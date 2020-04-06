Midas AI MT5

MIDAS AI is the guardian of your capital. It doesn't dive headfirst into trading, but rather weighs every decision with mathematical precision. Its stop-losses and take-profits aren't random numbers, but the result of painstaking calculations designed to minimize risks and maximize profits.

MIDAS AI is a symphony of analytics and algorithms. Like an experienced chess player, it calculates its moves ahead by analyzing charts and economic indicators. It doesn't give in to emotions or make impulsive trades, but follows a strict strategy based on facts and figures.

Imagine an army of data constantly flowing into its computing center. It filters, processes, and interprets it, identifying hidden patterns and trends. MIDAS AI is capable of recognizing even the most subtle signals that foreshadow a change in market conditions.

The secret to MIDAS AI's success lies in its adaptability. It constantly learns by analyzing the results of past trades and adjusting its strategy to changing market conditions. Like a chameleon, it can adapt to any environment, ensuring the stable growth of your capital.

MIDAS AI is more than just a trading robot; it's your trusted ally in the financial markets. It frees you from routine and fear, allowing you to focus on more important things in life, safe in the knowledge that your capital is securely protected.

MIDAS AI is a trading expert focused on conservative and prudent capital management. Unlike aggressive trading strategies, MIDAS AI emphasizes risk minimization and stable profits through thorough analysis and mathematical precision.

A key feature of MIDAS AI is its calculated approach to trading decisions. Instead of impulsive trades, the expert relies on rigorous mathematical models to determine optimal entry and exit points. Stop-losses and take-profits are not set arbitrarily, but are calculated based on market volatility and potential profit, allowing for effective risk management.

Thus, MIDAS AI is positioned as a tool for traders seeking safe and predictable capital growth. Its mathematically sound risk management strategy makes it an attractive choice for those who prefer stable growth over chasing high but risky returns. Ultimately, MIDAS AI is more than just an automated system; it's your personal financial advisor, working 24/7 while you relax. It frees up your time for more important matters, knowing your capital is securely protected.

Customizable parameters allow you to tailor MIDAS AI to your individual trading style and risk level. You can set your desired lot size, maximum number of open trades, and other important parameters. This gives you complete control over the process and allows you to feel confident in any situation.

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Timeframe: M5-H1
  • Minimum deposit: $300.
  • Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.
  • Leverage: Any
  • Account type: Any
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)


Before using any advisor, make sure that:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.
