Gold Liquidity Capture EA

Overview
Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.
It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances.
Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition.
The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered.

What the EA Does
The EA monitors XAUUSD H1 using Bollinger Bands (period 20, deviation 1.9).
When a valid setup is detected, it calculates an adaptive entry distance based on the current band range.
It places pending stop orders near band edges and recent swing highs/lows to avoid immediate entries inside noise.
If an order is not triggered within the defined validity window, it expires and is removed.
Trades are managed with fixed SL/TP and controlled by MagicNumber to prevent duplicate entries.

Key Features

  • Designed for XAUUSD on H1 (MT4)

  • Bollinger Bands-based setup detection (20 / 1.9)

  • Adaptive stop-entry placement using band range and EntryMultiplier

  • Uses recent swing extremes as reference for order placement (as implemented)

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit on each trade

  • Pending order expiry after a defined number of bars

  • Duplicate protection (one trade per signal, MagicNumber-based)

  • No martingale and no grid-style averaging

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Gold can be volatile and may experience spread widening, slippage, and gaps, especially during major events.
Pending orders can be rejected if broker stop levels/freeze levels or trading conditions do not allow the requested placement.
SL/TP distances should be verified against your broker’s XAUUSD contract specifications (digits, point size, tick value, margin).
Always evaluate using Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then a demo account before any live use.
Use conservative position sizing and define your own maximum risk limits.

Inputs
Indicators & Entry

  • BBPeriod: 20

  • BBDeviation: 1.9

  • EntryMultiplier: 0.40

  • OrderValidityBars: 10 (H1 bars)

Risk & Exits

  • StopLossPips: 890

  • TakeProfitPips: 2375

  • RiskPercent or FixedLot (depending on build)

  • MagicNumber

Setup

  1. Install the EA in MT4 (MQL4/Experts) and restart the terminal (or refresh Navigator).

  2. Open an XAUUSD chart (broker suffixes may apply) and set timeframe to H1.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading.

  4. Set MagicNumber (recommended if you run multiple EAs).

  5. Choose sizing mode (RiskPercent or FixedLot) and start with conservative values.

  6. Confirm StopLoss/TakeProfit and OrderValidityBars match your intended risk and holding window.

  7. Check the Experts/Journal tabs for any broker restriction messages (stop level, trading hours, margin).

Recommended Evaluation
Use Strategy Tester for a historical simulation on your broker’s XAUUSD data to confirm order placement and expiry behavior.
Validate that SL/TP distances comply with your broker’s minimum stop levels and typical spread conditions.
Forward-test on a demo account to observe live execution effects (spread changes, slippage, order acceptance).
Test multiple market conditions (calm and high-volatility periods) instead of a short date range.
Adjust one input group at a time (entry multiplier/expiry first, then exits, then sizing).

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Broker naming may include suffixes (e.g., XAUUSDm).
Timeframe: intended for H1.
Broker execution conditions (spread, slippage, stop levels) can affect behavior; VPS use is optional for continuous management.

FAQ
Q: Does it use martingale or grid logic?
A: No. It is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging.

Q: Why did a pending order disappear?
A: Pending orders can expire after OrderValidityBars if not triggered, or be replaced only when a fresh signal appears.

Q: Why were orders rejected?
A: Common causes include broker stop level/freeze level restrictions, insufficient margin, or trading permission settings.

Q: Can I use it on other symbols or timeframes?
A: It is intended for XAUUSD on H1. Other setups require your own testing and input adjustments.

Q: Does it work if MT4 is closed?
A: No. The EA must run in an active terminal to place, manage, and expire orders.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Please refer to the Market “Versions” tab for version history and updates.

