This strategy uses two indicators: Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and Envelopes. It opens a buy position when the CCI crosses above the lower level and closes it when the price crosses above the upper band of the Envelopes. It opens a sell position when the CCI crosses below the upper level and closes it when the price crosses below the lower band of the Envelopes. It also uses a fixed stop loss and take profit, and a trailing stop based on the previous bar’s high or low. It has some parameters t