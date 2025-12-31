Gladius EA Advanced MT5

Live Signal: will be soon.. | Group: Click here | Channel: Click here | Pair: XAUUSD | Time Frame: M30

Gladius EA Advanced MT5 is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe and aims to capture trend continuation moves with reduced false entries. It combines a multi-indicator decision score with Support/Resistance breakout gating, higher timeframe confirmation, and strong trade-safety controls.

Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ)

1) General / Compatibility

Q1: What platform does Gladius EA Advanced MT5 support?

A: Gladius EA Advanced MT5 is built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and uses MT5 trade functions. 

Q2: Which symbol and timeframe is Gladius EA Advanced MT5 designed for?

A: It is optimized for XAUUSD on M30 (Gold, 30-minute chart). 

Q3: Can I use it on other pairs/timeframes?

A: You may test it on other symbols/timeframes, but the default tuning is specifically for XAUUSD M30, including spread/ATR limits and breakout logic tuned for Gold volatility. Results may differ significantly on other markets. 

Q4: Is it a scalper?

A: No. Gladius EA Advanced is designed as a trend/breakout system (EMA trend + ADX strength + Donchian breakout gating), typically aiming for structured moves rather than ultra-fast scalping. 

2) Strategy / How It Trades

Q5: What is the trading logic (in simple terms)?

A: The EA calculates a decision score using:

  • Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA
  • Momentum confirmation via RSI
  • Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)
  • Optional MACD cross contribution
    Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade. 
Q6: Does it use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging?

A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build. 

Q7: How many trades can it open at once?

A: You can control it using:

  • MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)
  • OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle) 
Q8: What is “UseBarCloseSignals”?

A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise. 

3) Risk, Lot Size & Money Management

Q9: How does the EA calculate lot size?

A: Lot size is calculated from:

  • RiskPercent of equity
  • Effective stop-loss distance (with a minimum floor used for sizing)
    It then clamps the lot to your broker’s min/max lot and step size. 
Q10: What does “RiskPercent” mean?

A: RiskPercent is the percentage of equity allocated for risk calculation per trade.

Important: High values (e.g., 30%) can produce aggressive lot sizes and are not recommended for most users. 

Q11: Does the EA have a daily loss protection?

A: Yes. If enabled, UseDailyLossStop stops new entries when daily loss exceeds:

  • MaxDailyDrawdownPct, or
  • MaxDailyLossUSD (if set > 0)
Q12: Does it check spread and volatility before trading?

A: Yes. It can block trading when:

  • Spread exceeds MaxSpreadPoints, or
  • ATR is below MinATRPoints (dead market) or above MaxATRPoints (spikes) 

4) Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even & Trailing

Q13: Does it use fixed SL/TP or ATR-based SL/TP?

A: It supports both:

  • FixedSLPoints / FixedTPPoints, or
  • ATR-based SL/TP when UseATRForSLTP is enabled with ATRmultSL / ATRmultTP 
Q14: What is “Breakout Anchored SL” (Hybrid SL)?

A: If enabled, SL can be anchored around the breakout S&R level (Donchian breakout) with an ATR buffer, and then capped by a maximum multiple to control risk. 

Q15: Does the EA include Break-Even and Trailing Stop?

A: Yes, it includes:

  • Legacy Break-Even (BETriggerPoints/BEOffsetPoints)
  • Legacy Trailing Stop (TrailStart/Distance/Step)
Q16: Does it support ATR-adaptive Break-Even and Trailing?

A: Yes. You can enable:

  • UseATRAdaptiveBE with BETriggerATRs / BEOffsetATRs
  • UseATRAdaptiveTrailing with TrailStartATRs / TrailDistanceATRs / TrailStepATRs

5) Filters (HTF, Breakout, Bias Hold)

Q17: What is HTF Confirmation?

A: When UseHTFConfirm is ON, entries are allowed only if the higher timeframe trend (default H1 EMA alignment) agrees with the trade direction. 

Q18: What is the Donchian breakout filter?

A: When UseSRBreakoutFilter is ON, the EA waits for price to break above/below a Donchian-based resistance/support level by a buffer (in ATR units) to confirm breakout quality. 

Q19: What is “Bias Hold”?

A: Bias Hold reduces flip-flopping between BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL by holding the last bias for a set number of bars unless a strong reversal occurs (Flip Guard). 

Q20: What is “Auto Bias Hold Bars”?

A: When enabled, the EA automatically maps market conditions to Bias Hold bars:

  • 1 = trend, 3 = normal, 5 = choppy

6) News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)

Q21: Does Gladius EA Advanced MT5 include a news filter?

A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.

Q22: How do I enable the News Filter (WebRequest)?

A: In MT4 go to:
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”
Then add this URL:

Q23: Why does the News Filter show “NO DATA”, “HTTP”, or “WebRequest error”?

A: Common reasons:

  • WebRequest URL not added in MT4 options
  • Internet/firewall blocking MT4
  • Temporary rate-limit or server response issues
    The dashboard also shows fetch status for troubleshooting.
Q24: Does the News Filter work in Strategy Tester?

A: The EA auto-disables live WebRequest in Strategy Tester to avoid tester restrictions and rate-limit issues. So news blocking is not applied during backtests by design.

    7) Installation & Recommended Setup

    Q25: How do I install and run it correctly?

    A:

    1. Install the EA in MT5 → MQL5 → Experts
    2. Restart MT4
    3. Open XAUUSD M30 chart
    4. Attach EA and enable:
      • AutoTrading button ON
      • (Optional) WebRequest URL for News Filter 
    Q26: Why did it open a trade immediately after I attached it?

    A: The EA has a protection option: WaitNewBarAfterAttach (used when BarClose signals are ON) to reduce “on-attach” entries. If you still want strict behavior, keep UseBarCloseSignals = true and ensure WaitNewBarAfterAttach is active.

    Q27: Recommended broker conditions?

    A: For best performance:

    • Low spread (respect MaxSpreadPoints)
    • Stable execution (reasonable slippage)
    • XAUUSD with reliable quotes

    8) Dashboard & Visual Tools

    Q28: What does the dashboard show?

    A: The dashboard can display:

    • Next lot estimate, Bias & Score
    • Spread/ATR status with danger flags
    • Support/Resistance + Donchian length
    • Equity/Balance and P/L summaries
    • News Filter status and next/active blocked event (if enabled) 
    Q29: Can I hide the SR/breakout lines and labels?

    A: Yes. Use:

    • DrawSRLines / DrawBreakoutLines
    • ShowSRPriceLabels / ShowBreakoutPriceLabels

    9) Inputs / Common Settings Questions

    Q30: What should I change first if trades are too frequent?

    A: Try:

    • Increase ScoreThreshold
    • Increase DonchianLookback
    • Tighten MinADX and DI separation (MinDISeparation)
    • Keep UseBarCloseSignals = true
    Q31: What should I change first if it rarely trades?

    A: Try:

    • Slightly reduce ScoreThreshold
    • Reduce DonchianLookback or breakout buffer (BreakBufferATRs)
    • Check if News Filter, Daily Loss Guard, Session Filter, or spread/ATR limits are blocking entries 
    Q32: Can I limit trading to certain hours/days?

    A: Yes. Enable UseSessionFilter and set:

    • SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour (server time)
    • TradeMonday…TradeFriday toggles 

    10) Safety, Expectations & Disclaimer

    Q33: Is profit guaranteed?

    A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.

    Q34: What are best practices before using on a real account?

    A:

    • Start with lower RiskPercent
    • Test on demo and forward test on a small account
    • Verify broker spread, execution, and slippage behavior
    • Understand the News Filter and session restrictions
    Mais do autor
    Gladius EA Pro
    Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
    4.6 (5)
    Experts
    Live Signal :  will be here soon  |   Group :   Click here  |   Channel :   Click here  |   Pair : XAUUSD |   Time Frame : M15 Gladius EA Pro is a next‑generation (GPT-5) expert advisor engineered for  XAUUSD  on the  M15 timeframe  that blends a robust, rules‑based risk  framework with an AI‑like, fuzzy‑weighted signal engine . It’s built to keep things simple for the user (plug‑and‑play on one chart) while applying sophisticated decision‑making behind the scenes—so you get clear entries, tigh
    Gladius EA Advanced
    Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
    Experts
    Live Signal : Click here  | Group : Click here  | Channel : Click here  | Pair : XAUUSD | Time Frame : M30 Gladius EA Advanced  is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe and aims to capture trend continuation moves with reduced false entries. It combines a multi-indicator decision score with Support/Resistance breakout gating , higher timeframe confirmation, and strong trade-safety controls. Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ) 1) General / Compatibility Q1: What platform does Gladius EA Adv
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário