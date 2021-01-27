Conjunto de ferramentas para marcação manual de gráficos e negociação (Parte II). Fazendo a marcação

Introdução

No artigo anterior decidi criar uma ferramenta conveniente para mim mesmo que permitia desenhar linhas retas rapidamente em gráficos usando atalhos de teclado. Há também um vídeo mostrando como funciona a solução pronta.

Na implementação atual não há GUI (embora esteja planejado para o futuro). O programa simplesmente desenha linhas usando os atalhos de teclado e também acelera o acesso a ações como alterar o "nível" atual do gráfico ("Z-index"), alternar entre timeframes e mudar de modo de desenho de linha reta (raio/segmento).



A posição do ponteiro do mouse determina onde é desenhado o objeto. Se o ponteiro estiver acima do preço, os extremos com base no High do candle são selecionados como pontos base. Se o ponteiro estiver abaixo do preço, serão usados os preços Low.

Objetos que a versão atual da biblioteca pode desenhar:

Linhas retas simples ("sem fim") - linhas horizontais e verticais .

("sem fim") - e . Linhas de tendência normais (ao longo dos dois extremos mais próximos do mouse). Podemos personalizar se a linha é um raio ou apenas um segmento. Se a linha estiver na forma de um segmento, podemos definir o modo em que será uma extremidade no futuro. Neste caso, o tamanho da linha é igual à distância entre os extremos multiplicada por um certo coeficiente, que pode ser ajustado nos parâmetros EA.

(ao longo dos dois extremos mais próximos do mouse). Podemos personalizar se a linha é um raio ou apenas um segmento. Se a linha estiver na forma de um segmento, podemos definir o modo em que será uma extremidade no futuro. Neste caso, o tamanho da linha é igual à distância entre os extremos multiplicada por um certo coeficiente, que pode ser ajustado nos parâmetros EA. Níveis horizontais de um certo comprimento (não infinito). Podemos desenhar curtos e "alongados" - com uma determinada proporção relativamente curta.

de um certo comprimento (não infinito). Podemos desenhar curtos e "alongados" - com uma determinada proporção relativamente curta. Linha vertical com marcas de nível .

. Leque de Fibonacci . Os parâmetros dos níveis podem ser ajustados, mas eu uso uma versão que modifiquei ligeiramente, e que foi mostrada uma vez no "Onix" por alguem com o apelido de Vadimcha. Nesse site chamam esse leque de VFan, e no meu código eu mantenho esse nome.

. Os parâmetros dos níveis podem ser ajustados, mas eu uso uma versão que modifiquei ligeiramente, e que foi mostrada uma vez no "Onix" por alguem com o apelido de Vadimcha. Nesse site chamam esse leque de VFan, e no meu código eu mantenho esse nome. Conjunto de Will Andrews consistindo em três objetos.



A estrutura do projeto é bastante simples. A biblioteca possui cinco arquivos relacionados: "GlobalVariables.mqh", "Graphics.mqh", "Mouse.mqh", "Shortcuts.mqh", "Utilites.mqh". Todos os arquivos estão localizados na pasta "Shortcuts" no diretório padrão "Include".

O arquivo principal é "Shortcuts.mqh", todos os outros arquivos são anexados a ele. Ele também cria uma instância da classe CShortcuts, o que torna mais fácil conectar a biblioteca ao seu EA principal.

No artigo anterior, me concentrei no arquivo auxiliar "Utilites.mqh", desta vez eu me focarei no arquivo "Graphics.mqh" que tem a lógica de desenho.

