach on support and resistance zones. The EA detects zones from price structure, waits for a confirmed break on candle close, then places a limit order in the retest area. Risk controls include percentage-based sizing (if available), structural Stop Loss placement, and configurable filters (trend, time, spread, volatility). It can be used on Forex symbols
Alpa Crossover Strategy EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Crossover Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on an EMA crossover model (EMA 50 and EMA 200). It is designed to trade directional signals when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA (Golden Cross / Death Cross). The EA works with one active market direction at a time and can close an opposite trade when a new signal appears. Lot sizing can be fixed, with an optional Martingale mode available for users who understand the related risk. What the EA Does The EA m
Alpha FX News Filter
Andreas Smigadis
Indicadores
Overview Alpha News Shield is an MT4 indicator designed to help you plan and reduce trading activity around scheduled economic events. It displays upcoming events on the chart (panel, countdown, and optional vertical lines) and can control terminal-wide protection using global variables. When the protection window is active, the indicator can set a “trading allowed” flag that other Expert Advisors can read before sending new orders. Optional auto-close rules can close positions before selected e
Alpha Silver Cross EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades a moving-average crossover with an ATR-based volatility confirmation. It is designed to run on the chart where it is attached and evaluates signals on new bars. The EA supports configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional indicator-based exits. Built-in protections include spread and exposure limits, daily limits, and account-level equity protections. An optional news filter can suspend new entries around
Alpha Swing Reversal Signals
Andreas Smigadis
Indicadores
Overview Alpha Swing Reversal Signals is an MT4 indicator that marks potential swing reversal candles with arrows. Signals are evaluated on closed candles using candle structure (wick-to-range), swing high/low detection, and an ATR-based volatility filter. An optional EMA trend filter can be enabled to align signals with a broader directional bias. Optional alerts can notify you when a new signal is confirmed on the last closed candle. What the Indicator Does The indicator scans historical and
The 2 to 10 Algorithm
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview The 2 to 10 Algorithm is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M1 timeframe. It evaluates signals on closed candles and uses a combination of EMA trend direction, RSI extremes, and an ATR volatility condition. Entries are placed as pending limit orders with a short validity window to reduce late fills. The EA includes a spread filter, optional time controls, and optional money management (including a martingale-style mode). What the EA Does It checks t
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário