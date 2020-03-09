Alpha Silver Cross EA

Overview

Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades a moving-average crossover with an ATR-based volatility confirmation.

It is designed to run on the chart where it is attached and evaluates signals on new bars.

The EA supports configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional indicator-based exits.

Built-in protections include spread and exposure limits, daily limits, and account-level equity protections.

An optional news filter can suspend new entries around scheduled events when enabled.

What the EA Does

The EA checks a fast/slow Simple Moving Average crossover to define trade direction.

Before opening a trade, it confirms market activity using an ATR condition.

If protections allow, it opens a BUY or SELL using the configured fixed lot size.

Positions can be managed by fixed SL/TP and, if enabled, additional exit rules (DeMarker and Standard Deviation).

The EA is designed to manage one active position per symbol and Magic Number.

A status panel can display key information and protection states for monitoring.

Key Features

SMA crossover entries with ATR volatility confirmation

Fixed SL/TP placement, with ECN-style fallback if required by broker rules

Optional indicator-based exits using DeMarker and Standard Deviation conditions

Entry protections: spread filter, max positions, max total lots

Daily protections: max daily loss and daily drawdown with reset hour

Account protections: min/max equity and max equity drawdown percent

Optional news filter with currencies, impact level, and time buffers

On-chart panels for position info and EA status

Risk Management & Safety Notes

Trading involves risk, and losses are possible. This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.

Execution conditions such as spread, slippage, swaps, gaps, and broker stop levels can affect entries and exits.

SL/TP distances should be validated for your broker’s symbol specification (digits, contract size, minimum stop distance).

Daily and account protections can suspend new entries and may close positions when triggered, depending on settings.

If the news filter is enabled, the terminal must allow WebRequest as required by the EA, otherwise news data may not load.

Always test in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before using a live account.

Use conservative position sizing and define your own account-level loss limits.

Inputs

Trading

Magic_Number: trade identifier for this EA instance

Entry_Amount: fixed lot size

Stop_Loss (pips): 0 disables SL

Take_Profit (pips): 0 disables TP

Indicators & Signals

Fast/Slow MA periods: Ind0Param0 / Ind0Param1

ATR period: Ind1Param0

DeMarker period & level: Ind2Param0 / Ind2Param1

StdDev period & level: Ind3Param0 / Ind3Param1

Protections

Max_Spread (points): 0 disables spread filter

Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots: 0 disables each limit

Daily: MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD / Daily_Reset

Account: Min_Equity / Max_Equity / MaxEquity_DD

News Filter

News_Priority: Disabled / High only / High and Medium

News_Currencies: comma-separated list (example: "USD,EUR")

Buffers: News_BeforeHigh/AfterHigh and News_BeforeMedium/AfterMedium

News_ViewCount: upcoming events shown on chart

Display

Pos_Stat: show position information on chart

Robot_Stats: show EA status/statistics on chart

Setup

Copy the EA file to MQL4/Experts and restart MT4 (or refresh the Navigator). Open the intended symbol chart (commonly used: XAGUSD) and set the timeframe (commonly used: M15). Attach the EA to the chart, enable AutoTrading, and allow live trading in the EA settings. Set Magic_Number if you run multiple EAs or multiple instances. Configure Entry_Amount, Stop_Loss, Take_Profit, and exit logic inputs as needed. Configure protections (spread, exposure, daily, account) to match your risk limits. If using the news filter, enable WebRequest permission in terminal options (the EA reports status in Journal/on-chart messages).

Recommended Evaluation

Use Strategy Tester as a historical simulation to confirm order placement, SL/TP behavior, and exit timing on bar open/close.

Test with realistic trading costs (spread/commission) similar to your broker environment.

Forward-test on a demo account to observe execution effects such as slippage, spread changes, and stop-level constraints.

Verify that protections trigger as expected (spread blocking, daily limits, equity protections).

If enabling the news filter, confirm that upcoming events appear on a live chart (Strategy Tester does not download news).

Evaluate across more than one market phase, including both quiet and volatile periods.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Symbol: intended for XAGUSD (Silver); broker suffixes may apply (for example, XAGUSDm).

Timeframe: commonly used on M15; other timeframes require your own re-evaluation of inputs.

Account type: works on MT4 accounts that allow EAs; broker trading conditions apply.

News filter requires an active internet connection and WebRequest permission.

FAQ

Q: Does the EA open multiple positions?

A: It is designed to manage one active position per symbol and Magic Number.

Q: Does it use martingale, grid, or averaging?

A: No. It uses single entries based on signals and manages trades with SL/TP and exit conditions.

Q: Why was an entry blocked?

A: Spread limits, max positions/lots, daily/account protections, or the news filter can block new entries. Check the on-chart status and Journal messages.

Q: Do I need to enable anything for the news filter?

A: Yes. When News_Priority is enabled, WebRequest permission must be allowed as required by the EA.

Q: Can I change SL/TP and indicator settings?

A: Yes. These are inputs. Re-test after changes to confirm behavior on your broker.

Q: Where can I get support?

A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

2.0 (2025-12-21): Base code update; current indicator, protection, and news-filter configuration for this version.

Earlier versions: see the Market “Versions” tab.







