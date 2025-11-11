Important Notes

Strategy Type Structured scalping with confirmation layers (no grid / no martingale / no averaging / no HFT) Risk Level User-controlled (SL/TP, daily limits, session filters) Prop-Firm Compatibility Suitable for firms with strict risk limits Broker Requirements Any MT5 broker (low spreads recommended) Setup Difficulty Beginner-friendly (all parameters visible)

Product Overview

TickStorm Scalper EA Precision Scalping Engine for M1, M5, M15

TickStorm Scalper EA is a controlled and transparent scalping system built on multi-layer confirmation, multi-timeframe filtering and clear risk-management logic. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging or high-frequency mechanics, ensuring stable operation even during volatile market phases.

Symbol & Timeframe Guidance

Primary optimization: XAUUSD

Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD

EUR Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD

GBP Crosses: GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD

AUD/NZD: AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDCAD

JPY/CHF/CAD: CADJPY, CHFJPY

Recommended timeframes: M1 and M5

Strategy & Risk Approach

The EA evaluates entries through candle structure analysis, indicator behavior and short-term corrective movements. All trades follow SL/TP rules, with optional break-even, trailing and daily protection. The approach is focused on fast execution, disciplined decision-making and transparent logic.

Key Features

Multi-layer confirmation engine

MACD, OsMA, RSI, ADX and Heikin Ashi filters

Candle-structure-based entry logic

Full multi-timeframe analysis

Risk-managed scalping (SL/TP, BE, trailing)

Daily profit & loss limit controls

Session filters and single-position-per-symbol rule

No hidden or locked parameters

Trading Logic & Internal Protections

No grid

No martingale

No averaging

No HFT

SL/TP for every trade

Optional break-even and trailing stop

Daily profit and loss protection

Session-based trading control

One position per symbol

Technical Specifications

MACD Histogram (XAUUSD) 0.20 – 0.30 MACD Histogram (Majors) 0.00005 – 0.0005 Suggested Trading Session 10:00 – 20:00 Minimum Balance $100 (recommended $500–$1000) Account Type Standard or ECN

Exclusions

The EA does not use grid, martingale, averaging, arbitrage, tick-scalping, ultra-HFT or any behavior restricted by brokers or prop firms.

Testing & Usage Notes

The EA includes optimized default settings. All parameters can be adjusted to match personal risk tolerance, preferred behavior and trading style. For the best results, test different timeframes and symbols and choose the configuration that matches your trading conditions.

Official Support

Official communication is available only through the MQL5 profile:

Support & Discussions

Documentation & Set Files

Final Notice

Please purchase only from the official MQL5 Market page. Unauthorized copies cannot be supported and may not work as intended.

TickStorm Scalper EA — Speed · Precision · Control