AI Smart Trend EA

AI-Enhanced Multi-Strategy Trading System

Revolutionary AI Trading Technology for Modern Markets

Overview:
AI Smart Trend EA represents the next generation of AI-powered trading solutions. This expert advisor combines artificial intelligence algorithms with advanced technical analysis. Our proprietary AI engine analyzes thousands of data points to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional accuracy.

AI Technology Features:

  • Neural Network Analysis: Deep learning algorithms process historical and real-time market data

  • Predictive Analytics: AI models forecast potential price movements with advanced pattern recognition

  • Sentiment Analysis: Natural language processing monitors market sentiment and news impact

  • Self-Optimizing Parameters: AI continuously refines trading parameters based on performance

  • Anomaly Detection: Identifies unusual market behavior and adjusts risk accordingly

AI Trading Strategies:

  1. AI Trend Prediction

    • Neural networks predict trend continuations and reversals

    • Deep learning identifies complex chart patterns invisible to human traders

    • Predictive analytics forecast breakout directions with high accuracy

  2. Sentiment-Based Trading

    • AI analyzes news feeds, social media, and economic calendars

    • Natural language processing interprets market sentiment

    • Automated response to fundamental market drivers

  3. Pattern Recognition AI

    • Machine learning identifies profitable candlestick patterns

    • Deep neural networks detect complex chart formations

    • Historical pattern matching with probability scoring

AI Risk Management:

  • Dynamic Risk Adjustment: AI modifies risk parameters based on market volatility

  • Portfolio Optimization: Machine learning allocates capital across multiple opportunities

  • Correlation Analysis: AI monitors inter-market relationships to avoid correlated risks

  • Black Swan Protection: Special algorithms detect and respond to extreme market events

Complete Parameter List:

=== STRATEGY SELECTION ===

  • StrategyType - Primary AI trading strategy: Trend Following, Reversal, Scalping, or Combined AI strategies

  • EnableMultiPosition - AI decision for multiple position management

  • MaxPositions - Maximum positions per direction (AI optimized)

  • UseMartingale - AI-controlled martingale system (use with caution)

  • MartingaleMultiplier - Lot multiplier for AI martingale calculations

=== AI TREND FOLLOWING PARAMETERS ===

  • TrendMAPeriod - Moving average period for trend analysis

  • TrendBreakoutThreshold - AI-calculated breakout detection level

  • UseADXFilter - AI filter for trend strength confirmation

  • ADX_Threshold - Minimum ADX value for valid trends

=== AI REVERSAL STRATEGY PARAMETERS ===

  • RSI_Period - AI-optimized RSI calculation period

  • RSI_Overbought/RSI_Oversold - AI-determined reversal levels

  • UseMACDConfirmation - AI confirmation using MACD divergence

  • Stochastic_K/D - AI-optimized stochastic parameters

=== AI SCALPING PARAMETERS ===

  • ScalpMAPeriod - AI-selected moving average for scalping

  • ScalpATRMultiplier - ATR-based stop loss multiplier (AI adjusted)

  • ScalpMaxSpread - Maximum spread for AI scalping operations

  • UseBollingerForScalping - AI Bollinger Bands integration

=== AI RISK MANAGEMENT ===

  • RiskPercent - AI-calculated risk percentage per trade

  • UseFixedLot - AI decision for fixed vs. dynamic lot sizing

  • MaxLotSize - AI maximum lot size limitation

  • StopLossPoints/TakeProfitPoints - AI-optimized risk/reward parameters

  • UseTrailingStop - AI-controlled trailing stop system

  • MaxDailyLossPercent - AI daily loss limitation

  • EquityMinPercent - AI equity protection threshold

=== AI MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS ===

  • HigherTF/LowerTF - AI-selected timeframe combinations

  • UseMTFConfirmation - AI multi-timeframe confirmation system

  • MTF1/MTF2 - AI-optimized additional timeframes

=== AI SIGNAL CONFIRMATION ===

  • UseVolumeFilter - AI volume analysis confirmation

  • UseCandlePatterns - AI candlestick pattern recognition

  • UseSupportResistance - AI support/resistance level detection

  • UseTimeFilter - AI trading session optimization

=== AI ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS ===

  • EnableAlerts - AI-generated trading alerts

  • SendEmail/SendPush - AI alert delivery methods

System Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 platform

  • Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000 for optimal AI performance)

  • Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY

  • Timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4

  • Account types: ECN, Raw Spread, Standard

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 AI operation

AI Performance Features:

  • 24/7 market monitoring without emotional bias

  • Real-time strategy adaptation to changing conditions

  • Continuous learning from market feedback

  • Multi-currency pair analysis simultaneously

  • Automated news and event reaction

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING:
TRADING CARRIES SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS. This AI trading system is a tool that can assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The AI algorithms may experience drawdowns and losing periods. Always test the system on a demo account for at least 1-2 months before using real funds. Never risk more than you can afford to lose. Consider your experience level and seek independent financial advice if necessary. The developers are not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.

Recommended Testing Protocol:

  1. Demo testing for minimum 30 days

  2. Forward testing on different market conditions

  3. Start with minimum risk settings

  4. Gradually increase exposure as you understand system behavior

  5. Monitor AI performance during high-impact news events


Produtos recomendados
Wiki Trade
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.4 (5)
Experts
The Wiki Trade EA is a product meant for EURUSD/GBPUSD trading; it is used on the M15 timeframe, provides high performance, and has a simple configuration with few parameters. A Free version has been released for everyone to use. Be sure to backtest it before you start using it. Please give it a 5-star rating if you find it effective, and share the information with others. Setup: Target Market : EURUSD/GBPUSD Optimal Timeframe : M15 Ideal Account Types : ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
FREE
Doji Style
Dimpho Simon
1 (1)
Experts
(Feel free to download this at absolutely no cost, if you like it I have a scalping manager here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 ) [Feel free to suggest on improvements that can be implemented. This EA will forever remain free.] Timeframe: 5 Min upwards (The 1 minute timeframe has very short candles, stoploss cannot be set) Currencies: Multi Settings: Lotsize: the trading volume for the EA How long a position will be held: 900 000 milliseconds for the 5 minute time or an equav
FREE
Thanos PRO
Omega J Msigwa
Experts
Construído usando modelos modernos de aprendizado de máquina como e Redes Neurais Profundas, este EA é uma obra-prima na detecção de sinais de trading no NASDAQ e na abertura de operações com maior precisão. Este robô de trading foi treinado para o símbolo NASDAQ , não espere que funcione corretamente e forneça resultados semelhantes para outros símbolos. Requisitos Corretor:    Qualquer Corretor, preferencialmente ECN/spread zero Tipo de Conta: Hedging Alavancagem:   a partir de 1:200 Depósit
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Descrição do produto Visão geral VIX Momentum Pro é um sistema de negociação algorítmica sofisticado projetado exclusivamente para Índices Sintéticos VIX75. O algoritmo emprega análise avançada de múltiplos prazos combinada com técnicas proprietárias de detecção de momentum para identificar oportunidades de negociação de alta probabilidade no mercado de volatilidade sintética. Estratégia de negociação O Expert Advisor opera com uma abordagem abrangente baseada em momentum
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $ 498 para introdução, aumentará em 100 por mês até atingir $ 1298 Robô de negociação automatizado para XAUUSD (OURO). Conecte este bot aos seus gráficos XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 e deixe-o negociar automaticamente com uma estratégia comprovada! Projetado para traders que buscam automação simples, porém eficiente, este bot executa negociações com base em uma combinação de indicadores técnicos e ação de preço, otimizados para spreads baixos a médios. Co
MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Marshall AI - O equilíbrio perfeito em negociação automatizada Após anos de estudo aprofundado dos mercados financeiros e dos princípios econômicos de Alfred Marshall, apresentamos uma obra-prima que funde a teoria da oferta e demanda juntamente com a relatividade diferencial de diferentes mercados com inteligência artificial de ponta e técnicas nunca antes vistas. Este não é apenas um sistema de negociação - é a evolução da análise econômica, manipulada e projetada pela IA para redefinir o va
Hyper Trader
Rodrigo Matheus da Silva
3.95 (61)
Experts
Este EA é completo , multi estratégia , de graça e em português do Brasil . Se preferir, baixe o EA em inglês: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/59417 Robô light box , ou seja, você define as configurações, qual estratégia vai usar para operar. Mais de 5.150 sinais de entrada/saída diferentes ; Mais de 362.273148.218.750.000 possibilidades  combinando até 5 opções de compra(entrada ou saída) ou venda(entrada ou saída), isto mesmo, eu conferi esta conta! Mais   1.000.000 de possibilidades  d
FREE
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
O AI Nodiurnal EA é um avançado robô de Forex que utiliza tecnologia de ponta de aprendizado de máquina para otimizar estratégias de negociação e aprimorar o desempenho no dinâmico mercado de câmbio. O termo "Nodiurnal" reflete sua capacidade de se adaptar e operar não apenas durante as típicas horas diurnas de negociação, mas também durante períodos não convencionais, proporcionando uma abordagem contínua e adaptativa para a negociação forex. Configurações: Configurações padrão no par de moedas
BitcoinQuantum
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
4 (5)
Experts
BITCOIN QUANTUM PROFIT V6 - INTELLIGENT TP Expert Advisor Specialized for BTCUSD - M1 Timeframe Optimized Important : ActiverModeMarketTest : false TECHNICAL OVERVIEW Bitcoin Quantum Profit V6 is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed and optimized for BTCUSD trading on M1 timeframe . It integrates a revolutionary Intelligent Take Profit system that adapts to Bitcoin's unique volatility and exploits micro-movements in the 24/7 crypto market. BITCOIN M1 SPECIALIZATION Dedicated BTCUS
FREE
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
Experts
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
O Alphabet AI é um consultor que trabalha com a estratégia de reversão à média — ou seja, utiliza a propriedade natural dos mercados de regressar aos seus valores médios após fortes desvios. O algoritmo analisa constantemente o preço atual do ativo, comparando-o com os níveis médios calculados. Quando o preço se desvia significativamente do seu valor médio, o consultor interpreta isso como um sinal de ação: quando o limite superior é excedido, abre posições curtas, esperando uma descida do preç
Crazy Whale
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
Experts
CRAZY WHALE MT5 — fully automated grid trading. The EA that survives the storm and conquers the trend. Why Traders Choose Crazy Whale Super Grid Intelligence — Positions, hedges, clears, rebalances and lot automatically. You trade — it thinks, reacts, and adapts. Trend Hunter — Reads Market Structure in real time to follow the whales, not the crowd. Risk Customization — Choose your aggression level and auto-scaled lot size. Plug & Play Simplicity — No setup headaches. Attach, run, and watch
FREE
TR Basket Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Experts
TR_BASKET_AI_PRO v2.0 (MT5) Institutional-Style Basket EA | Smart Exit | Capital Guard | Daily Protection TR_BASKET_AI_PRO is a professional basket trading Expert Advisor designed for traders and investors who care about capital preservation, controlled exposure, and intelligent exits — not aggressive gambling grids. Unlike classic grid EAs that depend on hope and wide recovery, TR_BASKET_AI_PRO manages every position as one basket , with strict limits on risk, margin usage, and daily perform
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Extratores para XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD é um Expert Advisor de nível profissional desenvolvido para traders que valorizam precisão, risco controlado e lógica de negociação adaptável ao negociar com ouro (XAUUSD). Ele integra duas estratégias avançadas integradas e cinco modos flexíveis de abordagem de mercado, dando aos traders controle total sobre como o sistema interpreta, insere e gerencia negociações em diferentes estruturas de mercado. Desenvolvido com base em ampla pesquisa e desenvo
Boom Or Bust
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
Experts
Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of virtual trading, where you can test your strategies and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of financial markets—all without risking real money. Experience the exhilarating world of trading with Boom or Bust, the groundbreaking MT5 trading game that takes your skills to the next level. Get ready to embark on
FREE
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
BOOSTER FOR MT5 es un asesor scalper profesional para el trabajo diario en el mercado FOREX. En el comercio, junto con la experiencia, los traders suelen llegar a comprender que los niveles de acumulación de órdenes stop, precio y tiempo juegan un papel importante en el mercado. Esta estrategia se implementa en este Asesor Experto de FOREX, y espero que no solo disfrute usando este producto, sino que también participe en su desarrollo, dejando sus comentarios con sus deseos aquí https://www.mql
FrankoScalp MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.25 (28)
Experts
