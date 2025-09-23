SP500 Opening Range Pro
- Experts
- Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
- Versão: 1.2
- Atualizado: 14 janeiro 2026
- Ativações: 10
SP500 Opening Range Pro MT5
Professional Automated Trading for the S&P 500
SP500 Opening Range Pro MT5 is a professional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the S&P 500 (US500) during the New York session using an Opening Range breakout and pullback strategy.
The EA focuses on capturing the initial market volatility after the New York open through a structured, rule-based approach combining breakout confirmation, pullback logic, and multiple technical filters.
Key Features
Opening Range breakout strategy optimized for the S&P 500
Optional pullback entries using EMA trend alignment
ATR-based Stop Loss and Risk/Reward-based Take Profit
RSI and volatility filters to reduce false signals
Fully automated trade execution and management
Session-based trading using broker server time
Risk-based position sizing (% of balance)
Daily trade limits and safety protections
Strategy Overview
The EA calculates the Opening Range during the first minutes of the New York session and monitors price behavior once the range is completed. Trades are executed only when predefined breakout or pullback conditions are met, combined with trend and momentum filters.
The system may not trade every day, depending on market conditions.
Recommended Settings
Instrument: US500 / S&P 500
Timeframe: M5 or M15
Broker: Low spread and fast execution recommended
VPS recommended for live trading
Important Notes
This EA does not guarantee profits.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.