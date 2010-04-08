GoldenReceiver Fixed Grid
- Perapot Chanyuenyong
- 버전: 2.1
- 업데이트됨: 2 1월 2026
- 활성화: 5
|Standard Cent Account
100,000 THB Deposit
(~3,000 USD)
|Grid Space: 1,000 pips
|214,618 THB
(~6,800 USD)
|103,537 THB
(~3,300 USD)
|314,618 THB
(~10,000 USD)
|Standard Cent Account
100,000 THB Deposit
(~3,000 USD)
|Grid Space: 1,000 pips
Trailing Profit: 200
Lot Multiplier: 1.01
|265,185 THB
(~8,440 USD)
|115,081 THB
(~3,660 USD)
|365,185 THB
(~11,650 USD)
|Standard Cent Account
100,000 THB Deposit
(~3,000 USD)
|Grid Space: 1,000 pips
Trailing Profit: 200
Lot Multiplier: 1.02
|313,636 THB
(~9,980 USD)
|115,081 THB
(~4,230 USD)
| 413,636 THB
(~13,160 USD)
GoldenReceiver Grid
GoldenReceiver Grid is automated trading system designed for traders who seek the profit potential of a grid strategy without sacrificing disciplined risk control through multiple risk management setting.
Core Features
Profit Maximisation
- Lot Multiplier
Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.
- Trailing Take Profit
Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
-
Configurable Grid Spacing
Flexible grid step settings allow traders to balance profitability and drawdown. Tighter grids increase trading opportunities, while wider grids enhance stability and capital protection.
Risk Management & Capital Protection
-
Total Order Limit
Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.
-
Total Lot Size Limit
Caps overall exposure by limiting the combined lot size of all open positions, helping to preserve account equity.
-
Minimum Margin Level Protection
Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold, ensuring sufficient buffer against drawdowns.
-
Spread Filter
Prevents trade execution during unfavorable spread conditions, reducing trading costs during low-liquidity periods.
-
Slippage Control
Avoids trade entries when slippage exceeds acceptable limits, improving execution quality and reducing unexpected losses.
Platform & Trading Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Account Type: Standard or Cent (Cent account recommended)
-
Minimum Balance:
-
Standard Account: $2,000
-
Cent Account: $1,000
-
-
Trading Instruments: XAUUSD
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
Key Input Parameters
-
Initial Lot: Starting trade volume for the first grid order.
-
Lot Multiplier: Scaling factor applied to subsequent grid levels.
-
Max Drawdown % (Emergency Exit): Automatically closes all positions if drawdown exceeds a defined limit (e.g., 30%).
-
Minimum Margin Level: Safety threshold required to open new grid orders (e.g., 300%).
-
Grid Step (Pips): Distance between grid orders.
-
Take Profit (Pips): Profit target applied to individual trades or the full basket.
Recommended Settings (XAUUSD – Cent Account)
-
Initial Lot: 0.1
-
Lot Multiplier: 1.0 (Fixed lot sizing)
-
Max Drawdown %: N/A (Risk controlled primarily via grid spacing and lot size)
-
Minimum Margin Level: N/A (Managed through conservative exposure settings)
Grid Step Guidance
-
Maximum Profit: 500 pips
-
Aggressive: 800 pips
-
Conservative: 1,500 pips
-
Take Profit: Min 500, Max 1,500 pips