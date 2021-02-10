Conjunto de instrumentos para el marcado manual de gráficos y comercio (Parte II). Haciendo el marcado

Introducción

En el artículo anterior, decidimos crear una herramienta adecuada que me permitiera dibujar de forma rápida líneas rectas en los gráficos utilizando atajos de teclado. También hay un vídeo que muestra cómo funciona la solución terminada.

En la implementación actual no hay ninguna interfaz gráfica (aunque está planificada para el futuro). El programa simplemente dibuja líneas utilizando los atajos de teclado y acelera el acceso a acciones como el cambio del "nivel" actual del gráfico ("índice Z"), la alternancia entre marcos temporales y el cambio del modo de dibujado de la línea recta (rayo/segmento).



La posición del puntero del ratón determina dónde se dibujará el objeto. Si el puntero se encuentra por encima del precio, los extremos basados ​​en el máximo de la vela se seleccionarán como puntos base. Si el puntero se encuentra por debajo del precio, se usarán los precios Low.

Objetos que puede dibujar la actual versión de la biblioteca:

Líneas rectas simples ("infinitas") — horizontales y verticales .

("infinitas") — y . Líneas de tendencia habituales (según los dos extremos más próximos al ratón). Podrá personalizar la línea como un rayo o solo como un segmento. Si la línea tiene la forma de un segmento, podrá establecer el modo en el que esta será un extremo en el futuro. En dicho caso, el tamaño de la línea será igual a la distancia entre los extremos multiplicada por un cierto coeficiente que se podrá ajustar en los parámetros del asesor.

(según los dos extremos más próximos al ratón). Podrá personalizar la línea como un rayo o solo como un segmento. Si la línea tiene la forma de un segmento, podrá establecer el modo en el que esta será un extremo en el futuro. En dicho caso, el tamaño de la línea será igual a la distancia entre los extremos multiplicada por un cierto coeficiente que se podrá ajustar en los parámetros del asesor. Niveles horizontales de cierta longitud (no infinita). Podrá dibujar cortos y "alargados", con un coeficiente determinado respecto a la línea corta.

de cierta longitud (no infinita). Podrá dibujar cortos y "alargados", con un coeficiente determinado respecto a la línea corta. Segmento vertical con marcas de nivel .

. Abanico de Fibonacci . Los parámetros de nivel se pueden configurar, pero nosotros utilizamos una versión ligeramente modificada que ya mostró una vez en "Onyx" un hombre con el nick "Vadimcha". Ese abanico se llamaba VFan, y en nuestro código nos ceñimos a este nombre.

. Los parámetros de nivel se pueden configurar, pero nosotros utilizamos una versión ligeramente modificada que ya mostró una vez en "Onyx" un hombre con el nick "Vadimcha". Ese abanico se llamaba VFan, y en nuestro código nos ceñimos a este nombre. Conjunto de Tridentes de Andrews compuesto por tres objetos.



La estructura del proyecto es bastante sencilla. En la biblioteca hay cinco archivos relacionados entre sí: "GlobalVariables.mqh", "Graphics.mqh", "Mouse.mqh", "Shortcuts.mqh" y "Utilites.mqh". Todos los archivos están en una misma carpeta "Shortcuts" en el directorio estándar "Include".

El archivo principal es "Shortcuts.mqh", todos los demás archivos están conectados a él. En este se crea una instancia de la clase CShortcuts que facilita la inclusión de la biblioteca en nuestro asesor experto principal.

En el artículo anterior, nos centramos en el archivo de funciones auxiliares "Utilites.mqh"; en esta parte, hablaremos del archivo "Graphics.mqh" que contiene la lógica de dibujado.

