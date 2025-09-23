SP500 Opening Range Pro MT5

Professional Automated Trading for the S&P 500

SP500 Opening Range Pro MT5 is a professional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the S&P 500 (US500) during the New York session using an Opening Range breakout and pullback strategy.

The EA focuses on capturing the initial market volatility after the New York open through a structured, rule-based approach combining breakout confirmation, pullback logic, and multiple technical filters.

Key Features

Opening Range breakout strategy optimized for the S&P 500

Optional pullback entries using EMA trend alignment

ATR-based Stop Loss and Risk/Reward-based Take Profit

RSI and volatility filters to reduce false signals

Fully automated trade execution and management

Session-based trading using broker server time

Risk-based position sizing (% of balance)

Daily trade limits and safety protections

Strategy Overview

The EA calculates the Opening Range during the first minutes of the New York session and monitors price behavior once the range is completed. Trades are executed only when predefined breakout or pullback conditions are met, combined with trend and momentum filters.

The system may not trade every day, depending on market conditions.

Recommended Settings

Instrument: US500 / S&P 500

Timeframe: M5 or M15

Broker: Low spread and fast execution recommended

VPS recommended for live trading

Important Notes