手動チャートおよび取引ツールキット(第II部)チャートグラフィック描画ツール

前の記事の目的は、キーボードショートカットを使用してチャートに直線をすばやく描画できる便利なツールキットを作成することでした。最初の記事には、既製のソリューションがどのように機能するかを示すビデオが含まれています。

現在の実装にはGUIはありません(将来的に計画されています)。プログラムは、キーボードショートカットに基づいて線を引くだけです。現在のチャートの「レベル」(Zインデックス)の変更、時間枠の切り替え、直線描画モード(半直線/線分)の切り替えなどのアクションへのアクセスを高速化します。



マウスの位置によって、オブジェクトを描画する場所が決まります。ポインタが価格を上回っている場合は、ローソク足の高値が基本点として選択されます。ポインタが価格を下回っている場合、安値が使用されます。

現在のライブラリバージョンでは、次のオブジェクトを描画できます。

単純な (「無限」)直線 - 縦 および 横 の線。

(「無限」)直線 - および の線。 通常のトレンド の線(マウスに最も近い2つの極値点による)。線を線分または半直線として描画するように設定できます。線が線分の場合、特別なモードでは、その終点を将来の点に設定できます。この場合、線のサイズは、極値間の距離に特定の係数を掛けたものに等しくなります。この係数は、EAパラメータで指定できます。

の線(マウスに最も近い2つの極値点による)。線を線分または半直線として描画するように設定できます。線が線分の場合、特別なモードでは、その終点を将来の点に設定できます。この場合、線のサイズは、極値間の距離に特定の係数を掛けたものに等しくなります。この係数は、EAパラメータで指定できます。 特定の長さの 水平レベル (無限ではありません)。ツールキットは、短い線と「延長された」線を描画できます。この線に対して、短い線に対する比率を指定します。

(無限ではありません)。ツールキットは、短い線と「延長された」線を描画できます。この線に対して、短い線に対する比率を指定します。 レベルラベル付きの縦線 。

。 フィボナッチファン 。レベルパラメータは設定可能ですが、私はわずかに変更されたバージョンを使用します。これは、Vadimchaと呼ばれる男性によって「Onyx」に提示されたことがあります。このファンはVFanと呼ばれたので、コードでは引き続きこの名前を使用します。

。レベルパラメータは設定可能ですが、私はわずかに変更されたバージョンを使用します。これは、Vadimchaと呼ばれる男性によって「Onyx」に提示されたことがあります。このファンはVFanと呼ばれたので、コードでは引き続きこの名前を使用します。 3つのオブジェクトで構成されるAndrewsのピッチフォークセット。



プロジェクトの構造は非常に単純です。ライブラリには、「GlobalVariables.mqh」、「Graphics.mqh」、「Mouse.mqh」、「Shortcuts.mqh」、「Utilites.mqh」 の5つの関連ファイルがあります。すべてのファイルは、標準のIncludeディレクトリの単一のShortcutsフォルダにあります。

メインファイルはShortcuts.mqhで、他のすべてのファイルが接続されています。このファイルにはCShortcutsクラスのインスタンスが作成され、ライブラリをメインのエキスパートアドバイザーに簡単に接続できるようになります。

前回の記事では、ヘルパーファイルUtilites.mqhに焦点を当てました。この記事では、主に描画ロジックを含むGraphics.mqhファイルを扱います。

グローバル設定ファイル

ライブラリの2番目のバージョンは、影響を受ける可能性のあるオブジェクトが多いため、大幅に拡張された構成オプションを提供します。現在のバージョンの完全なコードは次のとおりです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ja/articles/7908" #define VERSION 2.0 input string Keys= "=== Key settings ===" ; input string Up_Key= "U" ; input string Down_Key= "D" ; input string Trend_Line_Key= "T" ; input string Switch_Trend_Ray_Key= "R" ; input string Z_Index_Key= "Z" ; input string Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key= "V" ; input string Short_Level_Key= "S" ; input string Long_Level_Key= "L" ; input string Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key= "H" ; input string Simple_Vertical_Line_Key= "I" ; input string VFun_Key= "F" ; input string Pitchfork_Key= "P" ; input string Colors= "=== Color Settings ===" ; input color VFan_Color= clrLightGray ; input color Pitchfork_Main_Color = clrBlue ; input color Pitchfork_Shiff_Color = clrRed ; input color Pitchfork_Reverce_Color = clrYellow ; input string Dimensions= "=== Size settings ===" ; input int Short_Level_Length= 12 ; input int Short_Level_Width= 1 ; input int Long_Level_Width= 2 ; input int Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_7_8_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_14_8_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Vertical_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Horizontal_Width= 1 ; input int Trend_Line_Width= 2 ; input string Styles= "=== Display styles ===" ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Long_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_7_8_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_14_8_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Vertical_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Horizontal_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE VFun_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Trend_Line_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Main_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Shiff_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Reverce_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input string Pitchforks= "=== Pitchfork Extrema Parameters ===" ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars= 2 ; input string Others= "=== Other Parameters ===" ; input double Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient= 0.825 ; input double Long_Level_Multiplicator= 2 ; input int Trend_Length_Coefficient= 4 ; input bool Is_Trend_Ray= false ; input bool Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = true ; input bool Is_Select_On_Create= true ; input bool Is_Different_Colors= true ; input int Fractal_Size_Left= 1 ; input int Fractal_Size_Right= 1 ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Main = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Shiff = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Reverce = true ; input bool Print_Warning_Messages= true ; input string VFun_Levels= "-1.5,-0.618,-0.236," + " 0,0.236,0.382," + " 0.618,0.786,0.886,0.942" ; input string Array_Delimiter= "," ; string allPrefixes[] = { "Trend_" , "Simple_H_" , "Simple_V_" , "VFan_" , "Pitchfork_" , "Vertical_" , "Short_Level_" , "Long_Level_" }; color mn1_color= clrCrimson ; color w1_color= clrDarkOrange ; color d1_color= clrGoldenrod ; color h4_color= clrLimeGreen ; color h1_color= clrLime ; color m30_color= clrDeepSkyBlue ; color m15_color= clrBlue ; color m5_color= clrViolet ; color m1_color= clrDarkViolet ; color common_color= clrGray ; #define DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX "=== " , __FUNCTION__ , " === " #define PERIOD_LOWER_M5 OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M15 PERIOD_LOWER_M5| OBJ_PERIOD_M15 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M30 PERIOD_LOWER_M15| OBJ_PERIOD_M30 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H1 PERIOD_LOWER_M30| OBJ_PERIOD_H1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H4 PERIOD_LOWER_H1| OBJ_PERIOD_H4 #define PERIOD_LOWER_D1 PERIOD_LOWER_H4| OBJ_PERIOD_D1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_W1 PERIOD_LOWER_D1| OBJ_PERIOD_W1

以前のバージョンと比較した追加はすべて黄色で強調表示されています。これらの新機能により、直線だけでなく、画面に表示される他のオブジェクトも構成できます。

オブジェクトプレフィックスの名前を配列に入れて、後で使用しやすくします。たとえば、複雑なオブジェクト(例:vレベル付きの縦線)を削除する機能を追加する予定です。このような場合、配列の方が便利です。

「プリミティブ」の描画: 縦線と横線

最初に作成するオブジェクトは、レベルとタイムライン(無限の縦線と横線)です。実際、ライブラリはこれらの行から始まります。

コードは次のとおりです。

void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) { string Current_Object_Name; color Current_Object_Color= CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); datetime Current_Object_Time; double Current_Object_Price; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Object_Style= STYLE_DOT ; int Current_Object_Width= 1 ; int window= 0 ; if (_object_type== OBJ_VLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Vertical_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Vertical_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Vertical_Width; } else if (_object_type== OBJ_HLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Horizontal_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Horizontal_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Horizontal_Width; } else { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Error, wrong object type" ); } return ; } Current_Object_Price = _price==- 1 ? CMouse::Price() : _price; Current_Object_Time = _time==- 1 ? CMouse::Time() : _time; ObjectCreate ( 0 , Current_Object_Name, _object_type, 0 , Current_Object_Time, Current_Object_Price ); CurrentObjectDecorate( Current_Object_Name, Current_Object_Color, Current_Object_Width, Current_Object_Style ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

