NeuroQuantFX Grid System

NeuroQuantFX Grid System is an adaptive MT5 Expert Advisor that combines market and limit grid trading with dynamic re-entry and rebuild logic.

Define your price range (Lower & Upper Limits), number of grids, and TP/SL levels, and the EA automatically manages all trades within the range.

Market orders use a staggered take-profit system, re-entering as limit orders after each TP.

When limits are adjusted, the EA closes and rebuilds the grid after a customizable Rebuild Delay for smooth re-initialization.

It includes features like ReEntry, LotMultiplier, OneTradePerLevel, and full magic number separation.

Compatible with Forex, Gold, and Crypto — designed for traders who value precision, control, and automation.

⚙️Main Parameters

The EA divides your price range between a Lower Limit and an Upper Limit into evenly spaced grid intervals.

It then manages trades dynamically within this range based on your selected Order Type (Market, Limit, or Both) and Trade Direction (Buy, Sell, or Both).

Grid Setup Example:

If the range is 4000–4100 with 10 grids, spacing = 10 points between each level.

💰 Profit & Re-entry System

Market Orders with Staggered Take Profits:

The EA places several market orders at the current price and staggers their take-profits across higher grid levels.

Example: Five buy orders at 4050 take profit sequentially at 4060, 4070, 4080, 4090, and 4100.

Once each order takes profit, a Buy Limit order is automatically recreated at the previous grid level (e.g., TP at 4060 → re-entry at 4050).

Limit Orders:

Limit orders are placed at grid levels below or above the current price and do not use staggered TP — instead, they use a fixed TP/SL distance.

These also follow the Re-entry Mode , automatically recreating at the same level after TP.

Stop Loss:

Applies to all orders equally based on your defined StopLossPips .

🔁 Dynamic Rebuild System with Delay

When you adjust Upper Limit or Lower Limit, the EA intelligently resets and rebuilds itself:

Cancels all existing pending orders Closes all active market orders Waits for the defined Rebuild Delay (in seconds) — allowing the market and platform to stabilize Reinitializes the grid using your updated limits, spacing, and configuration

This ensures a clean and controlled transition whenever you modify your grid range — no overlapping or conflicting orders.

⚙️ Risk & Control Parameters

LotSize: Base lot for each trade

LotMultiplier: Optional scaling after losses (martingale-style)

OneTradePerLevel: True/false toggle for limiting multiple trades per grid

TakeProfitPips / StopLossPips: Flexible TP and SL distances

ReEntry: Enables grid reactivation at the same level after TP

RebuildDelaySeconds: Wait time before grid rebuild after modifying parameters

MagicNumber: Ensures trade separation from other EAs

EnableTrading: Master switch for activating or pausing all trading

📊 Example Setup

Parameter Example Value LowerLimit 4000 UpperLimit 4100 NumberOfGrids 10 LotSize 0.01 TakeProfitPips 100 StopLossPips 200 ReEntry True RebuildDelaySeconds 5 TradeDirection Both OrderType Market & Limit

💡 Advantages

✅ Smart re-entry system after each TP

✅ Staggered take profits for market orders

✅ Dynamic rebuild with delay for stable transitions

✅ Reconfigurable without manual cleanup

✅ Works with all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)

✅ Optimized for smooth performance on MT5 servers

👤 Developed by

Allan Kiprotich — NeuroQuantFX

“Precision meets logic. Trade smarter, not harder.”

🔗 mql5.com/en/users/allan19



