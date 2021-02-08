手工图表和交易工具包（第二部分）。 图表图形绘图工具

概述

我撰写上一篇文章的目的是创建一个方便的工具包，允许使用键盘快捷键在图表上快速绘制直线。 第一篇文章里包括一段视频，演示了现成解决方案的工作原理。

当前的实现中未提供 GUI（尽管其已在未来计划中）。 该程序简单地根据键盘快捷键绘制直线。 它加快了访问诸如更改当前图表“层次”（Z-索引），切换时间帧和切换直线绘制模式（射线/线段）之类的操作速度。



鼠标位置判断对象应绘制的位置。 如果鼠标指针位于价格上方，则选烛条高点作为基点。 如果鼠标指针位于价格下方，则选低点。

当前函数库版本可以绘制以下对象：

简单 ("无终点")直线 — 水平 和 垂直 线。

("无终点")直线 — 和 线。 常规趋势 线 (最接近鼠标的两个极值点)。 您可以将线条设置为线段或射线。 如果该线是线段，则可用特殊模式将线段的终点设置到未来的一点。 在这种情况下，该线大小等于两个极值点之间的距离乘以某个系数，该系数可在 EA 参数中指定。

线 (最接近鼠标的两个极值点)。 您可以将线条设置为线段或射线。 如果该线是线段，则可用特殊模式将线段的终点设置到未来的一点。 在这种情况下，该线大小等于两个极值点之间的距离乘以某个系数，该系数可在 EA 参数中指定。 水平级别 具有一定长度的 (非无终点)。 该工具箱可以绘制短线和“延伸”线，您可以为其指定相对于短线的比率。

具有一定长度的 (非无终点)。 该工具箱可以绘制短线和“延伸”线，您可以为其指定相对于短线的比率。 一条带有水平标签的垂线 。

。 斐波那契扇形 。 级别参数是可配置的，但我用的是经过稍微修改的版本，该版本曾经由绰号为 Vadimcha 的男子在 “Onyx” 上展示。 他们称这个扇形为 VFan，即我在代码中继续采用的名字。

。 级别参数是可配置的，但我用的是经过稍微修改的版本，该版本曾经由绰号为 Vadimcha 的男子在 “Onyx” 上展示。 他们称这个扇形为 VFan，即我在代码中继续采用的名字。 安德鲁草叉一套由三个对象组成。



项目结构非常简单。 该函数库有五个相关文件：“ GlobalVariables.mqh”，“ Graphics.mqh”，“ Mouse.mqh”，“ Shortcuts.mqh”，“ Utilites.mqh ”。 所有文件都位于标准 Include 目录中的一个 Shortcuts 文件夹当中。

主文件是 “Shortcuts.mqh”，与所有其他文件连接。 在该文件中创建了 CShortcuts 类的实例，从而令该函数库可以轻松地与您的主要智能交易系统连接。

