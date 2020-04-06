FerrerDCA

Trading robot for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe. Despite working on this timeframe, it doesn't execute a trade per hour, only when the RSI and MACD coincide to give an up or down signal. After that, it performs DCA, i.e., it averages the entry prices. Using the same lot size. NO MARTINGALE.

Backtested from January 2020 to October 2025 to monitor its performance during the pandemic.

Target monthly 2%


Full recomendly ECN or RAW account

If you test on demo, please write me to receive it for free

+ 34 613 94 19 68