Archivo de configuración global

En la segunda versión de la biblioteca, las opciones de configuración se ven significativamente ampliadas, ya que disponemos de más objetos sobre los que podemos influir. Aquí tenemos el código completo de la versión actual:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7908" #define VERSION 2.0 input string Keys= "=== Key settings ===" ; input string Up_Key= "U" ; input string Down_Key= "D" ; input string Trend_Line_Key= "T" ; input string Switch_Trend_Ray_Key= "R" ; input string Z_Index_Key= "Z" ; input string Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key= "V" ; input string Short_Level_Key= "S" ; input string Long_Level_Key= "L" ; input string Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key= "H" ; input string Simple_Vertical_Line_Key= "I" ; input string VFun_Key= "F" ; input string Pitchfork_Key= "P" ; input string Colors= "=== Color Settings ===" ; input color VFan_Color= clrLightGray ; input color Pitchfork_Main_Color = clrBlue ; input color Pitchfork_Shiff_Color = clrRed ; input color Pitchfork_Reverce_Color = clrYellow ; input string Dimensions= "=== Size settings ===" ; input int Short_Level_Length= 12 ; input int Short_Level_Width= 1 ; input int Long_Level_Width= 2 ; input int Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_7_8_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_14_8_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Vertical_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Horizontal_Width= 1 ; input int Trend_Line_Width= 2 ; input string Styles= "=== Display styles ===" ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Long_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_7_8_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_14_8_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Vertical_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Horizontal_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE VFun_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Trend_Line_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Main_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Shiff_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Reverce_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input string Pitchforks= "=== Pitchfork Extrema Parameters ===" ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars= 2 ; input string Others= "=== Other parameters ===" ; input double Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient= 0.825 ; input double Long_Level_Multiplicator= 2 ; input int Trend_Length_Coefficient= 4 ; input bool Is_Trend_Ray= false ; input bool Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = true ; input bool Is_Select_On_Create= true ; input bool Is_Different_Colors= true ; input int Fractal_Size_Left= 1 ; input int Fractal_Size_Right= 1 ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Main = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Shiff = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Reverce = true ; input bool Print_Warning_Messages= true ; input string VFun_Levels= "-1.5,-0.618,-0.236," + " 0,0.236,0.382," + " 0.618,0.786,0.886,0.942" ; input string Array_Delimiter= "," ; string allPrefixes[] = { "Trend_" , "Simple_H_" , "Simple_V_" , "VFan_" , "Pitchfork_" , "Vertical_" , "Short_Level_" , "Long_Level_" }; color mn1_color= clrCrimson ; color w1_color= clrDarkOrange ; color d1_color= clrGoldenrod ; color h4_color= clrLimeGreen ; color h1_color= clrLime ; color m30_color= clrDeepSkyBlue ; color m15_color= clrBlue ; color m5_color= clrViolet ; color m1_color= clrDarkViolet ; color common_color= clrGray ; #define DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX "=== " , __FUNCTION__ , " === " #define PERIOD_LOWER_M5 OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M15 PERIOD_LOWER_M5| OBJ_PERIOD_M15 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M30 PERIOD_LOWER_M15| OBJ_PERIOD_M30 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H1 PERIOD_LOWER_M30| OBJ_PERIOD_H1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H4 PERIOD_LOWER_H1| OBJ_PERIOD_H4 #define PERIOD_LOWER_D1 PERIOD_LOWER_H4| OBJ_PERIOD_D1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_W1 PERIOD_LOWER_D1| OBJ_PERIOD_W1

Destacamos en color amarillo las nuevas características en este listado que no estaban presentes en la versión anterior. Nos permitirán personalizar no solo las líneas rectas, sino también otros objetos que aparecen en la pantalla.

Hemos puesto los nombres de los prefijos de los objetos en una matriz para que resulten más cómodos de usar más adelante. Por ejemplo, planeamos una función para eliminar objetos complejos (por ejemplo, verticales con niveles); allí, la matriz será más cómoda.

Ahora que nos hemos aclarado con la configuración, puede empezar a dibujar.





Dibujado de "primitivas": vertical y horizontal

El primer objeto que queremos crear son las líneas de nivel y tiempo (líneas horizontales y verticales infinitas). De hecho, la biblioteca comenzó con dichas líneas.

Aquí está el código:

void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) { string Current_Object_Name; color Current_Object_Color= CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); datetime Current_Object_Time; double Current_Object_Price; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Object_Style= STYLE_DOT ; int Current_Object_Width= 1 ; int window= 0 ; if (_object_type== OBJ_VLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Vertical_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Vertical_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Vertical_Width; } else if (_object_type== OBJ_HLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Horizontal_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Horizontal_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Horizontal_Width; } else { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Error, wrong object type" ); } return ; } Current_Object_Price = _price==- 1 ? CMouse::Price() : _price; Current_Object_Time = _time==- 1 ? CMouse::Time() : _time; ObjectCreate ( 0 , Current_Object_Name, _object_type, 0 , Current_Object_Time, Current_Object_Price ); CurrentObjectDecorate( Current_Object_Name, Current_Object_Color, Current_Object_Width, Current_Object_Style ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Las operaciones son muy sencillas. Generamos un nombre, tomamos los parámetros de los ajustes de las variables input descritas en el archivo "GlobalVariables.mqh" y obtenemos las coordenadas del punto de partida del objeto (ya sea de los parámetros de la función, o simplemente como las coordenadas del ratón). Ahora, nuestro objeto está listo.

¡Bravo, camaradas!

Queda por añadir esta función al encabezado del archivo

class CGraphics { public : void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) } ;

Bueno, y también añadir el procesamiento para presionar las teclas correspondientes:

void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { int window = 0 ; switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Vertical_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ); } break ; } }

En el futuro, para ahorrar espacio en la pantalla y concentrarnos en lo importante, al añadir la descripción de las funciones, por regla general, no escribiremos los registros de encabezado. Asimismo, al añadir los comandos, simplemente usaremos las líneas correspondientes (destacadas en amarillo).

Como resultado, tras realizar todas las adiciones y compilaciones, hemos obtenido un resultado muy simple: dos comandos que dibujan primitivas gráficas en cualquier lugar de la ventana actual:

Las teclas que se corresponden con estas rectas se designan por defecto como "I" (i) y "H" (h).

Y también queremos recordar al lector que, al crear todos los objetos, dependiendo del marco temporal actual, el color de los objetos será diferente. Asimismo, los objetos de los marcos temporales inferiores no se muestran en los marcos temporales superiores (con la configuración por defecto).





Para posibilitar la compatibilidad con MQL4, solo se usan los marcos temporales estándar de la barra de herramientas mostrados por defecto. Los mismos marcos temporales se seleccionan utilizando el atajo "U" "D" (al presionar estas teclas, el marco temporal cambia, respectivamente, al marco superior y al marco inferior, vea la función CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes).





VFun es el propio abanico de Fibonacci



La siguiente figura que queríamos dibujar es el abanico de Fibonacci. Lo usamos con bastante frecuencia, pues resulta cómodo, pero recordar todos sus rayos cada vez que uno se sienta en otro terminal al cambiar de sistema, resulta muy inconveniente. Así que pensamos que, como ahora tenemos un asesor experto magnífico, simplemente sería un pecado no aprovechar esta oportunidad 🙂.

Entonces pensamos que sería bueno tener una función universal que definiera los niveles de Fibonacci para cualquier objeto (abanico, canal o niveles horizontales de Fibonacci) que dibujáramos usando la biblioteca. Esta es la función.

void CGraphics::SetFiboLevels( string _object_name, const double &_levels_values[] ) { int i, levels_count= ArraySize (_levels_values); if (levels_count> 32 || levels_count== 0 ) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Levels cannot be set! La matriz de datos no es válida. " ); return ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels_count); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,i,_levels_values[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Color ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Style ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Como parámetros a la función, transmitimos el nombre del objeto que debe recibir los niveles y, propiamente, la matriz de valores de todos los niveles.

Primero, la función verifica cuántos niveles le han sido transmitidos. Si la matriz es demasiado grande, la función asume que se ha producido un error y no hace nada. Exactamente de la misma forma sucede la salida, si no hay ningún elemento en la matriz.

Bueno, si todo está en orden y el número de elementos en la matriz no supera la cantidad de niveles permitida, comenzaremos la adición. El nombre del objeto se indica en los parámetros, por lo que solo tenemos que establecer la propiedad correspondiente del objeto como igual al número de elementos de la matriz, e iterar por toda la matriz estableciendo los niveles apropiados.

MQL5 también ofrece la posibilidad de asignar diferentes parámetros a diferentes niveles. Por ejemplo, colorear uno de verde, otro de amarillo y el tercero de rojo o morado. Y también hacer que los niveles sean diferentes en estilo (como puntos, línea discontinua, continua...). No existen tales funciones en MQL4. No obstante, hemos añadido al ciclo líneas que asignan los colores y los estilos a los niveles. No dificultan la compilación, sino que añaden cierta universalidad a MQL5.

Las variables que describen los parámetros predefinidos se describen como miembros privados de la clase CGraphics y se inicializan en el constructor de esta clase con los valores de los parámetros del asesor.

class CGraphics { private : color m_Fibo_Default_Color; ENUM_LINE_STYLE m_Fibo_Default_Style ; CGraphics::CGraphics( void ) { m_Fibo_Default_Color = Fibo_Default_Color; m_Fibo_Default_Style = VFun_Levels_Style; }

Para aquellos a quienes no les importa la compatibilidad, hemos añadido al código la redefinición de esa función. Ahí se implementa la capacidad de definir los parámetros para cada nivel usando las matrices transmitidas en los parámetros de la propia función. Pero para aquellos que entienden cómo funciona (o para aquellos que han analizado minuciosamente mi código y han logrado comprenderlo) no hay nada especial, así que si alguien necesita una descripción, que lo escriba en los comentarios. En el archivo se incluye una redefinición para esta función.