在前一篇文章中，我曾重点介绍了帮助文件 “Utilites.mqh”。 在本文中，我们将主要处理包含绘图逻辑的 “Graphics.mqh” 文件。

全局设置文件

第二个函数库版本提供了丰富的扩展配置选项，因为它含有更多会受到影响的对象。 当前版本的完整代码如下：

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7908" #define VERSION 2.0 input string Keys= "=== Key settings ===" ; input string Up_Key= "U" ; input string Down_Key= "D" ; input string Trend_Line_Key= "T" ; input string Switch_Trend_Ray_Key= "R" ; input string Z_Index_Key= "Z" ; input string Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key= "V" ; input string Short_Level_Key= "S" ; input string Long_Level_Key= "L" ; input string Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key= "H" ; input string Simple_Vertical_Line_Key= "I" ; input string VFun_Key= "F" ; input string Pitchfork_Key= "P" ; input string Colors= "=== Color Settings ===" ; input color VFan_Color= clrLightGray ; input color Pitchfork_Main_Color = clrBlue ; input color Pitchfork_Shiff_Color = clrRed ; input color Pitchfork_Reverce_Color = clrYellow ; input string Dimensions= "=== Size settings ===" ; input int Short_Level_Length= 12 ; input int Short_Level_Width= 1 ; input int Long_Level_Width= 2 ; input int Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_7_8_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_14_8_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Vertical_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Horizontal_Width= 1 ; input int Trend_Line_Width= 2 ; input string Styles= "=== Display styles ===" ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Long_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_7_8_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_14_8_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Vertical_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Horizontal_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE VFun_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Trend_Line_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Main_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Shiff_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Reverce_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input string Pitchforks= "=== Pitchfork Extrema Parameters ===" ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars= 2 ; input string Others= "=== Other Parameters ===" ; input double Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient= 0.825 ; input double Long_Level_Multiplicator= 2 ; input int Trend_Length_Coefficient= 4 ; input bool Is_Trend_Ray= false ; input bool Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = true ; input bool Is_Select_On_Create= true ; input bool Is_Different_Colors= true ; input int Fractal_Size_Left= 1 ; input int Fractal_Size_Right= 1 ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Main = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Shiff = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Reverce = true ; input bool Print_Warning_Messages= true ; input string VFun_Levels= "-1.5,-0.618,-0.236," + " 0,0.236,0.382," + " 0.618,0.786,0.886,0.942" ; input string Array_Delimiter= "," ; string allPrefixes[] = { "Trend_" , "Simple_H_" , "Simple_V_" , "VFan_" , "Pitchfork_" , "Vertical_" , "Short_Level_" , "Long_Level_" }; color mn1_color= clrCrimson ; color w1_color= clrDarkOrange ; color d1_color= clrGoldenrod ; color h4_color= clrLimeGreen ; color h1_color= clrLime ; color m30_color= clrDeepSkyBlue ; color m15_color= clrBlue ; color m5_color= clrViolet ; color m1_color= clrDarkViolet ; color common_color= clrGray ; #define DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX "=== " , __FUNCTION__ , " === " #define PERIOD_LOWER_M5 OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M15 PERIOD_LOWER_M5| OBJ_PERIOD_M15 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M30 PERIOD_LOWER_M15| OBJ_PERIOD_M30 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H1 PERIOD_LOWER_M30| OBJ_PERIOD_H1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H4 PERIOD_LOWER_H1| OBJ_PERIOD_H4 #define PERIOD_LOWER_D1 PERIOD_LOWER_H4| OBJ_PERIOD_D1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_W1 PERIOD_LOWER_D1| OBJ_PERIOD_W1

与以前版本相比所有新添加的内容均以黄色高亮显示。 这些新功能不仅可以配置直线，还可以配置屏幕上显示的其他对象。

我将对象前缀的名称放入数组中，以便以后使用它们时会更方便。 例如，我计划添加一个删除复杂对象的功能（譬如说，带有级别的垂直线）。 针对这种情况下，该数组将更加方便。

现在我们已研究过设置，可以继续进行图形处理了。





绘制“基元”：垂直和水平线

也许您要创建的第一个对象是水平线和时间线（无限的水平和垂直线）。 实际上，函数库就是从这些直线开始的。

此为代码：

void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) { string Current_Object_Name; color Current_Object_Color= CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); datetime Current_Object_Time; double Current_Object_Price; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Object_Style= STYLE_DOT ; int Current_Object_Width= 1 ; int window= 0 ; if (_object_type== OBJ_VLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Vertical_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Vertical_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Vertical_Width; } else if (_object_type== OBJ_HLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Horizontal_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Horizontal_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Horizontal_Width; } else { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Error, wrong object type" ); } return ; } Current_Object_Price = _price==- 1 ? CMouse::Price() : _price; Current_Object_Time = _time==- 1 ? CMouse::Time() : _time; ObjectCreate ( 0 , Current_Object_Name, _object_type, 0 , Current_Object_Time, Current_Object_Price ); CurrentObjectDecorate( Current_Object_Name, Current_Object_Color, Current_Object_Width, Current_Object_Style ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

操作非常简单。 生成名称，从 “GlobalVariables.mqh” 文件中定义的输入变量获取设置，获取对象起始点的坐标（即可来自函数参数，亦或简单地取用鼠标的坐标），对象就准备好了。

这就是所有了！

现在我们需要将此函数添加到文件头文件里

class CGraphics { public : void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) } ;

还有，为相应的按键添加处理：

void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { int window = 0 ; switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Vertical_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ); } break ; } }