操作はとても簡単です。名前を生成し、「GlobalVariables.mqh」ファイルに記述されているinput変数から設定を取得し、オブジェクトの開始点の座標を取得します(関数パラメータから、または単にマウスの座標を使用)、オブジェクトの準備ができました。

これだけです。

次に、この関数をファイルヘッダに追加します。

class CGraphics { public : void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) } ;

また、対応するキー押下の処理を追加します。

void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { int window = 0 ; switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Vertical_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ); } break ; } }

将来的には、画面スペースを節約して主要なアイデアに集中するために、関数の説明を追加するときにヘッダエントリを書き込まず、新しく追加されたコマンドに対して適切な行(黄色で強調表示)を表示します 。

すべての追加とコンパイルの結果は非常に単純です。以下は、現在のウィンドウの任意の場所にグラフィックプリミティブを描画する2つのコマンドです。

これらの線のデフォルトのキーショートカットは、I(i)およびH(h)です。

VFun、またはフィボナッチファン



次の形はフィボナッチファンです。これはよく使います。しかし、毎回別のターミナルを使用しなければならないたびにすべての半直線を覚えておくのは非常に不便でした。そのため、このツールを素晴らしいEAに追加することにしました。

アイデアをさらに発展させ、ライブラリを使用して描画された任意のオブジェクト(ファンチャネルまたは水平フィボレベル)のフィボナッチレベルを設定できるユニバーサル関数を実装することにしました。これがその関数です。

void CGraphics::SetFiboLevels( string _object_name, const double &_levels_values[] ) { int i, levels_count= ArraySize (_levels_values); if (levels_count> 32 || levels_count== 0 ) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Levels cannot be set! Data array is incorrectly. " ); return ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels_count); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,i,_levels_values[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Color ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Style ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

渡される関数パラメータには、レベルが設定されているオブジェクトの名前とすべてのレベル値の配列が含まれます。

まず、関数は渡されたレベルの数を確認します。配列が大きすぎる場合、エラーが発生したと見なし、何もしません。配列に要素がない場合も終了します。

すべてが正常で、配列内の要素の数が許容範囲を超えていない場合は、レベルの追加を開始します。オブジェクトの名前はパラメータで指定されるため、オブジェクトの対応するプロパティを配列要素の数に等しく設定し、適切なレベルを設定しながら配列全体を反復処理するだけです。

MQL5では、さまざまなパラメータをさまざまなレベルに設定することもできます。たとえば、さまざまな色を設定できます。また、さまざまなスタイル(実線、破線など)を使用できます。MQL4ではそのようなオプションは提供されません。それでも、ループにレベルの色とスタイルを定義する行を追加しました。これは、MQL5に普遍性を与える一方、コンパイルに影響しません。

デフォルトパラメータを記述する変数は、CGraphicsクラスのprivateメンバーとして記述され、EAパラメータの値を使用してクラスコンストラクタで初期化されます。

class CGraphics { private : color m_Fibo_Default_Color; ENUM_LINE_STYLE m_Fibo_Default_Style ; CGraphics::CGraphics( void ) { m_Fibo_Default_Color = Fibo_Default_Color; m_Fibo_Default_Style = VFun_Levels_Style; }

互換性が重要でない人のために、この関数のオーバーライドを追加しました。関数パラメータで渡された配列を使用して、各レベルのパラメータを設定できます。コードからすべてが明らかだと思います。さらに説明が必要な場合は、コメントをお願いします。関数のオーバーライドは、添付のzipファイルで有効になっています。