Vamos a mostrar otra función más que define las descripciones de los niveles para cualquier objeto de Fibonacci.



void CGraphics::SetFiboDescriptions( string _object_name, const string &_levels_descriptions[] ) { int i, levels_count=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ), array_size= ArraySize (_levels_descriptions); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { if (array_size> 0 && i<array_size) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i,_levels_descriptions[i]); } else { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i, "" ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Aquí tampoco hay nada complicado. La única condición es que los niveles del objeto ya hayan sido establecidos en el momento en que se llame a esta función. La función simplemente pasará por estos niveles y asignará la descripción de cada valor correspondiente de la matriz. Si no hay suficientes datos en la matriz, todos los niveles "adicionales" simplemente permanecerán sin descripción.

Ahora que los niveles se ha vuelto fáciles de añadir, podemos escribir la función de adición del abanico.

void CGraphics::DrawVFan( void ) { double levels_values[]; string levels_descriptions[] = {}; int p1= 0 , p2= 0 ; double price1= 0 , price2= 0 ; string fun_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ], OBJ_FIBOFAN ), fun_0_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ]+ "0_" , OBJ_TREND ); CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values); if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,fun_name, OBJ_FIBOFAN , 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2 ); TrendCreate( 0 , fun_0_name, 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 , 1 , false , true , true ); SetFiboLevels(fun_name,levels_values); SetFiboDescriptions(fun_name, levels_descriptions); CurrentObjectDecorate(fun_name,m_Fibo_Default_Color); CurrentObjectDecorate( fun_0_name, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor( CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes() ) ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Resulta más cómodo que el color del rayo a partir del cual se forma el abanico destaque respecto al color de los demás. Para que esto sea posible en MQL4, deberemos trazar una línea regular sobre el abanico, como en el artículo anterior.

En este caso, no necesitaremos los rótulos para los niveles, así que utilizaremos una matriz vacía.

Y la matriz de valores se crea a partir de los parámetros del asesor experto, usando la función de utilidad



CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values);

En el primer artículo de la serie, ya describimos esta utilidad para convertir una cadena en una matriz de números.

Asimismo, añadimos a la lista de descripciones de comandos un comando para dibujar el abanico:



if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(VFun_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVFan(); } break ;

Compilamos y comprobamos qué ha sucedido. Para hacer esto, tenemos que ir al terminal y seleccionar el gráfico deseado.

Como de costumbre, movemos el ratón desde la parte superior o inferior del gráfico, ligeramente hacia la izquierda del extremo en el que queremos basarnos, y luego presionamos el botón "F".

Por cierto, mirando la configuración de este abanico en concreto, asumimos que el precio podría bajar muy pronto.

Y así terminó sucediendo... Pero esta es una historia completamente distinta.



Tridente de Andrews



Utilizamos 3 tipos de tridentes.

Para empezar, tras elegir los extremos que necesitamos, dibujamos un tridente "simple". Los puntos de este tridente están en los valores extremos de precio.

El segundo tipo de tridente que describe Andrews es el tridente Schiff. El punto 1 de este tridente se desplaza la mitad de la distancia 1-2 por la tendencia. En consecuencia, la pendiente de la línea central es menor. Si el movimiento encaja en este tridente, lo más probable es que el movimiento sea plano, es decir, que el precio esté en un movimiento de "corrección".

Y finalmente, el tridente que conocemos como "inverso". El punto 1 de este tridente se desplaza contra la tendencia, exactamente igual, a la mitad de la distancia 1-2. Este tridente se adapta a movimientos rápidos. Por lo general, es más corto en el tiempo, pero alcanza una mayor distancia en precio.

En el análisis práctico, a menudo resulta más adecuado que los tres tipos de tridente se encuentren en el gráfico al mismo tiempo. En este caso, el movimiento del precio junto con los puntos clave de los probables extremos futuros resulta mucho más evidente.

Para dibujar un conjunto semejante, la biblioteca utiliza dos funciones. La primera es en realidad una función para dibujar un "tridente" de cualquier tipo.

void CGraphics::MakePitchfork( string _name, PitchforkPoints &_base, PitchforkType _type ) { double price_first; color pitchfork_color; int pitchfork_width; ENUM_LINE_STYLE pitchfork_style; double fibo_levels[] = { 1 }; string fibo_descriptions[] = { "" }; if (_type == SHIFF) { price_first = _base.shiffMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Shiff_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Shiff_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Shiff_Style; } else if (_type == REVERCE) { price_first = _base.reverceMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Reverce_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Reverce_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Reverce_Style; } else { price_first =_base.mainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Main_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Main_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Main_Style; } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,_name, OBJ_PITCHFORK , 0 , _base.time1,price_first, _base.time2,_base.secondPointPrice, _base.time3,_base.thirdPointPrice ); CurrentObjectDecorate( _name, pitchfork_color, pitchfork_width, pitchfork_style ); #ifdef __MQL5__ SetFiboLevels(_name,fibo_levels); SetFiboDescriptions(_name,fibo_descriptions); #endif ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