在将来，为了节省屏幕空间，并专注于主要思想，在添加函数说明时，我不再编写头部注释，而是显示新添加命令的相应行（黄色高亮）。

所有添加和编译的结果非常简单：两个命令可在当前窗口的任何位置绘制图形基元：

这些直线的默认快捷键是 "I" (i) 和 "H" (h)。

不要忘记，所创建对象的颜色会有所不同，具体取决于当前时间帧。 来自较低时间帧的对象不会在较高时间帧里显示（默认设置）。





为了兼容 MQL4，我们仅采用来自标准工具栏的时间帧，作为默认显示。 选择这些时间帧时，您可用 "U" 和 "D" 键 (按这些键可向上或向下更改一次图表周期的时间帧；参见 CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes 函数)。





VFun, 或斐波那契扇形



下一个形状是斐波那契扇形。 我经常这样用它。 但每次都要用不同的终端来记住所有射线是非常不便的。 因此，我决定将此工具添加到精彩的 EA 当中。

我已进一步发展了这一思路，并决定为使用该函数库绘制的任何对象实现一个通用的设置斐波那契级别的函数（扇形通道或水平斐波级别）。 此为该函数。

void CGraphics::SetFiboLevels( string _object_name, const double &_levels_values[] ) { int i, levels_count= ArraySize (_levels_values); if (levels_count> 32 || levels_count== 0 ) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Levels cannot be set! Data array is incorrectly. " ); return ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels_count); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,i,_levels_values[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Color ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Style ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

传递给函数的参数包括为其设置级别的对象名称，以及所有级别值的数组。

首先，该函数检查所传递的级别数量。 如果数组太大，则该函数会假定已发生错误，且不执行任何操作。 如果数组中没有元素，它也会退出。

那么，若一切正常，且数组中的元素数量未超出允许的范围，那么我们开始添加级别。 对象的名称是在参数中指定的，因此我们只需将对象的相应属性设置为等于数组元素的数量，并在设置相应级别的同时遍历整个数组。

MQL5 还允许为不同的参数设置不同的级别。 例如，我们可以设置不同的颜色。 我们也可以使用不同的样式（实线、虚线、等等）。 MQL4 则未提供此类选项。 尽管如此，我还在循环中添加了定义直线颜色和样式。它们在编译时不会影响 MQL5 的通用性。

变量说明的默认参数被定义为 CGraphics 类的私有成员，并在类构造函数中以 EA 参数中的数值进行初始化。

class CGraphics { private : color m_Fibo_Default_Color; ENUM_LINE_STYLE m_Fibo_Default_Style ; CGraphics::CGraphics( void ) { m_Fibo_Default_Color = Fibo_Default_Color; m_Fibo_Default_Style = VFun_Levels_Style; }

对于那些不关心兼容性的人，我还添加了该函数的一个覆盖。 它允许采用函数参数中所传递的数组为每个级别设置参数。 我想代码中的内容都很清楚。 如果您需要进一步的解说，请留下相应的评论。 在附带的 zip 中启用了函数覆盖。

此处是另一个函数，可为任何斐波那契对象设置级别描述。



void CGraphics::SetFiboDescriptions( string _object_name, const string &_levels_descriptions[] ) { int i, levels_count=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ), array_size= ArraySize (_levels_descriptions); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { if (array_size> 0 && i<array_size) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i,_levels_descriptions[i]); } else { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i, "" ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

这里没什么复杂的。 唯一的条件是，在调用此函数时，必须已经设置了对象级别。 该函数只是简单地遍历这些级别，并将来自数组的相应值分配给每个级别的描述。 如果数组中的数据不足，某些级别将保持不变，且无需说明。

现在，在添加级别时变得更容易了，我们可以编写添加斐波那契扇形的函数。

void CGraphics::DrawVFan( void ) { double levels_values[]; string levels_descriptions[] = {}; int p1= 0 , p2= 0 ; double price1= 0 , price2= 0 ; string fun_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ], OBJ_FIBOFAN ), fun_0_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ]+ "0_" , OBJ_TREND ); CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values); if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,fun_name, OBJ_FIBOFAN , 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2 ); TrendCreate( 0 , fun_0_name, 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 , 1 , false , true , true ); SetFiboLevels(fun_name,levels_values); SetFiboDescriptions(fun_name, levels_descriptions); CurrentObjectDecorate(fun_name,m_Fibo_Default_Color); CurrentObjectDecorate( fun_0_name, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor( CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes() ) ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

我认为当形成扇形的射线具有不同的颜色时这会很方便。 为了在 MQL4 中实现此功能，我们必须像上一篇文章中那样在扇形上绘制一条常规直线。

在这种情况下，我们不需要级别标题，因此我简单地用了一个空数组。

数值数组是利用实用工具函数依据 EA 参数创建的



CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values);

在第一篇文章中已介绍过将字符串转换为数字数组的实用程序。

将扇形绘图命令添加到命令定义列表之中：



if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(VFun_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVFan(); } break ;

编译并检查结果。 打开终端并打开所需的图表。

将鼠标从图表的顶部或底部移动到基准极值的左侧，然后按 “ F”。

顺便说一句，查看此特定扇形的配置，我假设价格很快就会下跌。

价格最终下跌。



安德鲁草叉



我使用 3 类草叉。

首先，我选择所需的极值，并绘制“常规”草叉。 草叉的端点恰好处于极值价位。

安德鲁斯描述的第二类草叉是席夫草叉。 此处，端点 1 是在趋势方向上 1-2 距离的一半处。 相应地，中心线的斜率较小。 如果走势与这些草叉相适，则走势很可能是横盘，故而价格正处于“调整”走势当中。

第三类是“反转”草叉。 端点 1 是逆势方向上与 1-2 距离相同的偏移。 这种草叉可应对快速走势。 通常，它们的时间较短，但它们之间的价格差距较大。

在实际分析中，我希望同时将所有三种类型的草叉都放在图表上。 在这种情况下，价格走势以及未来可能出现的极端现象的关键点就更加清晰了。

用两个函数来绘制这样的集合。 第一个是绘制一个任意类型草叉的函数。

void CGraphics::MakePitchfork( string _name, PitchforkPoints &_base, PitchforkType _type ) { double price_first; color pitchfork_color; int pitchfork_width; ENUM_LINE_STYLE pitchfork_style; double fibo_levels[] = { 1 }; string fibo_descriptions[] = { "" }; if (_type == SHIFF) { price_first = _base.shiffMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Shiff_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Shiff_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Shiff_Style; } else if (_type == REVERCE) { price_first = _base.reverceMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Reverce_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Reverce_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Reverce_Style; } else { price_first =_base.mainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Main_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Main_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Main_Style; } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,_name, OBJ_PITCHFORK , 0 , _base.time1,price_first, _base.time2,_base.secondPointPrice, _base.time3,_base.thirdPointPrice ); CurrentObjectDecorate( _name, pitchfork_color, pitchfork_width, pitchfork_style ); #ifdef __MQL5__ SetFiboLevels(_name,fibo_levels); SetFiboDescriptions(_name,fibo_descriptions); #endif ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

第二个函数计算所创建草叉的点 1、2 和 3（基准）的坐标，并依次开始绘制所有三个对象。 基于此函数，调用上面的 CGraphics::MakePitchfork 函数绘制草叉。

void CGraphics::DrawPitchforksSet( void ) { bool up= true ; double dropped_price = CMouse::Price(); int dropped_bar = CMouse::Bar(); string name = "" ; PitchforkPoints base; if (CMouse::Below()) { up= false ; } else { if (!CMouse::Above()) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Set a point above or below the bar extreme price" ); } return ; } } int bar_first = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( dropped_bar, true , up, Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_second = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_first- 1 , true , !up, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_third = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_second- 1 , true , up, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars ); if (bar_first< 0 ||bar_second< 0 ||bar_third< 0 ) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Could not find points that match all conditions." ); } return ; } base.mainPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.secondPointPrice = up ? iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second) : iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.thirdPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); base.shiffMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice- (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.reverceMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice+ (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.time1 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.time2 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.time3 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); if (Pitchfork_Show_Main) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_main" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SIMPLE); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Shiff) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_shiff" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SHIFF); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Reverce) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_reverce" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,REVERCE); } }

我用以下枚举来定义草叉类型：

enum PitchforkType { SIMPLE, SHIFF, REVERCE };

我为这些端点添加了一个结构（ PitchforkPoints base ;），以便在调用绘图函数时向其传递更少的参数。



struct PitchforkPoints { double mainPointPrice; double shiffMainPointPrice; double reverceMainPointPrice; double secondPointPrice; double thirdPointPrice; datetime time1; datetime time2; datetime time3; };

最后，在 “Shortcuts.mqh” 文件中的控制键上加入对其反应的说明：

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Pitchfork_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawPitchforksSet(); } break ;

编译并检查。

为了在图表上显示草叉，请按 “P” 键（Pitchfork）。



MetaTrader 中的趋势线绘图功能

通常，上述对象可用于任何图形。 该功能支持直线、安德鲁草叉、斐波那契扇形、水平和垂直级别。

与此类似，通过查找在鼠标右侧或左侧的极值点，我们可以绘制通道、水平斐波那契级别、等等。 如果您经常使用这些形状，则可以轻松实现所需的功能。

对我来说，这个函数库中最困难的部分涉及到那种一个端点在右边，而第二个端点在未来的直线。

这样的直线能非常方便地依据价格和时间标记显著的级别。 作为规则，价格会注意到这些级别，并至少在附近某个位置形成局部极值，价格于该处经常反转。



但事实证明，MetaTrader 中的直线绘制功能采用价格和时间。

当在星期五绘制直线，且其右侧为星期一时，会出现第一个问题。

在星期五，MetaTrader 认为必须有星期日，但随后在星期一才知道，该日期不能进行交易，因此必须丢弃两天。 由此，依据时间坐标绘制的直线会更短。 在上图中可以清晰地看到这一点。

如果我需要在图表上测量一定数量的柱线，则此行为极不方便。

解决方案非常简单：日期不必通过日历计算，而是依据点位。 鼠标坐标在图表上显示一个点；烛条之间的距离始终可以计算（例如，如第一篇文章中“相邻柱线之间的距离（以像素为单位）”章节所述），然后我们只需为所需数量的烛条进行计数，然后使用标准的 ChartXYToTimePrice 函数将屏幕坐标转换为时间和价格。 但为了避免“星期日塌陷”，应该在星期一绘制这条直线，而不是在星期五。

该方法似乎不错，但有一点瑕疵。 MetaTrader 可在其上画线的空间大小是有限的。 如果您试图画一条长线，超出程序允许的空间（例如，非常靠近边框，如左图所示），则效果可能非常出乎意料。

右图示意自动绘制的同一条线，但现在图表向右偏移，以便显示右边框。 其下是本该在此尺度上的正常直线。 从上边的直线属性来看，它的右端点超前了将近六个月！

有时，加一条斜线，我能看到这条线是如何往相反方向逆转的。 MetaTrader 无法将点位的坐标转换为正确的日期，只能将其设置为 0（相应地，日期为 1970 年 1 月 1 日）。 如果线段是依据日期来绘制，则这种效果永远不会发生。

结论：我们需要一个函数来计算尚未确定的未来日期，以便绘制直线。

因此，我们来创建这样的函数。

获取未来日期的函数

通常，现在或过去存在某些要测量的点（例如，某种极值）。 再加上，我们通常要么知道以柱线为单位的偏移距离，要么可以轻松地计算它。 如此，该函数最常见的任务是基于柱线图的偏移来计算相对于某个点位的时间。 然而，我还是喜欢根据比例缩放级别的效果。 故此，有时我想让函数依据点位而非柱线来计算时间。

点位的数量和柱线的数量都是整数，因此，该函数需要某种功能才能确切地理解如何去做。 我们从此功能开始。

enum ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT { COUNT_IN_BARS, COUNT_IN_PIXELS };

枚举和全局变量的所有描述都在 GlobalVariables.mqh 文件之中。 作为我们未来函数选择间隔的可能选项，还应添加枚举到此文件当中。

该函数本身不绘制任何东西，且与鼠标无关。 因此，它必须是一个实用工具。

class CUtilites { public : static datetime GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ); datetime CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ) { datetime future_time; int bar_distance = GetBarsPixelDistance(), current_x, future_x, current_y, subwindow = 0 ; double current_price; ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 ,subwindow,_start_time,CMouse::Price(),current_x,current_y); if (COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) { future_x = current_x + _length*bar_distance; } else { future_x = current_x + _length; } if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )>=future_x) { ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,future_x,current_y,subwindow,future_time,current_price); } else { future_time = _start_time +( ((COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) ? _length : _length/bar_distance) * PeriodSeconds () ); } return future_time; }

然而，事实证明，先前版本中描述的函数并不总是会产生正确的结果。 这就是为什么我不得不重写它。 一切都变得简单很多。



int CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance( void ) { return (( int ) MathPow ( 2 , ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ))); }





受限的水平级别

我在上一章节中展示了这些级别。 它是一定长度的线段，理想情况下并不取决于您将鼠标指向何处。 它从鼠标光标指向的点位开始绘制。 因此，相比于扇形，选择一个点位要更谨慎。

我希望这些级别是具有严格定义的长度（根据经验），以像素为单位。 然后，该线段在不同比例下将覆盖不同数量的柱线。

另外，我希望能够编写一个正常线段级别，和一个扩展的 - 都在相同的尺度上。



此处是我们的所得：

void CGraphics::DrawHorizontalLevel( double _multiplicator ) { datetime p2_time; string Level_Name = "" ; color Level_Color=CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); int window = 0 ; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; int Current_Width= 1 ; int level_length = 0 ; if (Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels) { level_length = Short_Level_Length_Pix; } else { level_length = Short_Level_Length * CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance(); } if (_multiplicator> 1 ) { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 7 ]); Current_Style = Long_Level_Style; Current_Width = Long_Level_Width; } else { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 6 ]); Current_Style = Short_Level_Style; Current_Width = Short_Level_Width; } p2_time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(CMouse::Time(),level_length*_multiplicator,COUNT_IN_PIXELS); TrendCreate( 0 , Level_Name, 0 , CMouse::Time(), CMouse::Price(), p2_time, CMouse::Price(), Level_Color, Current_Style, Current_Width ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

第一点位由鼠标指针确定。 在计算第二个点位时，程序首先 选择线段大小是否应随图表比例的变化而变化，然后计算第二个点位的坐标（以像素为单位），并据其重新计算转化为价格和时间。 （若您已有现成函数，计算并不会很困难）。



现在我们需要向 Shortcuts.mqh 文件中添加控制命令：

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Short_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel( 1 ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Long_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel(Long_Level_Multiplicator); }

结果就是，若 Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels 参数为 true，则当按下 S （Short）键，程序将绘制一个水平线段，其长度以 Short_Level_Length_Pix 参数中指定的像素为单位。

若 Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels == false，则级别长度以烛条数量度量，且其值取自 Short_Level_Length 参数。

若您按下 "L" (Long)，则线段长度加倍 (会乘以 Long_Level_Multiplicator 参数内指定的数字)。











受限的趋势线



我相信趋势线可以承受双倍负荷。

一方面，它显示了价格变化率的限制（如果价格低于该趋势线，则为“不快” ；如果价格低于该趋势线，则为“不慢” ， 价格高于上限）。

另一方面，如果直线受价格和时间的限制（不是射线），则可以作为级别指示（价格和时间两者）。 当然，出于这些目的，我们可以使用矩形或其他形状，但是我认为对角线更清晰。

因此，我修改了 Graphics::DrawTrendLine 函数。 首先，这条线现在会在有限时间内持续到未来，因此可指示估价。 其次，为清楚起见，我添加了通常的级别 - 水平和垂直。

看起来像这样:

当然，线段的长度（总长度大于起始点之间的距离的多少倍），极值的柱线数量以及直线的其他特征都在 EA 参数中配置。

void CGraphics::DrawTrendLine( void ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); int p1= 0 ,p2= 0 ; string trend_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 0 ], OBJ_TREND ); double price1= 0 , price2= 0 , tmp_price; datetime time1= 0 , time2= 0 , tmp_time; if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else { return ; } time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); if (Trend_Points == TREND_POINTS_HALF) { tmp_price = price2; tmp_time = time2; time2 = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(time1,(p1-p2)*Trend_Length_Coefficient); price2 = NormalizeDouble (price1 + (tmp_price - price1)*Trend_Length_Coefficient, Digits ()); DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ,time2,price2); DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ,time2,price2); } TrendCreate( 0 ,trend_name, 0 , time1,price1,time2,price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 ,Trend_Line_Width, false , true ,m_Is_Trend_Ray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

代码中的其他修改以黄色高亮显示。



其余的很简单。 点位之间的柱线数量等于（р1-р2）（请注意，柱线编号向右增加）。 系数能够由间隔扩展多少来计算。 然后，即使没有指定第三个参数，也可以简单地调用实用工具函数，因为默认情况下它能够以柱线为单位进行计算。

然后计算价格，使用先前讲述的位于同一个类里的 DrawSimple 函数绘制级别，并绘制主线。

初学者可能会问：“函数如何“知道”应该在何处添加价格：向上还是向下？ 如果该线段从上至下，则应减去价格，而从下至上，则应加上价格。”



