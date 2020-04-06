DCA System EA MT4

DCA System EA (MT4 Version)

Precision. Control. Growth — Now Optimized for MT4.

The DCA System EA for MT4 is a powerful, fully automated trading system built on the proven Dollar Cost Averaging methodology.
It is engineered for traders who want steady growth, controlled risk exposure, and reliable recovery — all optimized for the MetaTrader 4 environment.

This MT4 version uses advanced averaging logic, adaptive spacing, and safe-exit algorithms to ensure stable performance even during volatile market movement.

Key Features (MT4 Version)

  • Smart DCA algorithm that scales positions using refined MT4-optimized logic

  • Adaptive grid spacing that adjusts based on volatility and trend conditions

  • Auto-recovery engine that manages baskets efficiently and reduces drawdown

  • Multi-symbol support for Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, and Crypto

  • Equity protection system with advanced safety filters

  • Lightweight and optimized for fast MT4 execution and VPS environments

  • Fully automated operation — handles entries, scaling, and exits hands-free

Recommended Use

Timeframes: Any
Instruments: Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Crypto
Recommended Deposit: From $100 (or proportional for cent accounts)
Account Types: All MT4 account types supported

User Guide & Setup

After purchase, please leave a comment so you can be added to DCA System MT4 MQL5 channel where you will receive:

  • The full user guide

  • Optimization tips

Important Notes

  • Works on both demo and real MT4 accounts

  • Always test on demo before going live

  • A VPS is recommended for stable, continuous operation


Produtos recomendados
Griddy Calm EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Experts
5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189. Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal
MTF Qristalium Average
Elena Kusheva
Experts
Conselheiro MTF Qristalium Average criado em conjunto com o programador Alexander Гаврилиным. Este sistema é totalmente automatizado. Não é um martingale. Aqui funciona média.  Funciona em todos os pares de moedas.  Na ae envolvidos em três regras: 1)o comércio é apenas uma tendência, 2)"da compra, quando tudo o que vender e vender, quando todo mundo está comprando", 3) o Preço sempre vai contra a multidão.  MTF Qristalium Average filtra os dados da regra de vários таймфреймам com a ajuda de
The10 Movenge averege
Hassan Ez Zahid
Experts
The ten moving average expert advisor is an idea worth trying. Instead of trading in one unified contract, I tried to divide it into ten parts, each part linked to a moving average, starting from moving average 10 to 100. You can change the settings of the movers according to your desire Be sure that in the sideways direction, not all of your deals will be losing. Rather, a number of deals will be profitable and others will be losers, and perhaps a tie, and this is good. The big surprise is tha
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Experts
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
!! POR FAVOR, ATUALIZE PARA A ÚLTIMA VERSÃO 2.05 PARA UM DESEMPENHO AINDA MAIS RÁPIDO!! SMART FUNDED HFT ACABOU DE PASSAR NO DESAFIO DE 100K DA KORTANA FX NA ABERTURA DO MERCADO EM 29.01.2024, APESAR DA BAIXA VOLATILIDADE POR FAVOR, VERIFIQUE A SEÇÃO DE CAPTURAS DE TELA, COLOQUEI A PROVA LÁ IMPORTANTE NÃO PERCA O DESCONTO EXCLUSIVO DE 40% DA KORTANA FX PARA PAGAMENTOS EM CRIPTOMOEDAS ATÉ 29.01.2024.  Liberte o seu potencial de trading com o Smart Funded HFT EA!   SEM NECESSIDADE DE VPS / SEM ARQ
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Estratégia: Os Expert Advisors usam seu indicador integrado Zig Zag para determinar as tendências de preços e calculam o sinal para decidir abrir posições de compra ou venda. Ele envia uma ordem, fecha ou move a posição de perda Trailing Stop conforme o indicador funciona. Você pode definir o período de tempo de cada dia da semana em que o EA não deve negociar (o momento ruim para negociar). Geralmente o período do dia em que as notícias de impacto são publicadas. Entradas Gerais: F
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 é um consultor especializado exclusivo que pode negociar os sinais de MT4 do indicador de seta Matrix com um painel de negociação no gráfico, manualmente ou 100% automaticamente. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX), Índice de canal de commodities (CCI), Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi, Média Móvel, Divergência de conv
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
Esta é a iteração mais recente do meu famoso scalper, Goldfinch EA, publicado pela primeira vez há quase uma década. Ele amplia o mercado em expansões súbitas de volatilidade que ocorrem em curtos períodos de tempo: assume e tenta capitalizar a inércia no movimento dos preços após uma súbita aceleração dos preços. Esta nova versão foi simplificada para permitir que o profissional use o recurso de otimização do testador facilmente para encontrar os melhores parâmetros de negociação. [ Guia de ins
FREE
Oakbot Grid trading
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Oakbot Grid Trading Series14  is a safe and high profit algorithm with more than 100% profitable trades in 5 months historical backtest. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. NO m artingale in this  algorithm Recommended Broker : www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 5 0 dollars and Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values to get th
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4
Shammi Akter Joly
Experts
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4  is a professional hedging-based recovery Expert Advisor designed to transform losing positions into profitable outcomes — even during strong market reversals. It uses an advanced Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism (ZRH) , a proven mathematical trading model that allows your trade cycle to end with a net profit regardless of whether price moves up or down. Instead of relying on traditional stop losses, this EA uses a controlled sequence of hedged recovery trades, placed at
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Anchor Scalper
Bogdan Mihail Moise
Experts
Hi and welcome to Anchor Scalper ! The EA   does not use martingale or grid.   It only enters a trade with   pending orders  and  uses a stop loss   for each trade! I learned this strategy from ForexSignals (Check them out on their youtube channel ForexSignals TV for this strategy and many more.) and decided to create an expert advisor on it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hUJTsjYPcQ&amp ;t=504s Before I go any further I want to mention that I'm not affiliated  with the above mentioned chann
Trend Momentum
Gonzalo Melendi Mancebo
Experts
Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends. After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger. Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot. After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk. Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process. Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.
Andromeda MT4 by Oakbot
Kulanan Chavalparit
Experts
Andromeda 2021  is a high profit algorithm with more than 160% profitable trades in 9 months historical backtest (initial deposit 1000 USD). It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. Andromeda 2021 is combination of EMA, Grid and Martingale algorithm. If you do not like Martingale algorithm, you can change the value of Martingale to 1. Recommended Broker :  www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars an
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
New Wall Street
Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
EMA Crossover Pro MT4
Gabriel Selegean
Experts
EMA Crossover Pro MT4 (see EMA Crossover Pro for MT5 variant) this EA uses two exponential moving average crossover, a slow ema, and a fast ema on which it takes buy/sell decision. A default ema configuration is 12 and 35 where 12 is the value of slow ema, and 35 is the value of fast ema. Expert advisor parameters: stop loss (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40) take profit (greater than 40, but some brokers accept stop loss under 40) trailing_stop (set it as 0 for disabl
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Quantum Edge Trader
Timur Adzhimambetov
Experts
Quantum Edge Trader is an advanced automated trading system designed to intelligently analyze price movements and execute precision trades. By evaluating market dynamics, it identifies strategic entry and exit points to optimize profitability. The system is built for disciplined trade execution and risk management, ensuring all trades are closed by the end of the session. Its adaptive algorithm responds to fluctuations in real time, providing traders with a seamless and efficient trading experi
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Pips hunter v2
Roman Lomaev
1 (1)
Experts
Pips Hunter M1 – Скальперский Советник Валютная пара: EUR/USD, EURJPY, GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M1 Время работы: 24/7 Требования к брокеру: Минимальный спред – для максимальной эффективности Быстрое исполнение ордеров – без задержек и реквот Низкая комиссия – для снижения издержек Наличие VPS – стабильная работа без перебоев Разработан для активного скальпинга и максимального профита!
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.5 – Eleve seu Trading no Forex às Alturas! Liberte o poder das correlações entre pares de moedas com o Correlation Beast V2.5 , o Expert Advisor definitivo para MetaTrader 4! Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e lucratividade , este EA utiliza estratégias avançadas de correlação para identificar operações com alta probabilidade de acerto. Seja você iniciante ou experiente, essa ferramenta é a chave para dominar o mercado Forex! Por que escolher o Cor
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capivara EA é um sistema avançado de acompanhamento automatizado de tendências baseado no indicador Hama. Se o mercado ficar em baixa e o indicador ficar vermelho, o EA venderá; se o mercado ficar em alta e o indicador ficar azul, o EA comprará. O EA pode detectar com precisão o início das tendências de alta e de baixa e controlará as negociações abertas em um estilo martingale/grade até atingir TP. Pares recomendados: Todos os pares principais como eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e também pares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combina uma estratégia de breakout e de seguimento de tendências com um máximo de duas negociações por dia.  Contacte-me imediatamente após a compra para obter um bónus pessoal!  Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso forte apoio e indicador de Scanner de tendência, por favor pm. Eu!   Por favor, note que eu não vendo meus EA ou conjuntos especiais no telegram, ele só está disponível no Mql5 e meus arquivos de Conjunto estão disponíveis apenas no meu blog aqui.  Tenha cuid
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Configurações padrão para o teste de ouro (Gold M15) a partir do ano de 2024 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Inteligência de Mercado Adaptativa OFERTA INTRODUTÓRIA ESPECIAL: O poder do Smart Regime EA está sendo lançado por uma fração do seu valor real. Garanta sua licença agora por $50 , antes que o preço comece sua subida gradual e escalonada em direção à avaliação final de $500 . Este é um investimento em uma lógica de mercado sem precedentes. Desbloqueie o poder do trading algorítmico adaptativo.
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Experts
O BB Scalping Expert é minha mais recente e poderosa obra-prima em operações de breakout/scalping e sem martingale, operando ouro com precisão! Este sistema opera em breakouts usando a banda de Bollinger e o indicador Zig-Zag em combinação. Várias ordens pendentes são colocadas na máxima e na mínima das bandas de Bollinger. Quando acionadas, há um trailing stop seguindo o preço de breakout até que as ordens sejam interrompidas. O EA utiliza o indicador Zig-Zag para stop loss dinâmico, protegend
Mais do autor
DCA System EA
Allan Kiprotich
5 (1)
Experts
DCA System EA DCA System EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the Dollar Cost Averaging principle. It is designed for traders who want steady equity growth, controlled drawdowns, and a disciplined position-scaling approach. The system focuses on gradual position building and efficient basket recovery while maintaining strict risk control. Trading strategy The DCA System EA applies a smart averaging methodology that adds positions progressively as price moves. Entry spacing is calcul
NeuroQuantFX Grid System
Allan Kiprotich
Experts
NeuroQuantFX Grid System NeuroQuantFX Grid System is an advanced algorithmic Expert Advisor built on a dynamic grid-trading framework. It is designed for traders seeking consistent growth using adaptive grid spacing, intelligent order placement, and smart risk-management logic. Trading strategy NeuroQuantFX Grid System uses a fully automated grid mechanism capable of operating in both trending and ranging conditions. The EA analyzes market structure to determine ideal spacing between orders. Gri
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário