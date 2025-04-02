- 概要
PBE: Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF
PBEの今日の為替レートは、1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり68.85の安値と69.15の高値で取引されました。
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBE News
よくあるご質問
PBE株の現在の価格は？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFの株価は本日69.15です。1.11%内で取引され、前日の終値は68.39、取引量は10に達しました。PBEのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFの現在の価格は69.15です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は0.74%やUSDにも注目します。PBEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
PBE株を買う方法は？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFの株は現在69.15で購入可能です。注文は通常69.15または69.45付近で行われ、10や0.44%が市場の動きを示します。PBEの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
PBE株に投資する方法は？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅54.52 - 72.83と現在の69.15を考慮します。注文は多くの場合69.15や69.45で行われる前に、-2.51%や9.87%と比較されます。PBEの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFの株の最高値は？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFの過去1年の最高値は72.83でした。54.52 - 72.83内で株価は大きく変動し、68.39と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFの株の最低値は？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF(PBE)の年間最安値は54.52でした。現在の69.15や54.52 - 72.83と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。PBEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
PBEの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、68.39、0.74%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 68.39
- 始値
- 68.85
- 買値
- 69.15
- 買値
- 69.45
- 安値
- 68.85
- 高値
- 69.15
- 出来高
- 10
- 1日の変化
- 1.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.87%
- 1年の変化
- 0.74%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 1.8%
- 期待
- 1.7%
- 前
- 2.1%
- 実際
- -0.3%
- 期待
- -0.4%
- 前
- 0.0%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 45.8
- 前
- 41.5
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 7.326 M
- 前
- 7.181 M
- 実際
- 94.2
- 期待
- 100.7
- 前
- 97.8