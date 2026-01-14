Gold Reaper X
- Experts
- Mohd Feroze
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
Gold Reaper X – Professional Gold Scalping EA (XAUUSD)
Gold Reaper X is a high-frequency automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It is optimized for brokers offering low spreads and fast execution.
The EA combines a higher-timeframe H1 trend filter with an adaptive recovery grid logic, allowing it to trade short-term volatility while adjusting to changing market conditions.
Key Features
- Adaptive Profit Target System – Automatically scales take-profit targets relative to lot size and market movement.
- Survival Mode (Drawdown Protection) – When drawdown exceeds a defined level, the EA switches to capital preservation mode and prioritizes basket recovery toward breakeven.
- 30% Hard Equity Stop – Trading is forcefully stopped if account equity drawdown reaches 30%, providing an additional safety layer.
- Trend-Filtered Entries – Trades are aligned with the H1 market direction to reduce counter-trend exposure.
- Weekend Protection – Optional Friday close to reduce weekend gap risk.
- Real-Time Dashboard – Displays EA status, daily P/L, drawdown, and active trade layers.
Strategy Tester Example
Results shown are based on MT5 Strategy Tester under specific conditions. Performance may vary depending on broker, spread, execution, and settings.
- Initial Deposit: $3,000
- Net Profit: $71,182
- Profit Factor: 1.44
- Recovery Factor: 4.97
- Win Rate: ~67%
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M1
- Account Type: ECN / RAW / Low-Spread
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher
Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (0.01 lot)
Recommended Deposit: $3,000+ (0.01 lot for lower risk)
Installation
- Open XAUUSD chart on M1
- Attach Gold Reaper X to the chart
- Keep default settings ( InitialLot = 0.01 )
- Enable Algo Trading
Support, Updates & Other Products
- 24/7 support via MQL5 private messages
- Free updates for all buyers
- Risk-based set files available on request
🔗 Developer Profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ferozemd/seller
Risk Warning:
Gold Reaper X uses a recovery/grid-based trading logic and includes safety mechanisms such as Survival Mode and a 30% Hard Equity Stop. Despite these protections, trading Gold involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.