Arquivo de configurações globais

Na segunda versão da biblioteca, as opções de configurações são significativamente ampliadas, pois há mais objetos que podem ser influenciados. Código completo da versão atual:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7908" #define VERSION 2.0 input string Keys= "=== Key settings ===" ; input string Up_Key= "U" ; input string Down_Key= "D" ; input string Trend_Line_Key= "T" ; input string Switch_Trend_Ray_Key= "R" ; input string Z_Index_Key= "Z" ; input string Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key= "V" ; input string Short_Level_Key= "S" ; input string Long_Level_Key= "L" ; input string Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key= "H" ; input string Simple_Vertical_Line_Key= "I" ; input string VFun_Key= "F" ; input string Pitchfork_Key= "P" ; input string Colors= "=== Color Settings ===" ; input color VFan_Color= clrLightGray ; input color Pitchfork_Main_Color = clrBlue ; input color Pitchfork_Shiff_Color = clrRed ; input color Pitchfork_Reverce_Color = clrYellow ; input string Dimensions= "=== Size settings ===" ; input int Short_Level_Length= 12 ; input int Short_Level_Width= 1 ; input int Long_Level_Width= 2 ; input int Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_7_8_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_14_8_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Vertical_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Horizontal_Width= 1 ; input int Trend_Line_Width= 2 ; input string Styles= "=== Display styles ===" ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Long_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_7_8_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_14_8_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Vertical_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Horizontal_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE VFun_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Trend_Line_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Main_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Shiff_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Reverce_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input string Pitchforks= "=== Pitchfork Extrema Parameters ===" ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars= 2 ; input string Others= "=== Other Parameters ===" ; input double Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient= 0.825 ; input double Long_Level_Multiplicator= 2 ; input int Trend_Length_Coefficient= 4 ; input bool Is_Trend_Ray= false ; input bool Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = true ; input bool Is_Select_On_Create= true ; input bool Is_Different_Colors= true ; input int Fractal_Size_Left= 1 ; input int Fractal_Size_Right= 1 ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Main = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Shiff = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Reverce = true ; input bool Print_Warning_Messages= true ; input string VFun_Levels= "-1.5,-0.618,-0.236," + " 0,0.236,0.382," + " 0.618,0.786,0.886,0.942" ; input string Array_Delimiter= "," ; string allPrefixes[] = { "Trend_" , "Simple_H_" , "Simple_V_" , "VFan_" , "Pitchfork_" , "Vertical_" , "Short_Level_" , "Long_Level_" }; color mn1_color= clrCrimson ; color w1_color= clrDarkOrange ; color d1_color= clrGoldenrod ; color h4_color= clrLimeGreen ; color h1_color= clrLime ; color m30_color= clrDeepSkyBlue ; color m15_color= clrBlue ; color m5_color= clrViolet ; color m1_color= clrDarkViolet ; color common_color= clrGray ; #define DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX "=== " , __FUNCTION__ , " === " #define PERIOD_LOWER_M5 OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M15 PERIOD_LOWER_M5| OBJ_PERIOD_M15 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M30 PERIOD_LOWER_M15| OBJ_PERIOD_M30 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H1 PERIOD_LOWER_M30| OBJ_PERIOD_H1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H4 PERIOD_LOWER_H1| OBJ_PERIOD_H4 #define PERIOD_LOWER_D1 PERIOD_LOWER_H4| OBJ_PERIOD_D1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_W1 PERIOD_LOWER_D1| OBJ_PERIOD_W1

Nesta lista, são destacados em amarelo os recursos que não estavam disponíveis na versão anterior. Eles permitirão personalizar não apenas linhas retas, mas também outros objetos que aparecem na tela.

Coloquei os nomes dos prefixos dos objetos numa matriz para que seja mais conveniente usá-los posteriormente. Por exemplo, planejamos uma função para remover objetos complexos (digamos, verticais com níveis) - a matriz será mais conveniente de usar.

Agora que descobrimos as configurações, podemos começar a desenhar.





Desenho de "primitivas": vertical e horizontal

O primeiro objeto que desejamos criar é as linhas de nível e as de tempo (linhas horizontais e verticais infinitas). Na verdade, a biblioteca começou com elas.

Aqui está o código:

void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) { string Current_Object_Name; color Current_Object_Color= CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); datetime Current_Object_Time; double Current_Object_Price; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Object_Style= STYLE_DOT ; int Current_Object_Width= 1 ; int window= 0 ; if (_object_type== OBJ_VLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Vertical_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Vertical_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Vertical_Width; } else if (_object_type== OBJ_HLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Horizontal_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Horizontal_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Horizontal_Width; } else { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Error, wrong object type" ); } return ; } Current_Object_Price = _price==- 1 ? CMouse::Price() : _price; Current_Object_Time = _time==- 1 ? CMouse::Time() : _time; ObjectCreate ( 0 , Current_Object_Name, _object_type, 0 , Current_Object_Time, Current_Object_Price ); CurrentObjectDecorate( Current_Object_Name, Current_Object_Color, Current_Object_Width, Current_Object_Style ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

As operações são triviais. Geramos um nome, pegamos as configurações das variáveis input descritas no arquivo "GlobalVariables.mqh", obtemos as coordenadas do ponto de partida do objeto (seja a partir dos parâmetros da função, ou simplesmente como as coordenadas do mouse). Agora, nosso objeto está pronto.

Viva, camaradas!

