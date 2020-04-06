The 2 to 10 Algorithm

Overview

The 2 to 10 Algorithm is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M1 timeframe.
It evaluates signals on closed candles and uses a combination of EMA trend direction, RSI extremes, and an ATR volatility condition.
Entries are placed as pending limit orders with a short validity window to reduce late fills.
The EA includes a spread filter, optional time controls, and optional money management (including a martingale-style mode).

What the EA Does
It checks trend direction using two EMAs and looks for short-term RSI extreme conditions.
If ATR and spread conditions meet your filters, it calculates a limit-entry price and places a pending order.
Pending orders can expire after a defined number of bars if not filled.
Open trades are managed with Stop Loss and Take Profit, and a breakeven rule can adjust SL after a defined profit distance.
Optional time tools can restrict when new trades are allowed and can close positions at a specified time (if enabled).

Key Features

  • Designed for EURUSD on M1 with closed-candle evaluation

  • EMA trend filter, RSI extreme condition, ATR volatility check

  • Pending limit entries with bar-based expiry

  • Configurable SL, TP, and breakeven movement

  • Spread filter to block entries when spreads are above the limit

  • Optional money management (can be disabled)

  • Optional daily/Friday exit and time-range controls

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible. This EA does not guarantee results.
M1 trading is sensitive to spread, commission, slippage, execution speed, and broker stop-level rules.
A small Stop Loss can be affected by spread widening and fast price movement.
If martingale-style money management is enabled, exposure can increase after losses and can lead to significant drawdowns.
Use conservative position sizing, consider a daily trade cap, and apply your own daily loss limits.
Always test in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before using the EA on a live account.

Inputs
Trading

  • Custom_Comment: text label for trades

  • Magic_Number: unique identifier for EA orders

  • Fixed_Lot / Lots_If_No_MM: fixed lot sizing when MM is disabled

  • Use_Money_Management: enable/disable the money management mode

Strategy

  • EMA_Fast_Period / EMA_Slow_Period (default 50 / 200)

  • RSI_Period and RSI levels (default 5 with 30/70 logic)

  • ATR_Period and volatility condition (default 14)

  • Price_Entry_Mult: entry price calculation factor

Risk & Trade Management

  • Stop_Loss_Pips (default 2)

  • Take_Profit_Pips (default 10)

  • Move_SL_To_BE_Long / Move_SL_To_BE_Short

  • Order_Expiry_Bars (default 3, if included)

Filters & Time

  • Max_Spread (spread limit)

  • Session / time window settings (if enabled)

  • Max_Trades_Per_Day (0 = unlimited, if included)

Setup

  1. Copy the EA file to MQL4/Experts and restart MT4 (or refresh the Navigator).

  2. Open an EURUSD chart and set timeframe to M1.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading.

  4. Set Magic_Number (recommended if running multiple EAs or instances).

  5. Configure lot sizing and risk parameters (start conservatively).

  6. If using time controls, confirm all times match your broker’s server time.

Recommended Evaluation
Run Strategy Tester as a historical simulation to confirm order placement, expiry behavior, SL/TP, and breakeven logic.
Repeat tests using your broker’s EURUSD historical data and typical trading costs (spread/commission).
Then forward-test on a demo account to observe live execution effects such as slippage and spread variation.
Evaluate more than one market phase (calm and volatile periods), not only a short date window.
If you enable money management, test with small sizing and a strict daily trade cap first.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbol: EURUSD (other symbols are not the intended configuration and require your own testing).
Timeframe: intended for M1.
The EA may trade less frequently when spread/time filters block entries.

FAQ
Q: Does the EA repaint signals?
A: Signals are evaluated on closed candles. Entries and management rules are applied after the bar closes.

Q: Why did it not open trades?
A: Common reasons include spread above the limit, time filters blocking entries, or setup conditions not being met.

Q: Can I change the default SL/TP values?
A: Yes. SL and TP are inputs. Re-test after changing them, especially on M1.

Q: Does it use martingale?
A: A martingale-style mode may be available if enabled in inputs. It can be disabled by turning off Use_Money_Management and using fixed lots.

Q: Will results be the same on every broker?
A: Results can differ due to spread, commission, execution, and price feed differences.

Q: How do I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages.

Changelog
Version 1.0

  • Initial release: EMA/RSI/ATR signal logic, pending limit entries with expiry, SL/TP, breakeven option, time controls, and optional money management.

