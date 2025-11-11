TickStorm Scalper PRO

4.25
TickStorm Scalper EA Precision Scalping Engine for M1, M5, M15

Important Notes

Strategy Type Structured scalping with confirmation layers (no grid / no martingale / no averaging / no HFT)
Risk Level User-controlled (SL/TP, daily limits, session filters)
Prop-Firm Compatibility Suitable for firms with strict risk limits
Broker Requirements Any MT5 broker (low spreads recommended)
Setup Difficulty Beginner-friendly (all parameters visible)

Product Overview

TickStorm Scalper EA is a controlled and transparent scalping system built on multi-layer confirmation, multi-timeframe filtering and clear risk-management logic. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging or high-frequency mechanics, ensuring stable operation even during volatile market phases.

Symbol & Timeframe Guidance

Primary optimization: XAUUSD

  • Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD
  • EUR Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD
  • GBP Crosses: GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD
  • AUD/NZD: AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDCAD
  • JPY/CHF/CAD: CADJPY, CHFJPY

Recommended timeframes: M1 and M5

Strategy & Risk Approach

The EA evaluates entries through candle structure analysis, indicator behavior and short-term corrective movements. All trades follow SL/TP rules, with optional break-even, trailing and daily protection. The approach is focused on fast execution, disciplined decision-making and transparent logic.

Key Features

  • Multi-layer confirmation engine
  • MACD, OsMA, RSI, ADX and Heikin Ashi filters
  • Candle-structure-based entry logic
  • Full multi-timeframe analysis
  • Risk-managed scalping (SL/TP, BE, trailing)
  • Daily profit & loss limit controls
  • Session filters and single-position-per-symbol rule
  • No hidden or locked parameters

Trading Logic & Internal Protections

  • No grid
  • No martingale
  • No averaging
  • No HFT
  • SL/TP for every trade
  • Optional break-even and trailing stop
  • Daily profit and loss protection
  • Session-based trading control
  • One position per symbol

Technical Specifications

MACD Histogram (XAUUSD) 0.20 – 0.30
MACD Histogram (Majors) 0.00005 – 0.0005
Suggested Trading Session 10:00 – 20:00
Minimum Balance $100 (recommended $500–$1000)
Account Type Standard or ECN

Exclusions

The EA does not use grid, martingale, averaging, arbitrage, tick-scalping, ultra-HFT or any behavior restricted by brokers or prop firms.

Testing & Usage Notes

The EA includes optimized default settings. All parameters can be adjusted to match personal risk tolerance, preferred behavior and trading style. For the best results, test different timeframes and symbols and choose the configuration that matches your trading conditions.

Official Support

Official communication is available only through the MQL5 profile:

Support & Discussions
Documentation & Set Files

Final Notice

Please purchase only from the official MQL5 Market page. Unauthorized copies cannot be supported and may not work as intended.

TickStorm Scalper EA — Speed · Precision · Control

Comentários 4
blaxo
34
blaxo 2025.11.24 11:51 
 

Excellent support experience! The team was incredibly responsive and helpful, addressing my issue much faster than I expected. Their clear communication and prompt follow-up made the whole process smooth and stress-free. Great service!

RBFX
801
RBFX 2025.11.19 19:36 
 

Solid scalper with a portfolio approach. Setup is straightforward; risk/protection options (daily limits, BE/TS, spread filter) are easy to configure. Execution has been clean so far. Author support is fast and helpful.

Fabian
31
Fabian 2025.11.12 09:52 
 

Very good performance on my backtests and real account, pretty much leaved default values, just toggled on auto lot size and allow new nignal if open trade. works smoothly! Very very good support for author.

Produtos recomendados
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Experts
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
Gold Scalper pro Nova
Emmanuel Eliud Kaguangi Mwaura
Experts
The fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold). This EA combines a high-probability, three-EMA trend-following strategy with a professional two-stage risk management system to secure profits quickly and efficiently. Optimized for the M1/M5 timeframes. ​ The Strategy: Filtered 3-EMA Crossover ​Our system utilizes three Exponential Moving Averages to confirm both momentum and trend direction, dramatically reducing false signals common in basic crossover EAs. ​Fast EMA (
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
O sistema de negociação AO Trade é especificamente projetado para negociação de tendências, aproveitando os horários de leilão ou de notícias como pontos de referência para comparação com outros horários de ordem específicos para antecipar tendências de mercado. **Todos os parâmetros de tempo utilizados no EA são baseados no horário do seu terminal. Diferentes corretores podem operar em fusos horários GMT diferentes, o que pode variar ainda mais devido a ajustes de Horário de Verão.** **Por fa
Hamster MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (3)
Experts
Um consultor de grade inovador. Aplica uma estratégia baseada na volatilidade dos preços. A negociação começa quando o preço sobe N pontos em relação ao preço de fechamento da barra anterior, N minutos a partir do horário de abertura da barra atual. Se durante o tempo alocado o preço não tiver ultrapassado o valor N da volatilidade média do preço (ATR) em% / pontos, a negociação é suspensa até o início de uma nova barra. Versão MT4 do link do consultor Aplica níveis dinâmicos de ordens de sto
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
Experts
Este Expert Advisor foi desenvolvido para uma abordagem institucional de negociação, utilizando os princípios-chave do ICT (Inner Circle Trader). Ele analisa a estrutura do mercado, os níveis de liquidez e as zonas de desequilíbrio para encontrar pontos de entrada e saída de alta probabilidade. PROMOÇÃO 1+1:   Compre um expert advisor e ganhe outro grátis! Quantidade limitada! Estrutura de Mercado: O EA CyberPunk identifica extremos de curto prazo (STH/STL), médio prazo (ITH/ITL) e longo prazo
WakaWakaWay
Kam Yuk Wong
Experts
WakaWakaWay EA   is a fully automated “pullback” trading system. It is especially effective in trading on the “pullback” currency pairs  AUDNZD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. The drawdown is small with very good return. Hope you can enjoy using it.  Timeframe: M15 Currency Pair  : AUDNZD
Sembii scalper
Adiyakhuu Gantumur
Experts
Hello, I've dedicated ten years of experience to develop my first commercial EA, and I'm delighted to present it to you. This EA employs a breakout scalping strategy, abstaining from risky tactics like martingale, grid, tick scalping, averaging, etc. Currently, it exclusively operates on the USDJPY pair for MetaTrader 5, with plans for expansion across multiple pairs in the future. Additionally, a MetaTrader 4 version will be released soon. I am committed to providing a transparent and honest tr
Entry Point EA
Islam Maameri
Experts
Entry Point EA  10 copies   out of 10   left at $799 Next price --> $1467 Entry Point EA is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no testi
SP500 Fast Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
SP500 Fast Collector Automatic scalping trading! The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year. A unique trading system based on the e
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Experts
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
OnMarkets EAOne
Eugen Petcu
Experts
Apresentando onMarketsEAONE para o MetaTrader5 - sua porta de entrada para a negociação automatizada. Este Expert Advisor (EA) combina algoritmos de ponta com personalização fácil de usar, permitindo que traders de todos os níveis aproveitem o poder de estratégias automatizadas. Beneficie-se de pontos de entrada e saída precisos, ferramentas de gerenciamento de riscos e análise de desempenho em tempo real. Assuma o controle total de sua estratégia filtrando meses de negociação permitidos, di
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
Experts
O EA   Gold ECN   foi concebido com algoritmos avançados de IA que analisam as incertezas do mercado. É desenvolvido com sistemas de aprendizagem automática que se podem adaptar às atualizações de notícias e acompanhar o mercado dinamicamente, à medida que as mudanças permanecem constantes. Em sincronia com a IA preditiva, é utilizado um algoritmo de aprendizagem automática para identificar mínimas extremamente altas, máximas mais altas, máximas mais baixas e mínimas mais baixas do mercado den
FVG Pattern Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Descrição do produto Visão geral VIX Momentum Pro é um sistema de negociação algorítmica sofisticado projetado exclusivamente para Índices Sintéticos VIX75. O algoritmo emprega análise avançada de múltiplos prazos combinada com técnicas proprietárias de detecção de momentum para identificar oportunidades de negociação de alta probabilidade no mercado de volatilidade sintética. Estratégia de negociação O Expert Advisor opera com uma abordagem abrangente baseada em momentum
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
FVG Trader Pro
Erik Gall
Experts
Fair Value Gap EA on the 1hour chart. Finds Fair value gaps, and places smart trades based on them.  No unrealistic bullshit, pure price action, no lagging indicators. steady profit stream. NSTRUMENT   SPECIFICATIONS Symbol: XAUUSD  Timeframe: 1H       ACCOUNT   REQUIREMENTS Type: any Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $2000   Before running on live, do some backtests to find a good setting. or message me. give it a try and leave a positve comment. impress yourself from the DEMO . Better yet, le
Trend Corrections Expert MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (1)