Resta adicionar esta função ao cabeçalho do arquivo

class CGraphics { public : void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) } ;

Bem, e também falta adicionar a manipulação para pressionar as teclas correspondentes:

void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { int window = 0 ; switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Vertical_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ); } break ; } }

No futuro, a fim de economizar espaço na tela e focar na essência, ao adicionar uma descrição de funções, eu, via de regra, não escreverei registros de cabeçalhos, e ao adicionar comandos simplesmente usarei as linhas correspondentes (destacadas em amarelo).

Como resultado, após todas as adições e compilação, obtivemos um resultado muito simples: dois comandos que desenham primitivas gráficas em qualquer lugar da janela atual:

As teclas correspondentes a essas linhas retas são, por padrão, designadas como "I" (i) e "H" (h).

Também quero lembrar que ao criar todos os objetos, dependendo do timeframe atual, a cor dos objetos será diferente. Além disso, os objetos timeframes mais baixos não serão exibidos em períodos mais altos (com as configurações padrão).





Para compatibilidade com MQL4, são usados apenas os timeframes da barra de ferramentas padrão, que são exibidos por padrão. Os mesmos timeframes são escolhidos usando o atalho "U" "D" (quando pressionamos essas teclas, o timeframe muda, respectivamente, para um quadro acima e um quadro abaixo - veja a função CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes).





VFun é o mesmo leque de Fibonacci



A próxima figura que eu queria desenhar era o leque de Fibonacci. Eu uso com bastante frequência, para mim dá jeito, mas lembrar-me de todos os seus raios toda vez que me sentava em outro terminal quando, digamos, mudava de sistema, era muito inconveniente. Por isso, pensei que, como agora tenho um Expert Advisor tão legal, seria simplesmente um pecado não usar esta oportunidade 🙂.

Enquanto eu estava pensando sobre isso, tive a ideia de que seria bom ter uma função universal que define os níveis de Fibonacci para qualquer objeto (leque, canal ou nível horizontal) que desenharei usando minha biblioteca. Esta é a função.

void CGraphics::SetFiboLevels( string _object_name, const double &_levels_values[] ) { int i, levels_count= ArraySize (_levels_values); if (levels_count> 32 || levels_count== 0 ) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Levels cannot be set! Data array is incorrectly. " ); return ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels_count); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,i,_levels_values[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Color ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Style ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Como parâmetros da função são passados o nome do objeto que deve receber os níveis e, basicamente, a matriz de valores de todos os níveis.

Primeiro, a função verifica quantos níveis foram passados para ela. Se a matriz for muito grande, a função presume que ocorreu um erro e não faz nada. Da mesma maneira ocorre a saída se não houver nenhum elemento na matriz.

Bem, se tudo estiver em ordem e o número de elementos na matriz não exceder o número permitido de níveis, então começamos a adicionar. Como o nome do objeto é especificado nos parâmetros, simplesmente definimos a propriedade correspondente do objeto igual ao número de elementos da matriz - iteramos sobre a matriz inteira, definindo os níveis em questão.

MQL5 também implementa a capacidade de definir diferentes parâmetros para níveis diferentes. Por exemplo, ao pintar um em verde, outro em amarelo e o terceiro em vermelho ou roxo. Bem como, ao fazer níveis de diferentes estilos (na forma de pontos, traços, sólidos...). Esses recursos não existem em MQL4. Mas, mesmo assim, adicionei ao ciclo linhas que definem cores e estilos de níveis. Elas não interferem na compilação e adicionam universalidade à MQL5.

As variáveis que descrevem os parâmetros padrão são descritas como membros privados da classe CGraphics e são inicializadas no construtor desta classe com os valores dos parâmetros do Expert Advisor.

class CGraphics { private : color m_Fibo_Default_Color; ENUM_LINE_STYLE m_Fibo_Default_Style ; CGraphics::CGraphics( void ) { m_Fibo_Default_Color = Fibo_Default_Color; m_Fibo_Default_Style = VFun_Levels_Style; }

Para aqueles que não se importam com a compatibilidade, adicionei uma substituição dessa função ao código. Esta implementa a capacidade de definir parâmetros para cada nível, usando matrizes passadas nos parâmetros da própria função. Mas para os que entendem como funciona (ou para os que entenderam cuidadosamente o meu código e conseguiram fazê-lo) não há nada de especial, por isso, se alguém precisar de uma descrição, escreva comentários. No arquivo, está incluída uma substituição desta função.

Vou dar mais uma função que define as descrições de níveis para qualquer objeto Fibonacci.



void CGraphics::SetFiboDescriptions( string _object_name, const string &_levels_descriptions[] ) { int i, levels_count=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ), array_size= ArraySize (_levels_descriptions); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { if (array_size> 0 && i<array_size) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i,_levels_descriptions[i]); } else { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i, "" ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Isso não é nada complicado. A única condição é que, no momento em que esta função é chamada, os níveis do objeto já devem ter sido especificados. Assim, a função simplesmente percorrerá esses níveis e atribuirá a descrição de cada valor correspondente a partir da matriz. Se não houver dados suficientes na matriz, todos os níveis "extras" simplesmente permanecerão sem descrição.

Agora, quando os níveis se tornaram fáceis de adicionar, podemos escrever a função de adição de leque.

void CGraphics::DrawVFan( void ) { double levels_values[]; string levels_descriptions[] = {}; int p1= 0 , p2= 0 ; double price1= 0 , price2= 0 ; string fun_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ], OBJ_FIBOFAN ), fun_0_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ]+ "0_" , OBJ_TREND ); CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values); if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,fun_name, OBJ_FIBOFAN , 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2 ); TrendCreate( 0 , fun_0_name, 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 , 1 , false , true , true ); SetFiboLevels(fun_name,levels_values); SetFiboDescriptions(fun_name, levels_descriptions); CurrentObjectDecorate(fun_name,m_Fibo_Default_Color); CurrentObjectDecorate( fun_0_name, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor( CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes() ) ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

É conveniente para mim que o raio do qual é formado o leque se destaque numa cor em relação aos outros raios. Para implementar isso em MQL4, devemos desenhar uma linha reta regular sobre o leque, como no artigo anterior.

Neste caso, não preciso das legendas de nível, por isso uso uma matriz vazia.

Já a matriz de valores é criada a partir dos parâmetros do Expert Advisor usando a função-utilitário



CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values);

Este utilitário para converter uma string numa matriz de números foi descrito no primeiro artigo da série.

Adicionamos um comando para desenhar um leque à lista de descrições de comandos:



if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(VFun_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVFan(); } break ;

Compilamos e verificamos o que aconteceu. Para fazer isso, temos de ir para o terminal e selecionar o gráfico desejado.

Como de costume, movemos o mouse da parte superior ou inferior do gráfico, ligeiramente para a esquerda do extremo que queremos tomar como base e, em seguida, pressionamos o botão "F"

A propósito, olhando para a configuração deste leque específico, presumi que o preço poderia cair muito em breve.

E assim acabou sendo... Mas esta é uma história completamente diferente.



Andrews' Pitchfork



Eu uso 3 tipos de garfos.

Para começar, após escolher os extremos de que preciso, desenho um garfo "simples". Os pontos deste garfo estão exatamente nos valores extremos dos preços.

O segundo tipo de garfo que Andrews descreve é o Schiff. Ponto 1 deste garfo é deslocado metade da distância 1-2 de acordo com a tendência. Consequentemente, a inclinação da linha central é menor. Se o movimento se encaixa nesses garfos, muito provavelmente o movimento é lateral, ou seja, o preço fica dentro de um movimento "corretivo".

E, finalmente, o garfo, que chamo de "reverso". Ponto 1 desses garfos é deslocado contra a tendência - da mesma forma, metade da distância 1-2. Esses garfos descrevem bem movimentos rápidos. Normalmente são mais curtos quanto ao tempo, mas vão além quanto ao preço.

Ao realizar análise durante meu trabalho prático, geralmente é mais conveniente quando todos os três tipos de garfos estão no gráfico ao mesmo tempo. Nesse caso, o movimento do preço junto com os pontos-chave dos prováveis extremos futuros é muito mais claro.

Para desenhar esse conjunto, a biblioteca usa duas funções. A primeira é na verdade uma função para desenhar qualquer tipo de "garfo".

void CGraphics::MakePitchfork( string _name, PitchforkPoints &_base, PitchforkType _type ) { double price_first; color pitchfork_color; int pitchfork_width; ENUM_LINE_STYLE pitchfork_style; double fibo_levels[] = { 1 }; string fibo_descriptions[] = { "" }; if (_type == SHIFF) { price_first = _base.shiffMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Shiff_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Shiff_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Shiff_Style; } else if (_type == REVERCE) { price_first = _base.reverceMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Reverce_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Reverce_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Reverce_Style; } else { price_first =_base.mainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Main_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Main_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Main_Style; } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,_name, OBJ_PITCHFORK , 0 , _base.time1,price_first, _base.time2,_base.secondPointPrice, _base.time3,_base.thirdPointPrice ); CurrentObjectDecorate( _name, pitchfork_color, pitchfork_width, pitchfork_style ); #ifdef __MQL5__ SetFiboLevels(_name,fibo_levels); SetFiboDescriptions(_name,fibo_descriptions); #endif ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