请注意，鉴于对我们来说，链接到低点还是链接到高点并不重要（我们已经在函数开始处进行了检查），因此方向由表达式 price1 + (tmp_price - price1) 唯一判定。

如果线段向下，则 price1 将大于第二个点位的价格，因此，表达式（tmp_price-price1）为负。 因此，所需的距离将从价格中 扣除。

如果线向上，则定义第二个点位的价格将大于第一个点位，且括号中的表达式将为正，因此距离将被加上初始价格。

我想提一下此函数的另一个功能； 这是针对初学者的解释。 如果函数计算价格，则必须将数据常规化。 也就是说，我们需要确保接收到的数字与图表上的报价拥有相同的小数位数。 否则，将会发生错误。 NormalizeDouble 函数即用于规范价格。



无需在 Shortcuts.mqh 文件中进行任何修改。 按下 "T" 键 (Trend) 即可绘制该直线。 因此，应调用上述函数来画线。

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Trend_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawTrendLine(); }





绘制垂直级别



由于行情具有趋势性，且价格走势并非完全随机，因此通常可以使用以下规则进行交易：价格总是倾向于按照刚过去的相同距离移动。 走势的方向是一个单独的问题。 通常，在突破之后，譬如尖峰柱线、或某些较大烛条的边缘后，价格移动的距离与所测量柱线相同，然后反转。

尽管如此，许多交易大户（最终能判断方向的那些人）更愿意在达到 100％ 级别之前提早平仓。 因此，价格经常不能达到众所期待级别。

因此，我也使用局部级别进行交易。 最经常使用的级别是 7/8。 我们将在本文中研究的最后一个工具即设计用于在屏幕上显示这些级别。



现在，绘制级别的函数应该很容易理解。

void CGraphics::DrawVerticalLevels( void ) { string Current_Vertical_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]), Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "7_8_" ); double Current_Line_Lenth, Current_Extremum, Level_Price, High = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Low = iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()); int direction= 0 ; long timeframes; datetime Current_Date = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Right_End_Time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(Current_Date,Short_Level_Length); Current_Line_Lenth = (High-Low)* 2 ; if (CMouse::Above()) { Current_Extremum = High; direction = - 1 ; } else { if (CMouse::Below()) { Current_Extremum = Low; direction = 1 ; } else { return ; } } TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Vertical_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Current_Extremum, Current_Date, Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 ) *direction , CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style, Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth*Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_7_8_Style, Short_Level_7_8_Width ); Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "14_8_" ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 *Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_14_8_Style, Short_Level_14_8_Width ); }

请注意两点。 首先，此处这些级别的时间始终以柱线为单位计算。 所需的柱线数量取自 Short_Level_Length 变量，因此，我始终知道应测量多少根柱线。

其次，此处，您在计算价格时仅能基于一个点位。 因此，有必要设置方向相关参数，这样您就不必每次都重复检查，并编写双倍的代码。 特别是，我们设置了 direction 参数，除第一个点位外，每项都要与该参数相乘。 因此，我仍然只有一个表达式来描述线段的行为，但该表达式中术语的符号取决于鼠标的位置：烛条上方或下方。

最终形状如上图所示。

将控制结构添加到 Shortcuts.mqh 文件之中：



if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVerticalLevels(); } break ;

V

V

当前函数库实现的按键



动作

按键 含义

依据主要的TFs (来自 TFs 面板) 向上改变时间帧 U U p 向下改变时间帧 D D own 改变图表 Z 级别 (图表是否位于所有对象之上) Z Z order 基于最接近鼠标的两个单向极端点绘制一条坡度趋势线 T T rend line

切换新线的射线模式

R 键 R ay 绘制一条简单垂线

I (i) [仅可见垂直]

绘制一条简单水平线

H H orizontal 绘制安德鲁草叉

P P itchfork 绘制斐波那契扇形 (VFun)

F key F un 绘制一条短水平级别

S S hort 绘制一个扩展水平级别

L key L ong 绘制一个带有级别标记的垂线

V V ertical

结束语

键盘是ertical)。

我希望这篇文章会有所帮助，但我不保证任何事情。 产生的工具包非常灵活，适合在任何行情上运用。 不过，如果文章读者开始时以默认设置使用它，则行情可能会发生变化。 大概不会明显，因为变化是行情的本质。

欢迎您分享您的见解和想法。



祝您稳定盈利！