Experts
Este Expert Advisor encontra a direção da tendência do par de moedas em um determinado número de barras, depois disso, determina o momento da correção. Se a tendência for forte o suficiente e a correção se tornar igual à especificada nos parâmetros, o EA negociará na direção da tendência (mas somente se leituras adicionais do indicador confirmarem a abertura de uma negociação). Como este EA trabalha com correções, ele não comprará na alta nem venderá na baixa da tendência. Ele possui muitas con
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (9)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp – Scalping de Precisão no US30 Desenvolvido pela VENOM LABS O EA QUE NUNCA IRÁ QUEBRAR SUA CONTA Para corretores com fuso horário diferente (como a Exness), defina a última entrada como TRUE se o seu corretor não for GMT+3. Use apenas o período de  H1 minutos. ️ Aviso : Configurações incorretas de fuso horário ou tempo gráfico podem causar mau funcionamento do EA. PREÇO DE LANÇAMENTO POR APENAS 24H! Garanta sua cópia agora! SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304
SP500 Opening Range Pro
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
Experts
SP500 Opening Range Pro – Estrategia Automatizada para el S&P 500 SP500 Opening Range Pro es un EA profesional para MetaTrader 5 que opera la ruptura del rango de apertura en el S&P 500. Diseñado para la sesión de Nueva York , utiliza Breakout + Pullback con gestión automática de riesgo y parámetros totalmente configurables. Estrategia probada : Opening Range con filtros de tendencia y volatilidad. ️ Automatización total : Entradas, SL/TP, gestión de riesgo y horarios. Optimizado para NY
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Experts
BlackBox XAU — Expert Advisor Avançado para Ouro Visão Geral O BlackBox XAU é um sistema de trading cuidadosamente desenvolvido para gerar lucros no mercado de ouro, mantendo um controle rigoroso sobre o drawdown. Em vez de perseguir todos os movimentos do mercado, aplica uma abordagem disciplinada e baseada em regras, que se adapta à volatilidade e seleciona apenas as oportunidades de maior probabilidade . O EA avalia constantemente as condições de mercado em tempo real, filtrando sinais fracos
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
Experts
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Free for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777$ Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account
The White Rabbit
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Experts
WHITE RABBIT - Assessor Especialista Profissional de Rompimento de Intervalo de Tempo Visão Geral White Rabbit é um assessor especialista profissional de negociação de rompimento desenvolvido a partir de anos de experiência em negociação manual. Projetado para traders que exigem precisão e flexibilidade, ele captura oportunidades de rompimento de alta probabilidade em qualquer mercado e período de tempo, ao mesmo tempo que fornece ferramentas avançadas de gestão de risco especificamente adaptada
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
CloseOrdersEa
Yusuf Watinani Umar
Utilitários
Overview: This utility serves as a tool to provide easy navigation for closing open positions. • Close all open buy positions at market price.  • Close all open sell positions at market price.  • Close all orders at market price based on predefined conditions for efficient trading management.  • Close orders for the current chart at market price, allowing focused control over specific trading instruments.
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Autotrade Multiple Strategy
Clement Gourrierec
Experts
Hello everyone, RETURN : 1.5% DAILY !!!  This EA has been running 3 MONTHS in DEMO & 1 Month in live. See screenshots attached !  Around 20% a month ! Very low DD ! 1 position at each time ! 3 BOTS with different strategies on M5 : - XAUUSD  - EURUSD - GBPUSD SETFILE will be given for each one in the telegram group !  This EA is not :   - A grid EA - A martingale EA  It avoids a big DD. Futhermore it takes only one position at once ! Join the telegram group :  https://t.me/joinchat/BRiu
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
Experts
configuração padrão (XAUUSD, M1, depósito mínimo: $1.000) o sinal seguinte está a utilizar um corretor fiável (mercados IC)   MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Fórmula 1 EA O EA de Fórmula 1 representa um sistema de negociação automatizado de última geração, concebido especificamente para a negociação de ouro (XAUUSD), aproveitando estratégias sofisticadas de alta frequência otimizadas para o período de um minuto. Este sistema avançado foi meticulosamente concebido para capi
AI Capital Guardian HotSwitchPro Gold Edition
Fatos Hamiti
Experts
AI Capital Guardian HotSwitch Pro (Gold Edition) Intelligent and adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) Concept The Capital Guardian HotSwitch Pro is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor that dynamically adapts to market conditions – from ranging to trending phases. It automatically detects shifts in volatility and switches between two core trading modes for optimal balance between precision and stability. ️ Strategy Modes Smart Scalping Mode (Trend) → executes short micro-trades (3–7
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (389)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.85 (13)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (98)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.76 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (8)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (21)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 5 de 20 vagas — quase esgotado. A atualização principal foi concluída. O preço em breve aumentará para USD 599 , e o preço final será USD 1500 . Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.51 (76)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (89)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (4)
Experts
