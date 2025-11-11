TickStorm Scalper PRO

4.25
TickStorm Scalper EA Precision Scalping Engine for M1, M5, M15

Important Notes

Strategy Type Structured scalping with confirmation layers (no grid / no martingale / no averaging / no HFT)
Risk Level User-controlled (SL/TP, daily limits, session filters)
Prop-Firm Compatibility Suitable for firms with strict risk limits
Broker Requirements Any MT5 broker (low spreads recommended)
Setup Difficulty Beginner-friendly (all parameters visible)

Product Overview

TickStorm Scalper EA is a controlled and transparent scalping system built on multi-layer confirmation, multi-timeframe filtering and clear risk-management logic. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging or high-frequency mechanics, ensuring stable operation even during volatile market phases.

Symbol & Timeframe Guidance

Primary optimization: XAUUSD

  • Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD
  • EUR Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD
  • GBP Crosses: GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD
  • AUD/NZD: AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDCAD
  • JPY/CHF/CAD: CADJPY, CHFJPY

Recommended timeframes: M1 and M5

Strategy & Risk Approach

The EA evaluates entries through candle structure analysis, indicator behavior and short-term corrective movements. All trades follow SL/TP rules, with optional break-even, trailing and daily protection. The approach is focused on fast execution, disciplined decision-making and transparent logic.

Key Features

  • Multi-layer confirmation engine
  • MACD, OsMA, RSI, ADX and Heikin Ashi filters
  • Candle-structure-based entry logic
  • Full multi-timeframe analysis
  • Risk-managed scalping (SL/TP, BE, trailing)
  • Daily profit & loss limit controls
  • Session filters and single-position-per-symbol rule
  • No hidden or locked parameters

Trading Logic & Internal Protections

  • No grid
  • No martingale
  • No averaging
  • No HFT
  • SL/TP for every trade
  • Optional break-even and trailing stop
  • Daily profit and loss protection
  • Session-based trading control
  • One position per symbol

Technical Specifications

MACD Histogram (XAUUSD) 0.20 – 0.30
MACD Histogram (Majors) 0.00005 – 0.0005
Suggested Trading Session 10:00 – 20:00
Minimum Balance $100 (recommended $500–$1000)
Account Type Standard or ECN

Exclusions

The EA does not use grid, martingale, averaging, arbitrage, tick-scalping, ultra-HFT or any behavior restricted by brokers or prop firms.

Testing & Usage Notes

The EA includes optimized default settings. All parameters can be adjusted to match personal risk tolerance, preferred behavior and trading style. For the best results, test different timeframes and symbols and choose the configuration that matches your trading conditions.

Official Support

Official communication is available only through the MQL5 profile:

Support & Discussions
Documentation & Set Files

Final Notice

Please purchase only from the official MQL5 Market page. Unauthorized copies cannot be supported and may not work as intended.

TickStorm Scalper EA — Speed · Precision · Control

レビュー 4
blaxo
34
blaxo 2025.11.24 11:51 
 

Excellent support experience! The team was incredibly responsive and helpful, addressing my issue much faster than I expected. Their clear communication and prompt follow-up made the whole process smooth and stress-free. Great service!

RBFX
801
RBFX 2025.11.19 19:36 
 

Solid scalper with a portfolio approach. Setup is straightforward; risk/protection options (daily limits, BE/TS, spread filter) are easy to configure. Execution has been clean so far. Author support is fast and helpful.

Fabian
31
Fabian 2025.11.12 09:52 
 

Very good performance on my backtests and real account, pretty much leaved default values, just toggled on auto lot size and allow new nignal if open trade. works smoothly! Very very good support for author.

Trung John
1335
Trung John 2025.11.25 11:55 
 

More losses than wins

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
2244
開発者からの返信 Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2025.11.25 12:01
Thank you for your feedback.
You know, this is the nature of the market — anything can happen. In trading, the goal is not to get rich quickly, but to stay patient and work toward consistent, stable long-term results. Wins and losses are both part of the process, and what truly matters is the overall PnL, not individual trades. This is the most professional approach, and experienced traders understand this very well. I’m sorry to hear that the EA didn’t match your expectations, but I will always remain available to support you 24/7.
Please feel free to message me anytime — I’m here to help.
blaxo
34
blaxo 2025.11.24 11:51 
 

Excellent support experience! The team was incredibly responsive and helpful, addressing my issue much faster than I expected. Their clear communication and prompt follow-up made the whole process smooth and stress-free. Great service!

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
2244
開発者からの返信 Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2025.11.24 12:09
Thank you so much for your kind words! I’m really glad I could help. If you ever need anything else, feel free to reach out anytime!
RBFX
801
RBFX 2025.11.19 19:36 
 

Solid scalper with a portfolio approach. Setup is straightforward; risk/protection options (daily limits, BE/TS, spread filter) are easy to configure. Execution has been clean so far. Author support is fast and helpful.

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
2244
開発者からの返信 Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2025.11.20 05:45
Thank you for your great feedback!
Fabian
31
Fabian 2025.11.12 09:52 
 

Very good performance on my backtests and real account, pretty much leaved default values, just toggled on auto lot size and allow new nignal if open trade. works smoothly! Very very good support for author.

Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
2244
開発者からの返信 Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov 2025.11.16 20:19
Thank you for your great feedback! Happy trading!
