Prop Aurea MT5
- Experts
- Jefferson Roberto Chiavegato
- Versão: 1.1
- Atualizado: 2 janeiro 2026
- This is a WIP Project, so this FREE version have just a BACKTEST feature enabled.
- Capitalize on daily volatility with this intelligent EA for XAUUSD.
- It automatically defines the opening price channel and trades high-probability breakouts.
- A smart adaptive exit strategy aims to let winners run, ensuring consistent performance in both trending and volatile markets.