Leia isto primeiro (Muito importante) Não foi projetado para operações de curto prazo ou lucros rápidos. Sem Martingale / Sem Grade / Sem IA Projetado para traders focados em consistência a longo prazo. Resultados ao vivo:   Sinal ao vivo   |   Portfólio principal   |   Resultados FTMO OFERTA DE LANÇAMENTO! O preço atual é válido apenas para um número limitado de cópias. Após o esgotamento do estoque, o preço aumentará. O que é o Atlas do Ouro? Gold Atlas é um sistema de negociação automatizad
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!   Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. No Grid. No Martingale. One position per direction. One trade per day. F
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (65)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Negocie a tempestade — controle o vórtice” O Vortex Turbo representa o próximo estágio evolutivo na negociação inteligente — um desenvolvimento único que combina arquitetura de IA de ponta, lógica de mercado adaptativa e controle de risco preciso. Construído sobre princípios algorítmicos comprovados, ele integra múltiplas estratégias em um ecossistema unificado de alta velocidade, impulsionado por um novo nível de inteligência preditiva. Projetado como um especialista em scalpi
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (29)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.46 (13)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Sinais ao Vivo ]  ,  [ Meu Canal ]   ,  [ Arquivos Set ]  ,   [ Blog ]   , [ Uso de IA ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] Contas recomendadas: Alta alavancagem Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Prop firm (FTMO etc.) O desenvolvedor deste EA comprovou seu profissionalismo pela qualidade de seus outros robôs. Com o Volume Hedger EA  Graças à capacidade de definir uma estratégia de entrada usando um Indicador Personalizado, você não precisará mais comprar EAs adicionais! Este EA é um algoritmo de tradi
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema de Negociação com Rede Neural para XAU/USD (Ouro) no Timeframe M1 O manual do usuário está disponível através do link na minha página de perfil — ele contém explicações detalhadas de todas as configurações e opções. No canal do Telegram, você também pode encontrar várias contas rodando o SmartChoise com diferentes saldos, níveis de risco e configurações. É uma ótima maneira de ver o desempenho real do EA em vários corretores e condições. Preço reduzido por enquanto. Este
Mais do autor
Equity Paragon EA
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Experts
Equity-Based Swing Trading System for XAUUSD Important Information Strategy Type Swing trading with equity-based exposure control (no grid / no martingale / no averaging) Risk Level Controlled by the user (equity protection, daily limits, exposure filters) Prop-Firm Compatibility Includes built-in daily and overall loss guard Broker Requirements Any MT5 broker (ECN/RAW recommended) Setup Difficulty Suitable for beginners (all parameters are open) Product Overview Equity Paragon EA is a controlle
FlexTF Signal Sender
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Indicadores
FlexTF Signal Sender — Multi-Timeframe High/Low Touch Confirmation Indicator Official Channel Updates, tools and documentation: Open official MQL5 channel    Overview FlexTF Signal Sender is a multi-timeframe High/Low confirmation indicator designed for clean and structured signal generation. It reads High and Low from a higher timeframe (H1/H4/D1), monitors price interactions, and confirms BUY/SELL signals using candle-close logic on a lower timeframe (M5/M15/M30). The indicator includes adva
FREE
EquiBTC Pro EA
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Experts
Equity-Based Swing & Momentum System for BTCUSD EquiBTC Pro EA is an algorithmic trading system designed for BTCUSD on H1. It uses an equity-based protection framework combined with a hybrid swing–momentum logic. The system does not rely on fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit levels; instead, it applies dynamic equity protection adapted to Bitcoin volatility. Product Category Experts → Crypto / Swing Systems / Momentum Systems Symbol & Timeframe Symbol: BTCUSD Timeframe: H1 (recommended) Risk & Stra
Shadow Breaker
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Experts
PRODUCT Name: SHADOW BREAKER GOLD PROFESSIONAL EA Tagline: Rule-Based Trend Expert for XAUUSD (Gold) CATEGORY Experts → Trend SYMBOL & TIMEFRAME Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: H1 RISK & STRATEGY Risk Type: Auto lot with Stop Loss / Take Profit Strategy: Trend-based technical trading Constraints: No martingale, no grid, no hedge, no machine learning WHAT IS SHADOW BREAKER? A rule-driven, trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Operates on clear, predefined technical con
Titanium Flux
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Experts
Titanium Flux EA Titanium Flux is an automated trading system built on support and resistance levels combined with impulse-based confirmation logic. The Expert Advisor applies structured risk control, adaptive position management, and internal protection mechanisms designed for prop firm accounts. The EA analyzes market structure using higher timeframe levels and executes trades based on confirmed signals on the H1 timeframe . Trades are opened only when market conditions, volatility, and techni
PropGuardian EA
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Experts
PropGuardian EA PropGuardian EA é um sistema de trading semiautomático de seguimento de tendência, desenvolvido com foco principal em disciplina rigorosa de risco e total conformidade com regras de prop firms. O Expert Advisor combina a estrutura de tendência baseada em EMA com a confirmação de força via ADX e um gerenciamento controlado de posições. O EA deve ser instalado no gráfico H1 . A direção do mercado é definida utilizando indicadores de timeframes superiores, enquanto toda a validação
Filtro:
Trung John
1335
Trung John 2025.11.25 11:55 
 

More losses than wins

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
2244
Resposta do desenvolvedor Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2025.11.25 12:01
Thank you for your feedback.
You know, this is the nature of the market — anything can happen. In trading, the goal is not to get rich quickly, but to stay patient and work toward consistent, stable long-term results. Wins and losses are both part of the process, and what truly matters is the overall PnL, not individual trades. This is the most professional approach, and experienced traders understand this very well. I’m sorry to hear that the EA didn’t match your expectations, but I will always remain available to support you 24/7.
Please feel free to message me anytime — I’m here to help.
blaxo
34
blaxo 2025.11.24 11:51 
 

Excellent support experience! The team was incredibly responsive and helpful, addressing my issue much faster than I expected. Their clear communication and prompt follow-up made the whole process smooth and stress-free. Great service!

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
2244
Resposta do desenvolvedor Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2025.11.24 12:09
Thank you so much for your kind words! I’m really glad I could help. If you ever need anything else, feel free to reach out anytime!
RBFX
801
RBFX 2025.11.19 19:36 
 

Solid scalper with a portfolio approach. Setup is straightforward; risk/protection options (daily limits, BE/TS, spread filter) are easy to configure. Execution has been clean so far. Author support is fast and helpful.

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
2244
Resposta do desenvolvedor Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2025.11.20 05:45
Thank you for your great feedback!
Fabian
31
Fabian 2025.11.12 09:52 
 

Very good performance on my backtests and real account, pretty much leaved default values, just toggled on auto lot size and allow new nignal if open trade. works smoothly! Very very good support for author.

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
2244
Resposta do desenvolvedor Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2025.11.16 20:19
Thank you for your great feedback! Happy trading!
Responder ao comentário