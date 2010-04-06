Kingsley EA NY Volatility Breakout

EA 100% automated for XAUUSD – Captures NY impulse with dynamic trailing. 4years backtest, Total Net Profit ≈ 222%, DD Max ≈ 7%, WR ≈ 51%, PF ≈ 2. Profitability, discipline and emotional control.

Most traders lose money. Not because of bad analysis, they mostly lose because they fail to follow their own plan. Smart traders limit the impact of their emotions on their results. You too can improve your results by letting Kingsley handle analysis, entries, and trade management.

What Kingsley EA does

Kingsley identifies a precise time window related to the NY session opening, automatically analyzes volatility conditions, directional coherence, and extreme conditions (overbought/oversold). It then confirms the signal with a clear technical movement. Once in position: the Stop Loss is placed automatically, Break-Even is applied when price reaches a predefined threshold, and a dynamic trailing stop manages the end of the trade to maximize profits. No complex setting is required. The user simply chooses: the broker’s timezone used and the risk per trade in fixed amount or percentage of capital.

Who Kingsley is designed for?

First of all, if you have capital below 500$, the Kingsley system is simply not made for you.

Also, this system was designed for:

  • Day traders wanting disciplined execution
  • Traders who want to neutralize their emotions
  • People looking for a system easy to use and maintain
  • Those wanting an EA that does not add risk, but removes it

Results (Backtests)

Over 4 years (09/09/2021 – 01/11/2025): Capital of 10000$, leverage 1:100, 1% risk in percentage.
  • 266 trades
  • Total net profit ≈ 22 288.88$
  • Win rate ≈ 51%
  • Profit factor ≈ 2.
  • Drawdown Max ≈ 7%
  • Expected payoff ≈ 83.79$
These statistics come from a complete backtest including spreads, market variations, and realistic conditions. Full results are available as images at the bottom of this page.

Integrated risk management

  • Stop-loss
  • Automatic break-even
  • Trailing stop based on movement strength
  • No martingale
  • No lot multiplication
  • No grid
  • Kingsley is a system designed for long-term profitability.

Recommended configuration

  • Minimum capital: 500$ with leverage 1:500 (the higher the capital, the more you can reduce your leverage)
  • Chart: XAUUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Mode: Auto-trading enabled
  • VPS strongly recommended

Parameters

  • Broker time zone
  • Money management mode Depending on your money management, you can choose to risk a fix amount on every trade no matter the size of your account, or a fix percentage of the real balance of ur account. Risking a fix percentage will lower your exposure when in drawdown and increase it when in profit. 
  • Dollar risk. Enter the amount to risk for each trade if you selected dollar-based risk.
  • Percentage risk. Enter the percentage of balance to risk for each trade if you selected percentage-based risk.
  • Trade Management Mode : Aggressive trade management allows you to follow the trade very closely with a trailing stop based on the initial risk. It enables securing profits quite early. This management mode primarily aims for capital preservation, ideal, for example, during a drawdown phase. Whereas the conservative mode uses a trailing stop based on volatility, thus giving the market more room to move while accepting the risk of a reversal. This management style is by far more profitable in the long run.


Monitoring account

A monitoring account will be available very soon to allow you to check real-time performance.

Included in the package

  • EA file (.ex5)
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings (.set file)
  • Full backtest results
  • Access to updates
  • Guaranteed support within 24 to 48 business hours.
Updates are included and focus exclusively on stability, broker compatibility, and technical optimization. The system's edge is never modified without prior communication.
    The .set file was created with FTMO-server2 (GMT+2). Always check that you properly entered your broker’s timezone.

