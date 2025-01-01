datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 맞춤형 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 타이머를 1초로 세팅

EventSetTimer(1);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 맞춤형 지표 초기화 해제 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

Comment("");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 맞춤형 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- 현재 바의 오픈 시간을 가져옵니다.

ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];

//--- 다음번 호출을 위해 prev_calculated의 값을 반환합니다.

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 타이머 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()

{

//--- 이전 바의 오픈 시간을 가져옵니다.

static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

//--- 바가 열린 후 경과한 초의 수를 계산합니다.

static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- 이전 개장 시간이 현재 개장 시간과 같지 않으면 이는 새로운 바입니다.

//--- 새로운 오픈 시간을 이전 시간으로 쓰고 초를 0으로 설정합니다.

if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)

{

bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;

seconds=0;

}

//--- 바가 열린 후 경과한 초의 수를 늘리고 조정합니다.

seconds++;

if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))

seconds=0;

//---yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi으로 된 바 오픈 시간(

string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);

//--- yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss으로 된 현재 시간

string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- 새로운 바가 열릴 때까지 남은 초의 수

int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;

//--- hh:mm:ss으로 된 현재 바가 닫힐 때까지 남은 시간

string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);

//--- 출력 문자열 생성

string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s

"+

"Time Current: %s

"+

"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d

"+

"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d

"+

"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);

//--- 바 오픈 시간과 현재 시간을 표시합니다.

//--- 현재 바가 열린 이후 지나간 초와 닫힐 때까지 남은 초

//--- 코멘트에서 현재 바가 닫힐 때까지 남은 시간

Comment(txt);

/*

result on M1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35



result on M5:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31



result on H1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106

Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46



result on D1:

Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00

Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01

Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462

Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938

Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58

*/

}