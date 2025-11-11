TickStorm Scalper PRO
Important Notes
|Strategy Type
|Structured scalping with confirmation layers (no grid / no martingale / no averaging / no HFT)
|Risk Level
|User-controlled (SL/TP, daily limits, session filters)
|Prop-Firm Compatibility
|Suitable for firms with strict risk limits
|Broker Requirements
|Any MT5 broker (low spreads recommended)
|Setup Difficulty
|Beginner-friendly (all parameters visible)
Product Overview
TickStorm Scalper EA is a controlled and transparent scalping system built on multi-layer confirmation, multi-timeframe filtering and clear risk-management logic. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging or high-frequency mechanics, ensuring stable operation even during volatile market phases.
Symbol & Timeframe Guidance
Primary optimization: XAUUSD
- Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD
- EUR Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD
- GBP Crosses: GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD
- AUD/NZD: AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDCAD
- JPY/CHF/CAD: CADJPY, CHFJPY
Recommended timeframes: M1 and M5
Strategy & Risk Approach
The EA evaluates entries through candle structure analysis, indicator behavior and short-term corrective movements. All trades follow SL/TP rules, with optional break-even, trailing and daily protection. The approach is focused on fast execution, disciplined decision-making and transparent logic.
Key Features
- Multi-layer confirmation engine
- MACD, OsMA, RSI, ADX and Heikin Ashi filters
- Candle-structure-based entry logic
- Full multi-timeframe analysis
- Risk-managed scalping (SL/TP, BE, trailing)
- Daily profit & loss limit controls
- Session filters and single-position-per-symbol rule
- No hidden or locked parameters
Trading Logic & Internal Protections
- No grid
- No martingale
- No averaging
- No HFT
- SL/TP for every trade
- Optional break-even and trailing stop
- Daily profit and loss protection
- Session-based trading control
- One position per symbol
Technical Specifications
|MACD Histogram (XAUUSD)
|0.20 – 0.30
|MACD Histogram (Majors)
|0.00005 – 0.0005
|Suggested Trading Session
|10:00 – 20:00
|Minimum Balance
|$100 (recommended $500–$1000)
|Account Type
|Standard or ECN
Exclusions
The EA does not use grid, martingale, averaging, arbitrage, tick-scalping, ultra-HFT or any behavior restricted by brokers or prop firms.
Testing & Usage Notes
The EA includes optimized default settings. All parameters can be adjusted to match personal risk tolerance, preferred behavior and trading style. For the best results, test different timeframes and symbols and choose the configuration that matches your trading conditions.
Official Support
Official communication is available only through the MQL5 profile:
Support & Discussions
Documentation & Set Files
Final Notice
Please purchase only from the official MQL5 Market page. Unauthorized copies cannot be supported and may not work as intended.