Parabéns! Você chegou à página do Expert Advisor mais antigo do mercado Forex! Por mais de 5 anos, este EA está bem conhecido e em vários tops. Em qualquer fórum Forex você pode encontrar tópicos de discussão do EA FrankoScalp, mas apenas no mql5 você pode comprar a versão original atualizada do consultor, bem como entrar em contato com o autor e entrar na amigável comunidade de usuários do FrankoScalp. >>> Chat <<< Detalhes da compra Quando você compra um consultor especialista, você o obtém
Gold Impulse Lab
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals. Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot. The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of: impulse movement from the anchor price confirmed price action patterns signal strength assessment systems (scoring) filtering by market mode (trend / range) Each trade is opened onl
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robô robusto com diversas configurações disponíveis, Use com BTC em um período de 10 minutos com as configurações na captura de tela abaixo. Ao adquirir o robô especialista, você tem o direito de solicitar modificações para continuar melhorando o bot. Principais características Estratégia de Crossover de Média Móvel: O EA usa duas médias móveis (MA1 e MA2) para gerar sinais de negociação. Um cruzamento da MM mais rápida (MM1) acima ou abaixo
Quant Range Breacher
S A K I N A H
Experts
Quant Range Breacher: Advanced Range Breakout Engine Quant Range Breacher is a high-precision automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5. It specializes in capitalizing on price volatility following a period of consolidation. By identifying the established range during early market hours, the EA positions itself to catch the high-momentum breakouts that typically define the day's trend. Unlike high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid, Quant Range Breacher utilizes a genuine technica
FREE
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.56 (9)
Experts
Sem exageros e sem riscos desnecessários. Com rebaixamento mínimo: One Man Army é um sistema de trading multimoeda desenvolvido tanto para trading pessoal quanto para trading em empresas Prop. Ele segue uma estratégia de scalping baseada em correções e reversões de curto e médio prazo, operando através de ordens limitadas pendentes. Este robô de trading não adivinha a direção do mercado — ele entra nas melhores zonas de preço com alta precisão. Exatamente do jeito que você gosta. Agora, vamos ao
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
Experts
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA O The Catalyst EA é um robô de negociação sofisticado, projetado para a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ele foi desenvolvido especificamente para negociar o par de moedas   AUDUSD no timeframe H1 . O EA emprega uma estratégia de múltiplos indicadores que busca identificar e capitalizar potenciais reversões e correções do mercado. Um foco principal do seu design é o gerenciamento de risco robusto, com cálculo de lote dinâmico e múltiplas camadas de proteção para gerenciar seu capital de
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
Sistema de Trading AI MAP Sistema de Trading AI MAP AI MAP é um Expert Advisor automatizado projetado para analisar as condições de mercado e executar negociações com base em lógica algorítmica. O sistema utiliza uma estrutura analítica de múltiplas camadas para avaliar a ação do preço, volume e sentimento do mercado sem intervenção manual. Monitoramento ao vivo (+ 3 meses)    || Grupo de chat    Arquitetura do Sistema O EA incorpora módulos de processamento especializados para lidar com difer
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta
Buffer Reader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
2.67 (3)
Utilitários
The Buffer Reader will help you to check and export the custom indicators buffers data for your current chart and timeframe. You can select the number of buffer and historical bars to read/export. The data can be exported in a CSV format and the files will be stored in the folder:   \MQL5\Files . How it works Put the number of buffers to read in the Buffers_Total input parameter. Put the number of rows to display in the Rows_Total. Choose the CSV separator in the parameter. Copy the correct nam
FREE
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (9)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp – Scalping de Precisão no US30 Desenvolvido pela VENOM LABS O EA QUE NUNCA IRÁ QUEBRAR SUA CONTA Para corretores com fuso horário diferente (como a Exness), defina a última entrada como TRUE se o seu corretor não for GMT+3. Use apenas o período de  H1 minutos. ️ Aviso : Configurações incorretas de fuso horário ou tempo gráfico podem causar mau funcionamento do EA. PREÇO DE LANÇAMENTO POR APENAS 24H! Garanta sua cópia agora! SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.5 (18)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor (Robô de Investimento) projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando nove estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e tempos gráficos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não utiliza técnicas de grade (grid), martingale ou preço mé
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 vagas — quase esgotado. O preço aumentará em breve para US$ 999 . Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema automatizado de negociação
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Negocie a tempestade — controle o vórtice” O Vortex Turbo representa o próximo estágio evolutivo na negociação inteligente — um desenvolvimento único que combina arquitetura de IA de ponta, lógica de mercado adaptativa e controle de risco preciso. Construído sobre princípios algorítmicos comprovados, ele integra múltiplas estratégias em um ecossistema unificado de alta velocidade, impulsionado por um novo nível de inteligência preditiva. Projetado como um especialista em scalpi
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine é um sistema de scalping de ouro de faixa intermediária que pode tomar decisões com base no sentimento global do mercado forex por meio de uma API baseada na web. Sinal ao vivo do Cheat Engine em breve. O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 199  USD Apenas operações únicas. Nunca utiliza grid ou martingale. Trailing stop inteligente que se adapta à volatilidade diária O sentimento global do mercado forex é uma medição das posições de centenas de milhares de traders
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Empresa de produção pronta! Não foi projetado para operações de curto prazo ou lucros rápidos. Sem Martingale / Sem Grade / Sem IA Projetado para traders focados em consistência a longo prazo. Resultados ao vivo:   Sinal ao vivo   |   Portfólio principal   |   Resultados FTMO     |    Comunidade pública PREÇO DE LANÇAMENTO: US$ 249, Próximo preço: US$ 349 (Apenas 6 unidades restantes) O que é o Atlas do Ouro? Gold Atlas é um sistema de negociação automatizado profissional para ouro (XAUUSD). E
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Mais do autor
Quantum AI EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
Experts
Quantum AI EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines artificial intelligence technologies with quantum optimization principles. The EA represents a fully automated trading system with dynamic self-adjustment and multi-level risk management. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis : simultaneous analysis of multiple time intervals for accurate market condition assessment Self-optimization : automatic parameter adjustment based on current market statistics Comprehensive risk ma
FREE
PA Master EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
Experts
PA Master EA — Professional Trading Assistant Based on Price Movement Analysis PA Master EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses pure price action analysis for trade decisions. The EA combines proven market pattern recognition techniques with a comprehensive risk management system. Key Features: •   Price Action Analysis   — trading signals based on natural price movement without indicator overload •   Complete Verification Set   — includes all mandatory checks: margin verif
FREE
Fuzzy Trend EA
Evgeniy Kornilov
Experts
FuzzyTrendEA - Intelligent Expert Advisor Based on Fuzzy Logic We present to you FuzzyTrendEA - a professional trading Expert Advisor designed for market trend analysis using fuzzy logic algorithms. This expert combines three classic indicators (ADX, RSI, and MACD) into a single intelligent system capable of adapting to changing market conditions. Key Features: Fuzzy logic for trend strength assessment: weak, medium, strong Combined analysis using three indicators with weighted coefficients Full
FREE
Summary Signal Line
Evgeniy Kornilov
Indicadores
SummarySignalLine   is an intelligent multi-indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from five classical technical indicators into a single smoothed signal line. The indicator visualizes overall market sentiment in a simple, intuitive format with color coding. Key Features Composite Analysis   — combines MA, RSI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ATR Smoothed Signal   — reduces market noise with configurable smoothing Visual Clarity   — color gradient from green (bullish) to red (bearish)
FREE
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer
Evgeniy Kornilov
Indicadores
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer   Purpose and Concept The Trend Fuzzy Analyzer indicator assesses the strength and direction of the current market trend. It is based on the principle of   Fuzzy Logic , which transforms quantitative readings from several standard technical indicators into a qualitative assessment of trend strength. Unlike binary signals, the indicator outputs a final value as a confidence level (from 0 to 100%). Core Working Principle The indicator simultaneously analyzes input data from f
FREE
Filtro:
777Jokero777
14
777Jokero777 2026.01.16 15:25 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Responder ao comentário