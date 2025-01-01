|
datetime ExtBarTimeOpen;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 맞춤형 지표 초기화 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 타이머를 1초로 세팅
EventSetTimer(1);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 맞춤형 지표 초기화 해제 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
Comment("");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 맞춤형 지표 반복 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//--- 현재 바의 오픈 시간을 가져옵니다.
ExtBarTimeOpen=time[rates_total-1];
//--- 다음번 호출을 위해 prev_calculated의 값을 반환합니다.
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 타이머 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{
//--- 이전 바의 오픈 시간을 가져옵니다.
static datetime bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
//--- 바가 열린 후 경과한 초의 수를 계산합니다.
static int seconds=int(TimeCurrent()-ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- 이전 개장 시간이 현재 개장 시간과 같지 않으면 이는 새로운 바입니다.
//--- 새로운 오픈 시간을 이전 시간으로 쓰고 초를 0으로 설정합니다.
if(bar_open_time!=ExtBarTimeOpen)
{
bar_open_time=ExtBarTimeOpen;
seconds=0;
}
//--- 바가 열린 후 경과한 초의 수를 늘리고 조정합니다.
seconds++;
if(seconds>PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT))
seconds=0;
//---yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi으로 된 바 오픈 시간(
string bar_time_open=TimeToString(ExtBarTimeOpen);
//--- yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss으로 된 현재 시간
string time_current=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- 새로운 바가 열릴 때까지 남은 초의 수
int sec_left=PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_CURRENT)-seconds;
//--- hh:mm:ss으로 된 현재 바가 닫힐 때까지 남은 시간
string time_left=TimeToString(sec_left,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS);
//--- 출력 문자열 생성
string txt=StringFormat("Opening time of the current bar: %s\n"+
"Time Current: %s\n"+
"Seconds have passed since the bar opened: %d\n"+
"Approximately seconds left before bar closes: %d\n"+
"Time remaining until bar closes: %s",bar_time_open,time_current,seconds,sec_left,time_left);
//--- 바 오픈 시간과 현재 시간을 표시합니다.
//--- 현재 바가 열린 이후 지나간 초와 닫힐 때까지 남은 초
//--- 코멘트에서 현재 바가 닫힐 때까지 남은 시간
Comment(txt);
/*
result on M1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:06
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:06:24
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 25
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 35
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:00:35
result on M5:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:05
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:07:28
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 149
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 151
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:02:31
result on H1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 18:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:08:13
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 494
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 3106
Time remaining until bar closes: 00:51:46
result on D1:
Opening time of the current bar: 2024.02.22 00:00
Time Current: 2024.02.22 18:11:01
Seconds have passed since the bar opened: 65462
Approximately seconds left before bar closes: 20938
Time remaining until bar closes: 05:48:58
*/
}