A segunda função calcula as coordenadas dos pontos 1, 2 e 3 (bases) para os garfos criados e inicia sequencialmente a renderização de todos os três objetos. A partir desses pontos, o garfo é desenhado usando a função e CGraphics::MakePitchfork descrita acima.

void CGraphics::DrawPitchforksSet( void ) { bool up= true ; double dropped_price = CMouse::Price(); int dropped_bar = CMouse::Bar(); string name = "" ; PitchforkPoints base; if (CMouse::Below()) { up= false ; } else { if (!CMouse::Above()) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Set a point above or below the bar extreme price" ); } return ; } } int bar_first = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( dropped_bar, true , up, Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_second = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_first- 1 , true , !up, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_third = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_second- 1 , true , up, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars ); if (bar_first< 0 ||bar_second< 0 ||bar_third< 0 ) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Could not find points that match all conditions." ); } return ; } base.mainPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.secondPointPrice = up ? iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second) : iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.thirdPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); base.shiffMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice- (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.reverceMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice+ (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.time1 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.time2 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.time3 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); if (Pitchfork_Show_Main) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_main" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SIMPLE); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Shiff) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_shiff" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SHIFF); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Reverce) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_reverce" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,REVERCE); } }

Para descrever os tipos de garfos, uso a enumeração:

enum PitchforkType { SIMPLE, SHIFF, REVERCE };

Eu pus a estrutura dos pontos (PitchforkPoints base;) para que quando chamemos a função de desenho passemos menos parâmetros para ela.



struct PitchforkPoints { double mainPointPrice; double shiffMainPointPrice; double reverceMainPointPrice; double secondPointPrice; double thirdPointPrice; datetime time1; datetime time2; datetime time3; };

Bem, finalmente, adicionamos uma descrição da reação à tecla de controle no arquivo "Shortcuts.mqh":

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Pitchfork_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawPitchforksSet(); } break ;

Compilamos, verificamos...

Para que um conjunto de garfos apareça no gráfico, pressionemos o botão "P" (Pitchfork).



Recursos de desenho de linhas de tendência no MetaTrader

Em princípio, os objetos que já descrevi podem ser usados para layout de qualquer coisa: linhas retas, existem garfos de Andrews, leque de Fibonacci, níveis horizontais e verticais...

Exatamente da mesma forma, encontrando pontos extremos à direita ou esquerda do mouse, podemos desenhar canais e níveis de Fibonacci horizontais... Se você desenhar essas coisas de alguma forma padronizada, por analogia com o que já foi escrito, você pode adicionar facilmente os recursos que faltam.

Para mim, o mais difícil nesta biblioteca acabou sendo as linhas retas delimitadas à direita e com um segundo ponto no futuro.

Essas linhas retas são muito convenientes para marcar níveis significativos - tanto segundo preço quanto segundo tempo. Como regra, o preço nota esses níveis e forma pelo menos um extremo local em algum lugar próximo e, muitas vezes, reverte.



Mas ao desenhar, verifica-se que no MetaTrader a função de desenho de linha usa preço e tempo.

O primeiro problema ocorre quando as linhas são desenhadas na sexta-feira e a borda direita cai na segunda-feira.

Visto que na sexta-feira o MT pensa que deve ser domingo, e já na segunda-feira de repente percebe que não poderia ter negociado naquele dia e que, portanto, é necessário por fora dois dias - a linha traçada pelas coordenadas de tempo será necessariamente reduzida. Isso pode ser visto claramente na imagem acima.

Se eu precisar medir um certo número de barras no gráfico, esse comportamento será inconveniente.

A solução é bastante simples: a data é calculada não com base no calendário, mas, sim, nos pontos. As coordenadas do mouse mostram exatamente o ponto no gráfico, sendo que a distância entre os candles sempre pode ser calculada (por exemplo, conforme descrito na primeira parte, na seção "Distância entre barras adjacentes (em pixels)") - basta contar o número de candles à direita necessário e, em seguida, transformar as coordenadas da tela em tempo e preço usando a função padrão ChartXYToTimePrice. Nós só precisamos traçar essa linha na segunda-feira, não na sexta-feira, para que o "colapso do domingo" não interfira na imagem.

E tudo ficaria bem neste método, mas... O tamanho do espaço em que o MT pode desenhar é limitado. Se tentarmos traçar uma linha maior do que a desenhada pelo programa (por exemplo, perto da borda, como na imagem à esquerda), os efeitos podem ser muito inesperados.

