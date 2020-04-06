Golduxe

Introducing Golduxe EA. It is a Fully Automatic System trading Gold on US Open.

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI

    Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249)

    Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327717


    ******* FEATURES *******

    • Buy only and Sell only Settings 
    • Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders
    • Trading on XAUUSD Pair
    • This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session.
    • Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL.
    • Easy to use with Default settings.
    • 1 Trade Per day if the spreads are in Trading Zone.
    Note: Its very important to use RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD accounts for best results! IC Markets is the best broker.


    How to Setup:

    • Download the EA on your MT5 terminal 
    • Open the chart of XAUUSD M5 timeframe.
    • Load the EA onto the chart
    • Choose your Fixed lot size or Risk level 
    • Turn on the Auto-trading button


    EA Details:

    Symbol XAUUSD
    Timeframe M5
    Leverage 500 and up
    Test From 2023
    Settings Default Settings
    Brokers IC Markets, Fusion Markets and Vantage
    Account Type Raw, Zero or ECN 
    Minimum Deposit $100 for 0.01 lot
    Recommend Deposit $100 (For drawdown <10%)


















































































































