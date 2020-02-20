import MetaTrader5 as mt5

from datetime import datetime

import pandas as pd

pd.set_option('display.max_columns', 500) # 표시될 칼럼 수

pd.set_option('display.width', 1500) # 표시될 최대 표 너비

# MetaTrader 5 패키지에 데이터 표시

print("MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 패키지 버전: ",mt5.__version__)

print()

# MetaTrader 5 터미널과의 연결 설정

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() 실패, 오류 코드 =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# 내역에서 딜 수 가져오기

from_date=datetime(2020,1,1)

to_date=datetime.now()

# 이름에 지정된 간격 내에 "GBP"가 포함된 심볼에 대한 딜 가져오기

deals=mt5.history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*GBP*")

if deals==None:

print("No deals with group=\"*USD*\", error code={}".format(mt5.last_error()))

elif len(deals)> 0:

print("history_deals_get({}, {}, group=\"*GBP*\")={}".format(from_date,to_date,len(deals)))



# 이름에 "EUR" 또는 "GBP"가 포함되지 않은 심볼에 대한 거래를 가져오기

deals = mt5.history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*,!*EUR*,!*GBP*")

if deals == None:

print("딜이 없습니다, 에러 코드={}".format(mt5.last_error()))

elif len(deals) > 0:

print("history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group=\"*,!*EUR*,!*GBP*\") =", len(deals))

# 수집된 딜을 '있는 그대로' 표시

for deal in deals:

print(" ",deal)

print()

# pandas.DataFrame을 사용하여 테이블로써 이러한 딜을 표시

df=pd.DataFrame(list(deals),columns=deals[0]._asdict().keys())

df['time'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time'], unit='s')

print(df)

print("")



# 포지션 #530218319와 관련한 딜 가져오기

position_id=530218319

position_deals = mt5.history_deals_get(position=position_id)

if position_deals == None:

print("No deals with position #{}".format(position_id))

print("error code =", mt5.last_error())

elif len(position_deals) > 0:

print("Deals with position id #{}: {}".format(position_id, len(position_deals)))

# pandas.DataFrame을 사용하여 테이블로써 이러한 딜을 표시

df=pd.DataFrame(list(position_deals),columns=position_deals[0]._asdict().keys())

df['time'] = pd.to_datetime(df['time'], unit='s')

print(df)



# MetaTrader 5 터미널 연결 종료

mt5.shutdown()



결과:

MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 패키지 버전: 5.0.29



history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*GBP*") = 14



history_deals_get(from_date, to_date, group="*,!*EUR*,!*GBP*") = 7

TradeDeal(ticket=506966741, order=0, time=1582202125, time_msc=1582202125419, type=2, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=0, reason=0, volume=0.0, pri ...

TradeDeal(ticket=507962919, order=530218319, time=1582303777, time_msc=1582303777582, type=0, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=530218319, reason=0, ...

TradeDeal(ticket=513149059, order=535548147, time=1583176242, time_msc=1583176242265, type=1, entry=1, magic=0, position_id=530218319, reason=0, ...

TradeDeal(ticket=516943494, order=539349382, time=1583510003, time_msc=1583510003895, type=1, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=539349382, reason=0, ...

TradeDeal(ticket=516943915, order=539349802, time=1583510025, time_msc=1583510025054, type=0, entry=0, magic=0, position_id=539349802, reason=0, ...

TradeDeal(ticket=517139682, order=539557870, time=1583520201, time_msc=1583520201227, type=0, entry=1, magic=0, position_id=539349382, reason=0, ...

TradeDeal(ticket=517139716, order=539557909, time=1583520202, time_msc=1583520202971, type=1, entry=1, magic=0, position_id=539349802, reason=0, ...



ticket order time time_msc type entry magic position_id reason volume price commission swap profit fee symbol comment external_id

0 506966741 0 2020-02-20 12:35:25 1582202125419 2 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.00000 0.0 0.0 100000.00 0.0

1 507962919 530218319 2020-02-21 16:49:37 1582303777582 0 0 0 530218319 0 0.01 0.97898 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 USDCHF

2 513149059 535548147 2020-03-02 19:10:42 1583176242265 1 1 0 530218319 0 0.01 0.95758 0.0 0.0 -22.35 0.0 USDCHF

3 516943494 539349382 2020-03-06 15:53:23 1583510003895 1 0 0 539349382 0 0.10 0.93475 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 USDCHF

4 516943915 539349802 2020-03-06 15:53:45 1583510025054 0 0 0 539349802 0 0.10 0.66336 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 AUDUSD

5 517139682 539557870 2020-03-06 18:43:21 1583520201227 0 1 0 539349382 0 0.10 0.93751 0.0 0.0 -29.44 0.0 USDCHF

6 517139716 539557909 2020-03-06 18:43:22 1583520202971 1 1 0 539349802 0 0.10 0.66327 0.0 0.0 -0.90 0.0 AUDUSD



Deals with position id #530218319: 2

ticket order time time_msc type entry magic position_id reason volume price commission swap profit fee symbol comment external_id

0 507962919 530218319 2020-02-21 16:49:37 1582303777582 0 0 0 530218319 0 0.01 0.97898 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.0 USDCHF

1 513149059 535548147 2020-03-02 19:10:42 1583176242265 1 1 0 530218319 0 0.01 0.95758 0.0 0.0 -22.35 0.0 USDCHF