Assim, a figura da direita mostra a mesma linha desenhada pelo autômato, só que agora o gráfico é deslocado para que a borda direita fique visível, e a linha normal é mostrada abaixo, que deveria estar nesta escala. A extremidade direita da linha superior, a julgar por suas propriedades, avançou quase seis meses!

Às vezes, quando havia uma linha inclinada, eu observava como a linha se desdobrava na direção oposta. O MT não conseguiu converter as coordenadas do ponto na data correta, por isso, ele apenas redefiniu para 0 (portanto, a data resultou ser 1º de janeiro de 1970)... Se desenharmos linhas segundo datas, esse efeito não ocorre.

Conclusão: é necessária uma função que calcule datas já num futuro indefinido, para que linhas retas sejam fáceis e agradáveis de traçar.

Então vamos fazer!

Função para obter a data no futuro

Normalmente, há algum ponto no presente ou no passado a partir do qual queremos medir algo (por exemplo, algum tipo de extremo). Além disso, via de regra, sabemos a distância em barras que queremos recuar ou podemos calculá-la facilmente. Ou seja, a tarefa mais frequente desta função será calcular o tempo relativo a algum ponto segundo o deslocamento das barras. No entanto, também gosto do efeito de alongamento/encurtamento dos níveis dependendo da escala, respectivamente, às vezes quero que a função calcule o tempo com base em pontos e não em barras.

Tanto o número de pontos quanto o número de barras são inteiros, portanto, para entender o que fazer, a função precisa de algum tipo de indicação. Vamos começar com isso.

enum ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT { COUNT_IN_BARS, COUNT_IN_PIXELS };

Todas as descrições de enumerações e variáveis globais estão no arquivo GlobalVariables.mqh. Naturalmente, também é necessário anotar a enumeração de opções para escolher intervalos para nossa função futura.

A função em si não desenha nada e não tem nada a ver com o mouse. Por isso, vais ficar nos seus utilitários!

class CUtilites { public : static datetime GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ); datetime CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ) { datetime future_time; int bar_distance = GetBarsPixelDistance(), current_x, future_x, current_y, subwindow = 0 ; double current_price; ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 ,subwindow,_start_time,CMouse::Price(),current_x,current_y); if (COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) { future_x = current_x + _length*bar_distance; } else { future_x = current_x + _length; } if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )>=future_x) { ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,future_x,current_y,subwindow,future_time,current_price); } else { future_time = _start_time +( ((COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) ? _length : _length/bar_distance) * PeriodSeconds () ); } return future_time; }

Porém, ao ser usada, aconteceu que a função descrita na versão anterior nem sempre dava o resultado correto. Por isso, ele teve que ser reescrito. Tudo acabou sendo muito mais simples do que escrevi antes...



int CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance( void ) { return (( int ) MathPow ( 2 , ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ))); }





Níveis horizontais limitados

Eu mostrei como eram esses níveis na seção anterior. É simples: um pedaço de pau de um certo comprimento, de preferência, independente de onde você clicar com o mouse. Como ele é desenhado diretamente do ponto para o qual o cursor do mouse está apontando, você precisa selecionar os pontos com um pouco mais de cuidado do que, digamos, para um leque.

É conveniente para mim que esses níveis tenham um comprimento estritamente definido (empiricamente) em pixels. Assim, com escalas diferentes, um número diferente de barras cairá dentro do intervalo desta linha, o que é bastante lógico para mim 😉

Eu também queria poder desenhar, com a mesma escala, um nível de linha "normal" e "alongado".



Eis o que consegui:

void CGraphics::DrawHorizontalLevel( double _multiplicator ) { datetime p2_time; string Level_Name = "" ; color Level_Color=CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); int window = 0 ; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; int Current_Width= 1 ; int level_length = 0 ; if (Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels) { level_length = Short_Level_Length_Pix; } else { level_length = Short_Level_Length * CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance(); } if (_multiplicator> 1 ) { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 7 ]); Current_Style = Long_Level_Style; Current_Width = Long_Level_Width; } else { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 6 ]); Current_Style = Short_Level_Style; Current_Width = Short_Level_Width; } p2_time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(CMouse::Time(),level_length*_multiplicator,COUNT_IN_PIXELS); TrendCreate( 0 , Level_Name, 0 , CMouse::Time(), CMouse::Price(), p2_time, CMouse::Price(), Level_Color, Current_Style, Current_Width ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

O primeiro ponto da linha é obtido com base no ponteiro do mouse. Ao calcular o segundo ponto, o programa primeiro escolhe se o tamanho da linha mudará quando a escala do gráfico for alterada e, depois, calcula as coordenadas do segundo ponto em pixels e as recalcula em preço e tempo. (Quando há uma função pronta, os cálculos são muito fáceis 🙂.



