TickStorm Scalper PRO

TickStorm EA is an ultra-fast scalper built for M1/M5 precision entries and full prop-firm rule compliance.
It uses candle-based confirmation logic to enter trades after clear signal validation and controlled micro pullbacks.

Core features:
• High-speed candle confirmation entries
• SL/TP applied to every trade
• Optional re-entry & lock system
• No grid, martingale, or hedge

Official Support Community
Technical support, updates, and discussions:
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/012ef67b5f37dc01
Community comment set file basktest 1.9v

TickStorm Scalper EA is a powerful expert advisor for MT5, engineered specifically for scalpers who demand speed, accuracy, and safety.
Built for the M1 timeframe, it combines classic technical indicators with strict trade filtering to deliver high-confidence entries without relying on risky strategies. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer a fast-paced, rule-based approach with full control over risk and execution.

Safe Logic — No Dangerous Systems Used:
Not HFT – No ultra-high-frequency stress on brokers or servers
Not Grid – Does not open consecutive positions against price direction

Not Martingale – No lot doubling after losses TickStorm trades smart, not reckless.

Focused, controlled scalping.
Key Features: Multi-layer confirmation logic: MACD, OsMA, RSI, ADX, Heikin Ashi Break-even and trailing stop to protect profits.
Built-in daily profit/loss protection — ideal for prop-firm style risk rules.
Trading session filter — operate only during desired hours.

One position per symbol — avoids overlapping or stacking trades.  Fully open and transparent settings — no black-box logic.

Technical Recommendations
Pairs: Works on all Forex symbols 
EURUSD
USDJPY
GBPUSD
AUDUSD
USDCHF
USDCAD
NZDUSD
EUR crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCAD GBP
crosses: GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPCAD AUD/NZD
crosses: AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, NZDCAD CAD/CHF/JPY

crosses: CADJPY, CHFJPY (Primary optimization and full testing on XAUUSD)

Timeframe: Any timeframe is supported.
Signal conditions can be configured on any timeframe; M1 and M5 are recommended for scalping.
MACD Histogram Filter: Adjust MinMACD_Histogram manually per symbol and timeframe for best results (e.g., XAUUSD: 0.20–0.30; majors: ~0.00005–0.0005 depending on TF).
Account type: Standard (or ECN-compatible)
Minimum balance: $100
Recommended balance: $500 and 1000$
Broker compatibility: Works with any MT5 broker (Low-spread brokers recommended.

Best results observed on IC Markets Standard Account.)

Note: (Recommended use of Time Filter) Time Filter — Trading hours restriction Recommended setting: 10:00 – 20:00
It is strongly recommended to enable the time filter. Setting the trading window to 10:00–20:00 (server time) effectively restricts trading activity to the Tokyo session overlap with the European markets.

Why this matters:
Avoids low-liquidity periods during the night.
Focuses execution during the most active hours when XAUUSD (Gold) shows higher volatility and cleaner scalping opportunities.
Helps reduce false signals and unnecessary drawdowns outside of optimal trading sessions.

Settings: TickStorm comes with recommended default settings, ready to trade right out of the box. All parameters are fully visible and user-configurable — you can customize them to fit your trading style.
No locked inputs, no hidden logic.
Warning: If someone contacts you claiming to sell this EA on my behalf — it is a scam. Only purchase from my official MQL5 profile to receive updates and support.

Any copy purchased elsewhere is fake and will not work properly. TickStorm Scalper EA — Speed. Precision. Control. Smart scalping with real risk management.