以下は、フィボナッチオブジェクトのレベルの説明を設定する別の関数です。



void CGraphics::SetFiboDescriptions( string _object_name, const string &_levels_descriptions[] ) { int i, levels_count=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ), array_size= ArraySize (_levels_descriptions); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { if (array_size> 0 && i<array_size) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i,_levels_descriptions[i]); } else { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i, "" ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

ここでは複雑なことは何もありません。唯一の条件は、この関数が呼び出されるまでに、オブジェクトレベルがすでに設定されている必要があるということです。そして、関数は単にこれらのレベルを反復処理して、対応する値を配列から各レベルの説明に割り当てます。配列内のデータが十分でない場合、一部のレベルは説明なしのままになります。

レベルの追加が簡単になったので、フィボナッチファンを追加する関数を書くことができます。

void CGraphics::DrawVFan( void ) { double levels_values[]; string levels_descriptions[] = {}; int p1= 0 , p2= 0 ; double price1= 0 , price2= 0 ; string fun_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ], OBJ_FIBOFAN ), fun_0_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ]+ "0_" , OBJ_TREND ); CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values); if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,fun_name, OBJ_FIBOFAN , 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2 ); TrendCreate( 0 , fun_0_name, 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 , 1 , false , true , true ); SetFiboLevels(fun_name,levels_values); SetFiboDescriptions(fun_name, levels_descriptions); CurrentObjectDecorate(fun_name,m_Fibo_Default_Color); CurrentObjectDecorate( fun_0_name, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor( CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes() ) ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

ファンを形成する半直線の色が違うと便利だと思います。MQL4でこの機能を実装するには、前の記事のように、ファンの上に通常の直線を描く必要があります。

この場合、レベルのキャプションは必要ないので、空の配列を使用するだけです。

値の配列は、EAパラメータからユーティリティ関数を使用して作成されます。



CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values);

文字列を数値の配列に変換するこのユーティリティについては、最初の記事で説明しました。

コマンドの説明のリストにファン描画コマンドを追加します。



if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(VFun_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVFan(); } break ;

結果をコンパイルして確認します。ターミナルを開き、目的のチャートを開きます。

チャートの上部または下部から基本極値の左側にマウスを移動し、Fを押します。

ちなみに、この特定のファンの構成を見て、すぐに価格が下がると思いました。

アンドリュースピッチフォーク



私は3種類のピッチフォークを使用しています。

まず、必要な極値を選択し、「通常の」ピッチフォークを描きます。ピッチフォークの点は、ちょうど価格の極値と重なります。

アンドリュースが説明した2種類目のピッチフォークは、Schiffピッチフォークです。ここで、点1は、トレンド方向で距離1～2 の半分だけオフセットされています。したがって、中心線の傾きは小さくなります。動きがこれらのピッチフォークに収まる場合、おそらくフラットであるため、価格の動きは「修正」になります。

3種類目は「リバース」ピッチフォークです。点1は、逆トレンド方向に同じ1〜2の距離だけオフセットされます。このピッチフォークタイプは、速い動きに使用されます。通常、時間は短くなりますが、価格の距離が長くなります。

実際の分析では、私は3種類のピッチフォークを同時にチャートに表示することを好みます。そうすると、価格の動きは、将来の極値の可能性の要点とともに、はるかに明確になります。

このようなセットを描画するには、2つの関数が使用されます。1つ目は、任意のタイプのピッチフォークを1つ描画する関数です。

void CGraphics::MakePitchfork( string _name, PitchforkPoints &_base, PitchforkType _type ) { double price_first; color pitchfork_color; int pitchfork_width; ENUM_LINE_STYLE pitchfork_style; double fibo_levels[] = { 1 }; string fibo_descriptions[] = { "" }; if (_type == SHIFF) { price_first = _base.shiffMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Shiff_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Shiff_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Shiff_Style; } else if (_type == REVERCE) { price_first = _base.reverceMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Reverce_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Reverce_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Reverce_Style; } else { price_first =_base.mainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Main_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Main_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Main_Style; } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,_name, OBJ_PITCHFORK , 0 , _base.time1,price_first, _base.time2,_base.secondPointPrice, _base.time3,_base.thirdPointPrice ); CurrentObjectDecorate( _name, pitchfork_color, pitchfork_width, pitchfork_style ); #ifdef __MQL5__ SetFiboLevels(_name,fibo_levels); SetFiboDescriptions(_name,fibo_descriptions); #endif ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

2番目の関数は、作成されたピッチフォークの点1、2、3(ベース)の座標を計算し、3つのオブジェクトすべての描画を順番に開始します。ピッチフォークは、上記のCGraphics::MakePitchfork関数を使用して、この関数に基づいて描画されます。

void CGraphics::DrawPitchforksSet( void ) { bool up= true ; double dropped_price = CMouse::Price(); int dropped_bar = CMouse::Bar(); string name = "" ; PitchforkPoints base; if (CMouse::Below()) { up= false ; } else { if (!CMouse::Above()) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Set a point above or below the bar extreme price" ); } return ; } } int bar_first = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( dropped_bar, true , up, Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_second = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_first- 1 , true , !up, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_third = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_second- 1 , true , up, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars ); if (bar_first< 0 ||bar_second< 0 ||bar_third< 0 ) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Could not find points that match all conditions." ); } return ; } base.mainPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.secondPointPrice = up ? iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second) : iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.thirdPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); base.shiffMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice- (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.reverceMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice+ (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.time1 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.time2 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.time3 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); if (Pitchfork_Show_Main) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_main" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SIMPLE); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Shiff) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_shiff" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SHIFF); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Reverce) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_reverce" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,REVERCE); } }

ピッチフォークの種類を説明するために、次の列挙を使用します。

enum PitchforkType { SIMPLE, SHIFF, REVERCE };

描画関数を呼び出すときに渡すパラメータを少なくするために、点の構造体(PitchforkPoints base;)を追加しました。



struct PitchforkPoints { double mainPointPrice; double shiffMainPointPrice; double reverceMainPointPrice; double secondPointPrice; double thirdPointPrice; datetime time1; datetime time2; datetime time3; };

最後に、Shortcuts.mqhファイルのコントロールキーに反応の説明を追加します。

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Pitchfork_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawPitchforksSet(); } break ;

コンパイルして確認します。

ピッチフォークセットをチャートに表示するには、Pキー(Pitchfork)を押します。



MetaTraderのトレンドライン描画機能

一般に、上記のオブジェクトは任意のグラフィックに使用できます。機能には、直線、Andresピッチフォーク、フィボナッチファン、水平および垂直レベルがあります。

同様に、マウスの右または左に極値を見つけることで、チャネル、水平フィボナッチレベルなどを描画できます。これらの形状を頻繁に使用する場合は、必要な機能を簡単に実装できます。

私にとって、このライブラリの最も難しい部分は、右に終点があり、将来の2番目の点を持つ直線に関するものでした。

このような線は、価格と時間の両方で重要なレベルをマークするのに非常に便利です。原則として、価格はこれらのレベルに気づき、少なくとも近くのどこかに極値を形成します。 非常に頻繁に価格が逆転します。



しかし、MetaTraderの線画機能は価格と時間を使用していることが判明しました。

最初の問題は、金曜日に線が引かれ、その右端が月曜日にあるときに発生します。

MetaTraderは金曜日には日曜日があるはずだと考えますが、月曜日にその日は取引できなかったため2日を破棄する必要があることを理解します。このため、時間座標で描かれた線は短くなります。これは上の図にはっきりと見られます。

チャート上の特定の数のバーを測定する必要がある場合、この動作は不便です。

解決策は非常に簡単です。日付はカレンダーではなくポイントで計算できます。マウスの座標はチャート上の点を示します。 ローソク足間の距離はいつでも計算でき(たとえば、最初の部分の「隣接するバー間の距離(ピクセル単位)」のセクションで説明されているように)、カウントするだけで済みます。 標準のChartXYToTimePrice関数を使用して、必要な数のローソク足を修正し、画面座標を時間と価格に変換します。しかし、そのような直線は、「日曜日の崩壊」を避けるために、金曜日ではなく月曜日に引く必要があります。

良い方法に思えますが、注意点が1つあります。MetaTraderが線を引くことができるスペースのサイズが制限されているということです。プログラムで許可されているスペースよりも長い線を描画しようとすると(たとえば、左の図のように境界線に非常に近い)、予期しない効果が発生する可能性があります。

正しい図で同じ線が自動的に描画されていますが、チャートが右にシフトされて右端が表示されています。以下は、この縮尺であるはずの通常の線です。上の線のプロパティから判断すると、その右の終点はほぼ6か月進んでいます。

時々、傾斜した線で、線がどのように反転するかを見ました。MetaTraderは点の座標を正しい日付に変換できず、単に0に設定しました(したがって、日付は1970年1月1日でした)。線が日付で描かれている場合、この効果は発生しません。

結論的に、まだ定義されていない未来の日付を計算し、直線を簡単に描くことができる関数が必要です。

それでは、そのような関数を作成しましょう。

将来の日付を取得するための関数

通常、現在または過去に、何か(たとえば、ある種の極値)を測定したい点があります。さらに、通常、バー単位のシフト距離はわかっているか、簡単に計算できます。したがって、この関数の最も一般的なタスクは、バーのシフトに基づいて、あるポイントを基準にした時間を計算することです。ただし、私はスケールによってはレベルの増減の効果も気に入っています。そのため、関数で時間をバーではなくポイントで計算したい場合があります。

ポイントの数とバーの数はどちらも整数であるため、関数は正確に何をすべきかを理解するために何らかの機能を必要とします。この機能から始めましょう。

enum ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT { COUNT_IN_BARS, COUNT_IN_PIXELS };

列挙とグローバル変数のすべての説明は、 GlobalVariables.mqhファイルにあります。将来の機能の間隔を選択するための可能なオプションの列挙もこのファイルに追加する必要があります。

関数自体は何も描画せず、マウスとは何の関係もありません。よって、それはユーティリティでなければなりません。

class CUtilites { public : static datetime GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ); datetime CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ) { datetime future_time; int bar_distance = GetBarsPixelDistance(), current_x, future_x, current_y, subwindow = 0 ; double current_price; ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 ,subwindow,_start_time,CMouse::Price(),current_x,current_y); if (COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) { future_x = current_x + _length*bar_distance; } else { future_x = current_x + _length; } if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )>=future_x) { ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,future_x,current_y,subwindow,future_time,current_price); } else { future_time = _start_time +( ((COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) ? _length : _length/bar_distance) * PeriodSeconds () ); } return future_time; }

ただし、以前のバージョンで説明されている関数が常に正しい結果を生成するとは限らないことが判明したため、書き直しが必要でした。すべてがはるかに簡単であることがわかりました。



制限された水平レベル

前のセクションでこれらのレベルを示しました。これは特定の長さの線であり、理想的にはマウスを向けた場所に依存しません。これは、マウスカーソルが指している点から描画されます。したがって、点は、たとえばファンよりも少し慎重に選択する必要があります。

これらのレベルには、厳密に定義された(経験的に)ピクセル単位の長さが必要です。次に、線はさまざまなスケールでさまざまな数のバーをカバーします。

また、通常のラインレベルと拡張されたラインレベルをすべて同じスケールで記述できるようにもしたいです。



以下が結果です。

void CGraphics::DrawHorizontalLevel( double _multiplicator ) { datetime p2_time; string Level_Name = "" ; color Level_Color=CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); int window = 0 ; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; int Current_Width= 1 ; int level_length = 0 ; if (Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels) { level_length = Short_Level_Length_Pix; } else { level_length = Short_Level_Length * CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance(); } if (_multiplicator> 1 ) { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 7 ]); Current_Style = Long_Level_Style; Current_Width = Long_Level_Width; } else { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 6 ]); Current_Style = Short_Level_Style; Current_Width = Short_Level_Width; } p2_time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(CMouse::Time(),level_length*_multiplicator,COUNT_IN_PIXELS); TrendCreate( 0 , Level_Name, 0 , CMouse::Time(), CMouse::Price(), p2_time, CMouse::Price(), Level_Color, Current_Style, Current_Width ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

最初の点は、マウスポインタによって決定されます。2番目の点を計算するとき、プログラムは最初にチャートの縮尺の変更に応じて線のサイズを変更するかどうかを選択し、次に ピクセルで2番目の点の座標を計算し、価格と時間に再計算します。(使用できる関数がある場合、計算はそれほど難しくありません)。



次に、制御コマンドをShortcuts.mqhファイルに追加する必要があります。

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Short_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel( 1 ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Long_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel(Long_Level_Multiplicator); }

その結果、Short_Level_Length_In_Pixelsパラメータがtrueの場合、S(Short)キーを押すと、プログラムはShort_Level_Length_Pixパラメータで指定されたピクセル単位の長さで水平セグメントを描画します。

Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels == falseの場合、レベルの長さはローソク足で測定され、Short_Level_Lengthパラメーターから取得されます。

限定トレンドライン



トレンドラインは2倍の負荷をかけることができると思います。

一方では、価格の変化率に制限があります(価格がラインを下回っている場合は「より速くない」、価格はがインを上回っている場合は「より遅くない」)。

一方、直線が価格と時間に制限がある場合(半直線ではない)、レベル(価格と時間の両方)を示すことができます。もちろん、これらの目的のために長方形などを使用することもできますが、私の意見では、対角線の方が明確です。

そこで、CGraphics::DrawTrendLine関数を変更しました。まず、ラインは現在、限られた時間だけ未来に続き、したがって推定価格を示しています。次に、わかりやすくするために、通常のレベル(水平および垂直)を追加しました。

次のようになります。

もちろん、線の長さ(全長が最初の点の間の距離よりも長い回数)、極値のバーの数、および直線の他の特徴は、EAパラメーターで構成されます。

void CGraphics::DrawTrendLine( void ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); int p1= 0 ,p2= 0 ; string trend_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 0 ], OBJ_TREND ); double price1= 0 , price2= 0 , tmp_price; datetime time1= 0 , time2= 0 , tmp_time; if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else { return ; } time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); if (Trend_Points == TREND_POINTS_HALF) { tmp_price = price2; tmp_time = time2; time2 = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(time1,(p1-p2)*Trend_Length_Coefficient); price2 = NormalizeDouble (price1 + (tmp_price - price1)*Trend_Length_Coefficient, Digits ()); DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ,time2,price2); DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ,time2,price2); } TrendCreate( 0 ,trend_name, 0 , time1,price1,time2,price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 ,Trend_Line_Width, false , true ,m_Is_Trend_Ray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

残りは簡単です。点間のバーの数は(р1-р2)に等しくなります(バーの数が右に増えることを忘れないでください)。係数を使用すると、間隔をどれだけ延長するかを計算できます。3番目のパラメータを指定しなくても、デフォルトでバーでの計算が可能になるため、ユーティリティ関数を呼び出すだけです。

次に、価格を計算し、同じクラスにある前述のDrawSimple関数を使用してレベルを描画し、メインラインを描画します。

初心者は、「関数は、価格を追加する場所をどのように「知る」のでしょうか。線が上から下に行く場合は価格を引き、下から上に行く場合は価格を足す必要があります。」と聞くかもしれません。



安値にリンクされているか高値にリンクされているかは重要ではないため(関数の最初でこれを確認済み)、方向は式price1 + (tmp_price - price1)によって一意に決定されることに注意してください。

線が下に行くと、price1は2番目の点の価格よりも高くなるため、式(tmp_price - price1)は負になります。したがって、必要な距離は価格から引かれます。

線が上に行くと、2番目の点を定義する価格が最初の点よりも大きくなり、括弧内の式が正になるため、距離が初期価格に足されます。

この関数のもう1つの機能について説明します。 これは初心者向けの説明です。関数が価格を計算する場合、データは正規化する必要があります。つまり、受信した数値の小数点以下の桁数がチャートの相場と同じであることを確認する必要があります。そうしないと、エラーが発生します。NormalizeDouble関数は、価格を正規化するために使用されます。



Shortcuts.mqhファイルを変更する必要はありません。Tキー(Trend)を押すと線が引かれます。したがって、線を引くには上記の関数を呼び出す必要があります。

垂直レベルの描画



市場にはトレンドの性質があり、価格の動きは完全にランダムではないため、ほとんどの場合、次のルールを取引に使用できます。価格は常に、すでに通過した距離と同じ距離だけ動く傾向があります。動きの方向は別の質問です。多くの場合、たとえばピンバーや大きなローソク足の端を突破した後、価格はこのバーで測定されたのと同じ距離を移動し、その後反転します。

それにもかかわらず、多くの大手トレーダー(最終的に方向を決定する可能性があります)は、100％レベルに達するより少し早くポジションを決済することを好むため、価格が一般的なレベルに達しないことがよくあります。

したがって、私は取引に分数レベルも使用します。最も頻繁に使用されるのは、7/8のレベルです。この記事で検討する最後のツールは、これらのレベルを画面に表示するように設計されています。



レベルを描画する関数が理解しやすいはずです。

void CGraphics::DrawVerticalLevels( void ) { string Current_Vertical_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]), Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "7_8_" ); double Current_Line_Lenth, Current_Extremum, Level_Price, High = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Low = iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()); int direction= 0 ; long timeframes; datetime Current_Date = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Right_End_Time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(Current_Date,Short_Level_Length); Current_Line_Lenth = (High-Low)* 2 ; if (CMouse::Above()) { Current_Extremum = High; direction = - 1 ; } else { if (CMouse::Below()) { Current_Extremum = Low; direction = 1 ; } else { return ; } } TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Vertical_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Current_Extremum, Current_Date, Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 ) *direction , CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style, Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth*Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_7_8_Style, Short_Level_7_8_Width ); Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "14_8_" ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 *Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_14_8_Style, Short_Level_14_8_Width ); }

2つの点に注意してください。まず、ここではこれらのレベルの時間は常にバーで計算されます。必要なバーの数はShort_Level_Length変数から取得されるため、測定されるバーの数は常にわかっています。

次に、ここでは1つの点だけに基づいて価格を計算する必要があります。したがって、方向に依存するパラメータを設定する必要があります。これにより、毎回再確認して重複したコードを記述する必要がなくなります。特に、最初の点を除いて、各項に乗算される方向パラメータを設定します。したがって、線の動作を説明する式は1つしかありませんが、この式の項の符号は、マウスがどこ(ローソク足の上または下)にあるかによって異なります。

最終的な形状は上の図に示されています。

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVerticalLevels(); } break ;

V

V

現在のライブラリ実装で使用されているキー



アクション

キー 説明

メインのTFの時間枠を長くする(TFパネルから) U U p 時間枠を短くする D D own チャートのZレベルを変える(チャートが他のすべてのオブジェクトの上になるかどうか) Z Z order マウスに最も近い2つの一方向の極値点に基づいて傾斜した傾向線を描画する T T rend line

新しいラインを線分モードに切り替える

R R ay 単純な縦線を描画する

I (i) [縦のみ可視]

単純な横線を描画する

H H orizontal アンドリュースピッチフォークセットを描画する

P P itchfork フィボナッチファン (VFun)を描画する

F key F un 短い水平レベルを描画する

S S hort 拡張した水平レベルを描画する

L key L ong レベルマーク付きの縦線を描画する

V V ertical

終わりに

キーではertical)です。

この記事がお役に立てば幸いですが、保証はありません。結果として得られるツールキットは非常に柔軟性があり、あらゆる市場での作業に適しています。ただし、記事の読者がデフォルト設定で使用を開始する場合は、市場が変わる可能性があります。変化は市場の本質であるため、おそらくそれほど重要ではありません。