Resta adicionar comandos de controle ao arquivo Shortcuts.mqh:

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Short_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel( 1 ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Long_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel(Long_Level_Multiplicator); }

Como resultado, se o parâmetro Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels for true, após pressionar a tecla S (Short) o programa desenhará uma vara horizontal com o comprimento em pixels especificado no parâmetro Short_Level_Length_Pix.

Se Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels == false, o comprimento do nível será medido em velas e será obtido a partir do parâmetro Short_Level_Length.

Se pressionarmos a tecla "L" (Long), o comprimento da linha será duplicado (será multiplicado pelo número especificado no parâmetro Long_Level_Multiplicator)











Linha de tendência limitada



A linha de tendência, em minha opinião, pode levar uma carga dupla.

Por um lado, ela mostra o limite da taxa de mudança de preço ("não mais rápido", se o preço estiver abaixo da linha; ou "não mais lento" , se estiver acima).

Por outro lado, se uma linha reta é limitada com base no preço e tempo (ou seja, não é um raio), ela pode indicar níveis notavelmente (preço e tempo, simultaneamente). Claro, pode-se usar um retângulo ou qualquer outra coisa para esses fins, mas, na minha opinião, a linha diagonal é ainda mais clara.

Por isso, eu modifico a função CGraphics::DrawTrendLine. Primeiro, a linha agora continua no futuro por um período limitado de tempo, indicando assim o preço estimado. Em segundo lugar, para maior clareza, adicionei os níveis usuais - horizontal e vertical.

Fica isso:

Claro, o comprimento da linha (quantas vezes o comprimento total é maior que a distância entre os pontos iniciais), o número de barras para valores extremos e outras características da linha reta são configurados nos parâmetros do EA.

void CGraphics::DrawTrendLine( void ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); int p1= 0 ,p2= 0 ; string trend_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 0 ], OBJ_TREND ); double price1= 0 , price2= 0 , tmp_price; datetime time1= 0 , time2= 0 , tmp_time; if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else { return ; } time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); if (Trend_Points == TREND_POINTS_HALF) { tmp_price = price2; tmp_time = time2; time2 = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(time1,(p1-p2)*Trend_Length_Coefficient); price2 = NormalizeDouble (price1 + (tmp_price - price1)*Trend_Length_Coefficient, Digits ()); DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ,time2,price2); DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ,time2,price2); } TrendCreate( 0 ,trend_name, 0 , time1,price1,time2,price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 ,Trend_Line_Width, false , true ,m_Is_Trend_Ray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

As principais mudanças no código estão destacadas em amarelo.



Bem, depois, tudo é simples. O número de barras entre os pontos é igual (p1-p2) (lembramo-nos que os números das barras aumentam para a direita), o coeficiente permite calcular quanto precisamos para alongar o intervalo e, em seguida, basta chamarmos a função de utilitários, mesmo sem o terceiro parâmetro, pois permite a contagem em barras por padrão.

Em seguida, calculamos o preço, desenhamos os níveis usando a função descrita anteriormente DrawSimple, que está na mesma classe, e desenhamos a linha principal.

Após ler um código semelhante, os iniciantes às vezes querem saber como é que a função "sabe" onde adicionar o preço: para cima ou para baixo? Se a linha vai de cima para baixo, o preço deve ser subtraído, e se de baixo para cima, deve ser adicionado...



Observe que, uma vez que não é importante para nós se estamos ancorados nos mínimos ou nos máximos (já verificamos isso, no início da função), a direção é determinada exclusivamente pela expressão price1 + (tmp_price - price1).

Se a linha vem de cima, entãoprice1 será mais do que o preço do segundo ponto e, portanto, a expressão (tmp_price - price1) será negativa. Assim, a partir do preço inicial, nós subtraímos a distância de que precisamos.

Se a linha vem de baixo para cima, o preço que define o segundo ponto será maior que o primeiro e, portanto, a expressão entre colchetes será positiva, e a distância será adicionada ao preço inicial.

A última nuance desta função que quero ressaltar também é uma explicação para iniciantes. Se os preços forem calculados na função, então os dados devem ser normalizados, ou seja, devemos nos certificar de que o número que recebemos tem o mesmo número de casas decimais que as cotações no gráfico. Caso contrário, na maioria dos casos, o terminal não poderá vender ou comprar. É para essa normalização que é utilizada a função NormalizeDouble.



