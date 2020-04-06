Golduxe

Introducing Golduxe EA. It is a Fully Automatic System trading Gold on US Open.

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI

    Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249)

    Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327717


    ******* FEATURES *******

    • Buy only and Sell only Settings 
    • Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders
    • Trading on XAUUSD Pair
    • This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session.
    • Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL.
    • Easy to use with Default settings.
    • 1 Trade Per day if the spreads are in Trading Zone.
    Note: Its very important to use RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD accounts for best results! IC Markets is the best broker.


    How to Setup:

    • Download the EA on your MT5 terminal 
    • Open the chart of XAUUSD M5 timeframe.
    • Load the EA onto the chart
    • Choose your Fixed lot size or Risk level 
    • Turn on the Auto-trading button


    EA Details:

    Symbol XAUUSD
    Timeframe M5
    Leverage 500 and up
    Test From 2023
    Settings Default Settings
    Brokers IC Markets, Fusion Markets and Vantage
    Account Type Raw, Zero or ECN 
    Minimum Deposit $100 for 0.01 lot
    Recommend Deposit $100 (For drawdown <10%)


















































































































    Другие продукты этого автора
    The Gold Sniper
    Sachin Gautam
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Introducing  The Gold Sniper EA . It is a Gold Breakout System. Price Rise in 1  day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA  No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to use with Default settings. 1 T
    EurJpy Scalper
    Sachin Gautam
    Эксперты
    Introducing  EURJPY Scalper EA . It is a Fully Automatic System trading London Open. ******* Special Launch Offer $99 ended******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249) Live Signal -  Click Here ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on EURJPY Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early London Open Session. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss
    KDJ Indicator
    Sachin Gautam
    Индикаторы
    KDJ Indicator for MT5 The KDJ Indicator for MT5  is a professional-grade momentum and trend analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals , overbought/oversold conditions , and entry or exit opportunities with high accuracy. Originally developed as an enhancement of the Stochastic Oscillator , the KDJ adds a powerful J-line that reacts faster to price movement, giving traders earlier warnings of potential reversals. Key Features Three-Line System (K, D, J): The K and D lines r
    FREE
    Index Sniper Pro MT5
    Sachin Gautam
    5 (12)
    Эксперты
    Introducing  Index Sniper Pro EA . It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open. ******* Released v2.34 update ******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI *******NEW FEATURES******* Lots of New Features released, see what's new section S&P500 Set File - Released  *******NEW FEATURE******* DE40 Set File - Released   on our Group  *******NEW FEATURE******* Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell O