    Warning

    Kingsley EA is one more tool to add to your professional trading plan. Keep constant risk based on what your money management already requires.
    Produtos recomendados
    VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
    Joshua Adeyemo
    Experts
    VIX Momentum Pro EA - Descrição do produto Visão geral VIX Momentum Pro é um sistema de negociação algorítmica sofisticado projetado exclusivamente para Índices Sintéticos VIX75. O algoritmo emprega análise avançada de múltiplos prazos combinada com técnicas proprietárias de detecção de momentum para identificar oportunidades de negociação de alta probabilidade no mercado de volatilidade sintética. Estratégia de negociação O Expert Advisor opera com uma abordagem abrangente baseada em momentum
    AO Trade
    Ka Lok Louis Wong
    Experts
    O sistema de negociação AO Trade é especificamente projetado para negociação de tendências, aproveitando os horários de leilão ou de notícias como pontos de referência para comparação com outros horários de ordem específicos para antecipar tendências de mercado. **Todos os parâmetros de tempo utilizados no EA são baseados no horário do seu terminal. Diferentes corretores podem operar em fusos horários GMT diferentes, o que pode variar ainda mais devido a ajustes de Horário de Verão.** **Por fa
    Nova DPO Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
    Aurum Quant Engine Pro
    Javed Ali Khan Patan
    Experts
    Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
    Trend light AI
    Younes Bordbar
    Experts
    Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
    Shooting Target MT5
    Chui Yu Lui
    Experts
    /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
    Crazy Whale
    Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
    Experts
    CRAZY WHALE MT5 — fully automated grid trading. The EA that survives the storm and conquers the trend. Why Traders Choose Crazy Whale Super Grid Intelligence — Positions, hedges, clears, rebalances and lot automatically. You trade — it thinks, reacts, and adapts. Trend Hunter — Reads Market Structure in real time to follow the whales, not the crowd. Risk Customization — Choose your aggression level and auto-scaled lot size. Plug & Play Simplicity — No setup headaches. Attach, run, and watch
    FREE
    Cyberia Pro Sc
    Giordan Cogotti
    Experts
    CYBERIA PRO SCALPER Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings! Preset test XAUUSD CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing Introductory price:   $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5  Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600. Then   $600 for the next 10 buyers Followed by   $800 for the next 10 buyers Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity Product Overview CYBERIA PRO
    NanoTrade Pro
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Experts
    NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
    Synthesis X Neural EA
    Thanaporn Sungthong
    Experts
    Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
    Gold Trend Swing
    Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $ 498 para introdução, aumentará em 100 por mês até atingir $ 1298 Robô de negociação automatizado para XAUUSD (OURO). Conecte este bot aos seus gráficos XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 e deixe-o negociar automaticamente com uma estratégia comprovada! Projetado para traders que buscam automação simples, porém eficiente, este bot executa negociações com base em uma combinação de indicadores técnicos e ação de preço, otimizados para spreads baixos a médios. Co
    Prop Dominus
    Abigail Stacey Kimani
    Experts
    **Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
    SP500 Opening Range Pro
    Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
    Experts
    SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
    Vision AGI
    Franck Martin
    4.78 (9)
    Experts
    Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
    SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Experts
    SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
    Super Board hybrid
    Samir Tabarcia
    Experts
    # Sistema de Trading por Consenso de Múltiplos Timeframes ## Visão Geral O Sistema de Trading por Consenso de Múltiplos Timeframes é uma ferramenta de trading sofisticada que combina análise visual com capacidades de execução automatizada. Este expert advisor monitora múltiplos pares de moedas em 7 timeframes diferentes, proporcionando aos traders uma visão abrangente do mercado e executando trades quando são identificados sinais de consenso forte. ## Características Principais ### Painel
    Thanos PRO
    Omega J Msigwa
    Experts
    Construído usando modelos modernos de aprendizado de máquina como e Redes Neurais Profundas, este EA é uma obra-prima na detecção de sinais de trading no NASDAQ e na abertura de operações com maior precisão. Este robô de trading foi treinado para o símbolo NASDAQ , não espere que funcione corretamente e forneça resultados semelhantes para outros símbolos. Requisitos Corretor:    Qualquer Corretor, preferencialmente ECN/spread zero Tipo de Conta: Hedging Alavancagem:   a partir de 1:200 Depósit
    Rapid X
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Experts
    Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
    The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down
    Christoffel Francois Du Toit
    Experts
    Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Dex 900 Down showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed 140% - 280% and more per year (Depending on Account Size) Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $5 000.00 Permanent Internet Access
    NeuroForex
    Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
    Experts
    Consultor especialista para negociação com redes neuronais profundas que se treinam com machine learning, até 1.512 métricas ponderadas para cada símbolo, à medida que o mercado avança. Opera em vários símbolos e períodos de tempo Forex e, ao desmarcar símbolos e períodos de tempo, também pode ser definido para o gráfico atual no seu símbolo e período de tempo. Pode ser configurado para pares diferentes e uma rede neural diferente pode ser gerida em cada gráfico. Pode configurar símbolos, períod
    Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
    Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
    Experts
    Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robô robusto com diversas configurações disponíveis, Use com BTC em um período de 10 minutos com as configurações na captura de tela abaixo. Ao adquirir o robô especialista, você tem o direito de solicitar modificações para continuar melhorando o bot. Principais características Estratégia de Crossover de Média Móvel: O EA usa duas médias móveis (MA1 e MA2) para gerar sinais de negociação. Um cruzamento da MM mais rápida (MM1) acima ou abaixo
    FrankoScalp MT5
    Konstantin Kulikov
    4.25 (28)
    Experts
    Parabéns! Você chegou à página do Expert Advisor mais antigo do mercado Forex! Por mais de 5 anos, este EA está bem conhecido e em vários tops. Em qualquer fórum Forex você pode encontrar tópicos de discussão do EA FrankoScalp, mas apenas no mql5 você pode comprar a versão original atualizada do consultor, bem como entrar em contato com o autor e entrar na amigável comunidade de usuários do FrankoScalp. >>> Chat <<< Detalhes da compra Quando você compra um consultor especialista, você o obtém
    Perceptrader AI MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.6 (5)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
    Alfred Marshall AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Marshall AI - O equilíbrio perfeito em negociação automatizada Após anos de estudo aprofundado dos mercados financeiros e dos princípios econômicos de Alfred Marshall, apresentamos uma obra-prima que funde a teoria da oferta e demanda juntamente com a relatividade diferencial de diferentes mercados com inteligência artificial de ponta e técnicas nunca antes vistas. Este não é apenas um sistema de negociação - é a evolução da análise econômica, manipulada e projetada pela IA para redefinir o va
    Quantumcoremt5
    Dayanand Pandey
    Experts
    *Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
    Dynamics Pips Bot5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
    CyNeron MT5
    Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
    3.05 (21)
    Experts
    CyNeron: Comércio de Precisão com Inovação em IA Manual e arquivos de configuração : Entre em contato após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço : O preço aumenta com base no número de cópias vendidas Cópias disponíveis : 5 Análise de Instantâneos com IA: Uma Inovação no Mercado O CyNeron é o primeiro EA no mercado a integrar inteligência artificial avançada em uma abordagem revolucionária de negociação, capturando e processando instantâneos detalhados das condições
    PowerFxMLE MT5
    Felipe Camargo Zamudio
    Experts
    Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
    BreakPoint Pro
    Jason Smith
    Experts
    BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
    Market Markers EA
    Tshepo Michael Motaung
    Experts
    This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    Experts
    Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (10)
    Experts
    SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    Experts
    Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    Experts
    Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    Experts
    Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    Experts
    Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
    GoldSky
    Alno Markets Ltd
    2.14 (7)
    Experts
    Bem-vindo(a) ao       O GoldSKY EA   é um programa de negociação intraday de alto desempenho para XAUUSD (ouro). Desenvolvido por nossa equipe, ele foi projetado para…       Contas correntes, contas comerciais financiadas e chamadas comerciais!     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    SEXTA-FEIRA NEGRA 50% DE DESCONTO - NANO MACHINE GPT Preço regular: $997 até Sexta-feira Negra: $498.50 (O preço com desconto será refletido durante a promoção.) Início da venda: 27 de novembro de 2025 - evento de Sexta-feira Negra por tempo limitado. Sorteio da Sexta-feira Negra: Todos os compradores do Nano Machine GPT durante o evento da Sexta-feira Negra podem participar de um sorteio aleatório para ganhar: 1 x ativação do Syna 1 x ativação do AiQ 1 x ativação do Mean Machine GPT Como part
    The Infinity EA MT5
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.75 (61)
    Experts
    Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Ele se concentra em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa com base em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.43 (7)
    Experts
    HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 A versão mais avançada do nosso EA até agora, totalmente reconstruída com tomada de decisão baseada em IA , votação multi-IA e lógica de negociação dinâmica . Agora não está mais limitado apenas ao XAUUSD (Ouro) no M1, mas também suporta BTCUSD e ETHUSD , com entradas de alta frequência, gestão de risco inteligente e total adaptabilidade. Este EA combina modelos de IA gratuitos conectados via OpenRouter com filtros avançados para negociação de precisão em qualquer co
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.89 (19)
    Experts
    O MultiWay EA é um sistema de trading automatizado inteligente e eficiente, baseado em uma poderosa estratégia de reversão à média. Graças à ampla diversificação em nove pares de moedas correlacionados (e até alguns tipicamente “tendenciais”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — ele captura movimentos de preço de volta à média após fortes impulsos direcionais. Após a compra, envie uma mensagem privada para receber as instruções completas de configuração. S
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.81 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Não existe nada impossível, é só uma questão de descobrir como fazer! Entre no futuro do trading   de Bitcoin   com   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , a mais recente obra-prima de um dos principais vendedores de MQL5. Projetado para traders que exigem desempenho, precisão e estabilidade, Quantum Bitcoin redefine o que é possível no mundo volátil da criptomoeda. IMPORTANTE!   Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e as instruções de config
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.56 (25)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Máquina de Aprendizagem + Modelo de Aprendizagem XGBoost +112 IAs Pagos e Gratuitos + Sistema de Votação + Prompts Externos e Editáveis) Enquanto a maioria dos EAs no mercado afirma usar "IA" ou "redes neurais" mas na realidade executam apenas scripts básicos, o Aria Connector EA V4 redefine o que significa trading verdadeiramente alimentado por IA. Isto não é teoria, não é exagero de marketing, é uma conexão direta e verificável entre sua plataforma MetaTrader 5 e 112
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário