NeuroQuantFX Grid System

NeuroQuantFX Grid System is an advanced algorithmic Expert Advisor built on a dynamic grid-trading framework. It is designed for traders seeking consistent growth using adaptive grid spacing, intelligent order placement, and smart risk-management logic.

Trading strategy

NeuroQuantFX Grid System uses a fully automated grid mechanism capable of operating in both trending and ranging conditions.
The EA analyzes market structure to determine ideal spacing between orders. Grid levels are created automatically using its internal calculation engine, eliminating the need for manual spacing.

Trading activity can begin or pause based on user-defined start/stop conditions.
Each trading cycle is protected by advanced money-management logic, including progressive take profits and built-in safety filters.

The Expert Advisor works on all symbols and all timeframes without losing its efficiency.
Its smart execution logic is optimized for brokers with tight spreads and fast order processing.

Expert Advisor Strategy tester results

Since the NeuroQuantFX Grid System is not based on indicators and operates purely on grid logic, backtest results depend entirely on the user’s selected parameters, grid spacing, and market conditions.
This means performance may vary widely between different configurations.

To achieve reliable results, traders are encouraged to run their own tests using the demo version and adjust grid settings according to the instrument’s volatility and behavior.

Author

Allan Kiprotich — developing intelligent trading systems focused on automation, precision, and long-term consistency


