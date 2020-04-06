Signaldivil25

SignalDivil25 EA PRO v1.330 is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for M5 Forex and cryptocurrency trading, optimized for ZAR accounts with balances as low as ZAR20. It integrates Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to deliver precise entries with higher win rates.

The EA features dynamic lot sizing with strict 0.8% risk management, adaptive to account size including micro-lot support for small balances. Key capabilities include hedging system & real-time dashboard

SignalDivil PRO ensures robust trade management, The EA is ready for live trading on Exness and other brokers offering 1:500 leverage. Elevate your trading with a smart, automated solution tailored for agile and scalable performance.