No arquivo Shortcuts.mqh não é necessária nenhuma mudança. A linha ainda é desenhada usando o "T" (Trend), e para desenhá-lo, só precisamos chamar a função acima.

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Trend_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawTrendLine(); }





Desenho de níveis verticais



Uma vez que os mercados são propensos a tendências e o movimento do preço não é totalmente acidental, na maioria das vezes para negociar podemos usar a regra de que o preço sempre tende a percorrer a mesma distância que já fez. Qual a direção é uma questão separada, que não é relevante dentro deste artigo. Frequentemente, rompendo, digamos, a borda de uma barra de alfinetes ou de algum candle grande, o preço se move na mesma distância que foi medida por essa barra e depois se inverte.

No entanto, muitos grandes traders (que em última análise determinam a direção) preferem sair da posição um pouco antes do nível de 100% ser atingido. Assim, o preço muitas vezes não atinge os níveis conhecidos pela maioria, às vezes um pouco, mas ainda assim...

Portanto, também uso níveis fracionários para negociação. Os níveis 7/8 me ajudam, eu uso o resto com muita menos frequência... Para visualizar esses níveis na tela, foi criado o último instrumento considerado no artigo.



Após tudo isso, a função de desenhar níveis parece completamente trivial.

void CGraphics::DrawVerticalLevels( void ) { string Current_Vertical_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]), Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "7_8_" ); double Current_Line_Lenth, Current_Extremum, Level_Price, High = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Low = iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()); int direction= 0 ; long timeframes; datetime Current_Date = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Right_End_Time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(Current_Date,Short_Level_Length); Current_Line_Lenth = (High-Low)* 2 ; if (CMouse::Above()) { Current_Extremum = High; direction = - 1 ; } else { if (CMouse::Below()) { Current_Extremum = Low; direction = 1 ; } else { return ; } } TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Vertical_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Current_Extremum, Current_Date, Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 ) *direction , CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style, Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth*Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_7_8_Style, Short_Level_7_8_Width ); Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "14_8_" ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 *Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_14_8_Style, Short_Level_14_8_Width ); }

Deixe-me chamar sua atenção para dois momentos. Em primeiro lugar, eu sempre calculo o tempo destes níveis segundo as barras. O número necessário de barras é obtido da variável Short_Level_Length, portanto, sempre sei quantas barras serão medidas.

Em segundo lugar, aqui você tem que calcular o preço com base em apenas um ponto. Por isso é necessário definir parâmetros dependentes da direção, para que não precisemos verificar e escrever códigos duplos todas as vezes. Em particular, o parâmetro direction pelo qual cada termo é multiplicado, exceto para o primeiro ponto. Assim, novamente consigo usar uma expressão que descreve o comportamento da linha, mas o sinal dos termos nesta expressão depende de onde está o mouse: acima ou abaixo do candle...

A forma final é como a mostrada.

Ao arquivo Shortcuts.mqh adicionamos uma estrutura de controle:



if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVerticalLevels(); } break ;

Teclas usadas na implementação atual da biblioteca



Ação

Teclas Da palavra em inglês

Ir para um timeframe acima segundo os períodos principais (do painel de períodos) U U p Ir para um timeframe abaixo D D own Alterar o nível Z do gráfico (gráfico acima ou abaixo dos objetos) Z Z order Desenhar uma linha de tendência inclinada segundo dois extremos unidirecionais mais próximos do mouse T T rend line

Alternar o modo raio para novas retas

R key R ay Desenhar uma barra vertical simples

I (i) [Only visual vertical]

Desenhar uma barra horizontal simples

H H orizontal Desenhar um conjunto de garfos de Andrews

P P itchfork Desenhar um leque de Fibonacci (VFun)

F key F un Desenhar um nível horizontal curto

S S hort Desenhar um nível horizontal estendido

L key L ong Desenhar uma barra vertical com marcas de nível

V V ertical

Fim do artigo

Tecla para desenho -ertical).

Como muitos outros, espero que o artigo seja útil para você, mas não garanto nada 🙂. Como resultado obtivemos uma ferramenta muito flexível, adequada para trabalhar em qualquer um dos mercados com que me deparei pessoalmente, mas se todos que lerem este artigo o usarem com as configurações padrão, terão de considerar que provavelmente alguns mercados podem mudar... Certamente a mudança não será muito significativa, porque ela é a essência do mercado...

Escreva comentários e mensagens privadas, com certeza vou lê-los, no entanto, não garanto isso de imediato.



E desejo que obtenha lucros estáveis!