La segunda función calcula las coordenadas de los puntos 1, 2 y 3 (bases) para los tridente creados y comienza a dibujar secuencialmente los tres objetos. Precisamente partiendo de estos puntos, el tridente se dibuja usando la función descrita anteriormente y CGraphics::MakePitchfork.

void CGraphics::DrawPitchforksSet( void ) { bool up= true ; double dropped_price = CMouse::Price(); int dropped_bar = CMouse::Bar(); string name = "" ; PitchforkPoints base; if (CMouse::Below()) { up= false ; } else { if (!CMouse::Above()) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Set a point above or below the bar extreme price" ); } return ; } } int bar_first = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( dropped_bar, true , up, Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_second = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_first- 1 , true , !up, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_third = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_second- 1 , true , up, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars ); if (bar_first< 0 ||bar_second< 0 ||bar_third< 0 ) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Could not find points that match all conditions." ); } return ; } base.mainPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.secondPointPrice = up ? iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second) : iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.thirdPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); base.shiffMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice- (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.reverceMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice+ (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.time1 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.time2 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.time3 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); if (Pitchfork_Show_Main) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_main" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SIMPLE); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Shiff) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_shiff" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SHIFF); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Reverce) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_reverce" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,REVERCE); } }

Para describir los tipos de tridente, usaremos la enumeración:

enum PitchforkType { SIMPLE, SHIFF, REVERCE };

Hemos introducido una estructura para los puntos (PitchforkPoints base;), para así transmitir menos parámetros al llamar a la función de dibujado.



struct PitchforkPoints { double mainPointPrice; double shiffMainPointPrice; double reverceMainPointPrice; double secondPointPrice; double thirdPointPrice; datetime time1; datetime time2; datetime time3; };

Bueno, y finalmente, añadimos la descripción de la reacción a la tecla de control en el archivo "Shortcuts.mqh":

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Pitchfork_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawPitchforksSet(); } break ;

Compilamos, verificamos...

Para que un conjunto de tridentes aparezca en el gráfico, pulse el botón "P" (Pitchfork).



Peculiaridades de dibujado de las líneas de tendencia en MetaTrader

En principio, los objetos que hemos descrito pueden servir para diseñar cualquier cosa: líneas rectas, tridentes de Andrews, abanicos de Fibonacci, niveles horizontales y verticales...

Exactamente de la misma forma, localizando los puntos extremos a la derecha o izquierda del ratón, podemos dibujar canales horizontales y niveles de Fibonacci... Si dibujamos estas cosas de alguna forma estandarizada, por analogía con lo que ya hemos escrito, podremos añadir fácilmente los recursos que faltan.

En nuestra opinión, lo más complicado en esta biblioteca terminaron siendo las líneas rectas delimitadas a la derecha y con un segundo punto en el futuro.

Estas líneas rectas resultan muy cómodas para marcar niveles significativos, tanto de precio como de tiempo. Como norma general, el precio detecta estos niveles y forma al menos un extremo local en algún lugar cercano y, con frecuencia, se invierte.



Pero al dibujar, resulta que en MetaTrader la función de dibujado de líneas utiliza el precio y el tiempo.

El primer problema aparece cuando las líneas se dibujan el viernes y el borde derecho cae en lunes.

Como el viernes MT cree que debe ser domingo, y el lunes de repente se da cuenta de que no podrá comerciar ese día de ninguna forma y que, por consiguiente, será necesario descartar dos días, la línea trazada según las coordenas temporales se acortará necesariamente. Esto se ve con claridad en la imagen de arriba.

Si necesitamos medir una cierta cantidad de barras en el gráfico, este comportamiento no resulta adecuado.

La solución es bastante simple: la fecha no se calcula según el calendario, sino usando los puntos. Las coordenadas del ratón muestran con exactitud el punto en el gráfico; la distancia entre las velas siempre se puede calcular (por ejemplo, como se describe en la primera parte, en el apartado "Distancia entre barras adyacentes (en píxeles)"), y además, solo necesitaremos contar hacia la derecha el número necesario de velas y luego convertir las coordenadas de la pantalla a la hora y el precio utilizando la función estándar ChartXYToTimePrice... Lo único, claro, es que deberemos trazar esta línea el lunes, no el viernes, para que el "colapso del domingo" no interfiera en la imagen.

Y todo estaría bien en este método, pero... El tamaño del espacio en el que puede dibujar MT es limitado. Y si intenta dibujar una línea más grande que la asignada por el programa (por ejemplo, cerca del borde, como en la figura de la izquierda), los efectos podrían resultar inesperados...

Entonces, la figura de la derecha muestra la misma línea dibujada de forma automática, solo que ahora el gráfico se desplaza para que el borde derecho sea visible, y debajo se muestra la línea normal que debería haber estado en esta escala. ¡El extremo derecho de la línea superior, según sus propiedades, se ha adelantado casi seis meses!

A veces, al darse una línea inclinada, se veía cómo esta se desarrollaba en la dirección opuesta. MT no podía convertir las coordenadas del punto a la fecha correcta, así que... simplemente la reseteó a 0 (en consecuencia, la fecha era el 1 de enero de 1970)... Si dibujamos las líneas según las fechas, este efecto no tendrá lugar.

Conclusión: necesitamos una función que calcule las fechas en un futuro aún indefinido, para que las líneas rectas sean fáciles y agradables de dibujar.

Entonces, ¡manos a la obra!

Función para obtener una fecha en el futuro.

Por lo general, hay algún punto en el presente o en el pasado desde el cual queremos medir algo (por ejemplo, algún tipo de extremo). Además, como norma general, o conocemos la distancia en barras que queremos retroceder, o podemos calcularla fácilmente. Es decir, la tarea más frecuente para esta función será calcular el tiempo respecto a algún punto según el desplazamiento en barras. No obstante, también resulta positivo el efecto de alargar/acortar los niveles dependiendo de la escala; a veces apetece que la función calcule el tiempo por puntos, y no por barras...

Tanto el número de puntos como el número de barras son números enteros, por consiguiente, para saber qué debe hacer, la función necesitará algún tipo de indicación. Empezaremos por eso.

enum ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT { COUNT_IN_BARS, COUNT_IN_PIXELS };

Todas las descripciones de las enumeraciones y variables globales se encuentran en el archivo GlobalVariables.mqh. Naturalmente, también será necesario anotar la lista de posibles opciones para elegir los intervalos de nuestra futura función.

La función en sí no dibuja nada y no tiene nada que ver con el ratón. Por eso, debe ser una utilidad.

class CUtilites { public : static datetime GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ); datetime CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ) { datetime future_time; int bar_distance = GetBarsPixelDistance(), current_x, future_x, current_y, subwindow = 0 ; double current_price; ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 ,subwindow,_start_time,CMouse::Price(),current_x,current_y); if (COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) { future_x = current_x + _length*bar_distance; } else { future_x = current_x + _length; } if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )>=future_x) { ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,future_x,current_y,subwindow,future_time,current_price); } else { future_time = _start_time +( ((COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) ? _length : _length/bar_distance) * PeriodSeconds () ); } return future_time; }

Es cierto que durante su explotación resultó que la función descrita en la versión anterior no siempre dio el resultado correcto. Por consiguiente, tuvimos que reescribirla. Todo resultó ser mucho más simple que lo anteriormente escrito...



int CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance( void ) { return (( int ) MathPow ( 2 , ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ))); }





Niveles horizontales limitados

Vamos a ver cómo eran esos niveles en el apartado anterior. Todo es simple: un trozo de palo de cierta longitud, preferiblemente, con independencia respecto a dónde cliquemos con el ratón. Como se dibuja directamente desde el punto que indica el cursor del ratón, deberemos seleccionar los puntos con un poco más de cuidado que, digamos, para un abanico.

Resulta conveniente que estos niveles tengan una longitud estrictamente (empíricamente) definida en píxeles. Entonces, con diferentes escalas, un número diferente de barras entrará dentro del intervalo de esta línea, lo cual resulta bastante lógico 😉

También queríamos poder dibujar, con la misma escala, una línea de nivel "normal" y otra "estirada".



Esto es lo que ha resultado:

void CGraphics::DrawHorizontalLevel( double _multiplicator ) { datetime p2_time; string Level_Name = "" ; color Level_Color=CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); int window = 0 ; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; int Current_Width= 1 ; int level_length = 0 ; if (Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels) { level_length = Short_Level_Length_Pix; } else { level_length = Short_Level_Length * CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance(); } if (_multiplicator> 1 ) { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 7 ]); Current_Style = Long_Level_Style; Current_Width = Long_Level_Width; } else { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 6 ]); Current_Style = Short_Level_Style; Current_Width = Short_Level_Width; } p2_time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(CMouse::Time(),level_length*_multiplicator,COUNT_IN_PIXELS); TrendCreate( 0 , Level_Name, 0 , CMouse::Time(), CMouse::Price(), p2_time, CMouse::Price(), Level_Color, Current_Style, Current_Width ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

El primer punto de la línea se consigue con el puntero del ratón. Al calcular el segundo punto, el programa primero elige si el tamaño de la línea cambiará cuando cambie la escala del gráfico y luego calcula en píxeles las coordenadas del segundo punto y las recalcula en precio y tiempo. (Cuando hay una función lista, los cálculos son muy fáciles).



Quedan por añadir los comandos de control al archivo Shortcuts.mqh:

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Short_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel( 1 ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Long_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel(Long_Level_Multiplicator); }

Como resultado, si el parámetro Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels es verdadero (true), presionando la tecla S (Short) el programa dibujará un palo horizontal con la longitud en píxeles especificada en el parámetro Short_Level_Length_Pix.

Si Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels == false, la longitud del nivel se medirá en velas y se tomará del parámetro Short_Level_Length.

Si presionamos la tecla "L" (Long), la longitud de la línea se duplicará (más concretamente, se multiplicará por el número especificado en el parámetro Long_Level_Multiplicator).











Línea de tendencia limitada



En nuestra opinión, la línea de tendencia puede tener una doble carga.

Por un lado, muestra el límite en la velocidad de cambio del precio ("no más rápido" - si el precio está por debajo de la línea, o "no más lento" - si está por encima).

Por otro lado, si la línea recta está limitada en cuanto a precio y tiempo (es decir, no es un rayo), entonces puede indicar muy bien los niveles (tanto de precio como de tiempo). Obviamente, podríamos utilizar un rectángulo o algo más para estos propósitos, pero, a nuestro juicio, la línea diagonal resulta aún más clara.

Por consiguiente, hemos modificado la función CGraphics::DrawTrendLine. En primer lugar, la línea ahora continúa en el futuro por un periodo de tiempo limitado, lo cual indica el precio estimado. En segundo lugar, y para mayor claridad, hemos añadido los niveles habituales: horizontal y vertical.

Tienen aproximadamente el aspecto que sigue:

Claro está, la longitud de la línea (cuántas veces mayor es la longitud total respecto a la distancia entre los puntos iniciales), el número de barras para los valores extremos y otras características de la línea recta se configuran en los parámetros del asesor.

void CGraphics::DrawTrendLine( void ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); int p1= 0 ,p2= 0 ; string trend_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 0 ], OBJ_TREND ); double price1= 0 , price2= 0 , tmp_price; datetime time1= 0 , time2= 0 , tmp_time; if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else { return ; } time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); if (Trend_Points == TREND_POINTS_HALF) { tmp_price = price2; tmp_time = time2; time2 = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(time1,(p1-p2)*Trend_Length_Coefficient); price2 = NormalizeDouble (price1 + (tmp_price - price1)*Trend_Length_Coefficient, Digits ()); DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ,time2,price2); DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ,time2,price2); } TrendCreate( 0 ,trend_name, 0 , time1,price1,time2,price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 ,Trend_Line_Width, false , true ,m_Is_Trend_Ray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Hemos resaltado en color amarillo los principales cambios en el código.



Bueno, y después, todo es simple. El número de barras entre los puntos es igual (р1-р2) (recordemos que los números de las barras se incrementan hacia la derecha); el coeficiente permite calcular cuánto necesitamos prolongar el intervalo, después, simplemente llamamos a la función de utilidad, incluso sin el tercer parámetro, ya que permite por defecto contar las barras.

Luego calculamos el precio, dibujamos los niveles utilizando la función DrawSimple descrita anteriormente (que se encuentra en la misma clase), y dibujamos la línea principal.

Tras leer un código similar, los principiantes a veces quieren saber cómo la función "sabe" dónde añadir el precio: ¿hacia arriba o hacia abajo? Si la línea va de arriba hacia abajo, se debe restar el precio, y si va de abajo hacia arriba, se debe sumar...



Nótese que, como no nos importa si estamos vinculados a los mínimos o los máximos (ya lo verificamos al inicio de la función), la dirección viene determinada exclusivamente por la expresión price1 + (tmp_price - price1).

Si la línea viene de arriba, price1 será mayor que el precio del segundo punto y, por consiguiente, la expresión (tmp_price - price1) será negativa. Entonces, restaremos del precio inicial la distancia que necesitamos.

Si la línea viene de abajo hacia arriba, el precio que define el segundo punto será superior al primero y, por consiguiente, la expresión entre paréntesis será positiva, y la distancia se sumará al precio inicial.

El último matiz de esta función que desearíamos destacar es también una explicación para principiantes. Si los precios se calculan en la función, entonces los datos deberán estar normalizados, es decir, deberemos asegurarnos de que el número que obtengamos contenga el mismo número de decimales que las cotizaciones en el gráfico. De lo contrario, en la mayoría de los casos, el terminal no podrá vender ni comprar. Para esta normalización se usa la función NormalizeDouble.



No será necesario introducir cambios en el archivo Shortcuts.mqh. La línea se sigue dibujando con la tecla "T" (Trend), y para dibujarla, solo necesitamos llamar a la función anterior.

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Trend_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawTrendLine(); }





Dibujar niveles verticales



Como los mercados son propensos a mostrar tendencias, y el movimiento de precios no es del todo accidental, la mayoría de las veces, podemos utilizar para el comercio la norma que dice que el precio siempre tiende a recorrer la misma distancia que ya ha superado... En qué dirección ya es una cuestión aparte, y para este artículo resulta insignificante. Con frecuencia, rompiendo, digamos, el borde de una barra pin o una vela grande, el precio se mueve la misma distancia que ha sido medida por esta barra, y luego se invierte.

Sin embargo, muchos grandes tráders (que en última instancia determinan la dirección) prefieren salir de una posición un poco antes de que se alcance el nivel del 100%. De esta forma, el precio con frecuencia no alcanza los niveles conocidos por la mayoría, pocas veces, pero aún así...

Por eso, también utilizamos niveles fraccionarios para comerciar. Los niveles 7/8 resultan de ayuda, el resto los usamos mucho menos... Para ver estos niveles en la pantalla, hemos creado la última herramienta analizada en el artículo.



Después de todo esto, la función para dibujar niveles parece completamente trivial.

void CGraphics::DrawVerticalLevels( void ) { string Current_Vertical_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]), Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "7_8_" ); double Current_Line_Lenth, Current_Extremum, Level_Price, High = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Low = iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()); int direction= 0 ; long timeframes; datetime Current_Date = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Right_End_Time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(Current_Date,Short_Level_Length); Current_Line_Lenth = (High-Low)* 2 ; if (CMouse::Above()) { Current_Extremum = High; direction = - 1 ; } else { if (CMouse::Below()) { Current_Extremum = Low; direction = 1 ; } else { return ; } } TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Vertical_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Current_Extremum, Current_Date, Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 ) *direction , CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style, Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth*Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_7_8_Style, Short_Level_7_8_Width ); Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "14_8_" ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 *Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_14_8_Style, Short_Level_14_8_Width ); }

Prestaremos atención a dos puntos. En primer lugar, siempre calculamos el tiempo de estos niveles por barras. El número requerido de barras se toma de la variable Short_Level_Length, por consiguiente, siempre sabremos cuántas barras se medirán.

En segundo lugar, aquí tenemos que calcular el precio usando un solo punto como base. Por ello, es necesario establecer parámetros específicos de dirección, para que no debamos comprobar y escribir cada vez el doble de código. En concreto, especificaremos el parámetro direction por el que es multiplicado cada término, excepto el primer punto. De esta manera, nos las arreglaremos nuevamente con una expresión que describe el comportamiento de la línea, pero el signo de los términos en esta expresión dependerá de dónde se encuentre el ratón: por encima o por debajo de la vela...

La forma final se parece a la mostrada en la figura.

En el archivo Shortcuts.mqh, añadimos la estructura de control:



if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVerticalLevels(); } break ;

V

V

Teclas utilizadas en la actual implementación de la biblioteca



Acción

Tecla De la palabra en inglés

Ir al marco temporal superior por los periodos principales (del panel de periodos) U U p Ir al marco temporal inferior D D own Alternar el nivel Z del gráfico (gráfico encima o debajo de los objetos) Z Z -order Dibujar una línea de tendencia inclinada según los dos extremos unidireccionales más próximos al ratón T T rend line

Alternar el modo de rayo para las nuevas rectas

R R ay Dibujar una línea vertical simple

I (i) [Only visual vertical]

Dibujar una línea horizontal simple

H H orizontal Dibujar un conjunto de tridentes de Andrews

P P itchfork Dibujar un abanico de Fibonacci (VFun)

F F un Dibujar un nivel horizontal corto

S S hort Dibujar un nivel horizontal largo

L L ong Dibujar una línea vertical con las marcas de los niveles

V V ertical

Conclusión

Tecla para el dibujado -ertical).

Como muchos otros, esperamos que el artículo le sea útil al lector, pero no podemos garantizar nada en absoluto :-) La herramienta ha resultado muy flexible, adecuada para trabajar en cualquier mercado con el que hayamos topado personalmente, pero si todos los lectores lo usan con la configuración predeterminada, probablemente algunos mercados puedan cambiar... Probablemente no lo hagan de una forma demasiado significativa, porque el cambio es la esencia del mercado...

Escriba comentarios y mensajes personales, no quedarán sin leer; no obstante, nuevamente, el autor no garantiza que lo haga de inmediato.



¡Que obtenga usted beneficios estables!

