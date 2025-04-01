PBE: Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF
今日PBE汇率已更改1.11%。当日，交易品种以低点68.85和高点69.15进行交易。
关注Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBE新闻
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)?
- Can AI Help Revitalize The Healthcare Sector For Equity Investors?
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- ARKG: I’m Holding Off Buying For These 3 Reasons (BATS:ARKG)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)?
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Is Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Macro Outlook: A New Dawn Of Uncertainty
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- IDNA: The Cutting Edge Of Medical Science Is A Risky Investment (NYSEARCA:IDNA)
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
- The Great Transformation: Riding The Wave Of Change
- U.S. Consumers To Be Hit Hardest By Pharmaceutical Tariffs
常见问题解答
PBE股票今天的价格是多少？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票今天的定价为69.15。它在1.11%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为68.39，交易量达到10。PBE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票是否支付股息？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF目前的价值为69.15。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.74%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PBE走势。
如何购买PBE股票？
您可以以69.15的当前价格购买Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票。订单通常设置在69.15或69.45附近，而10和0.44%显示市场活动。立即关注PBE的实时图表更新。
如何投资PBE股票？
投资Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF需要考虑年度范围54.52 - 72.83和当前价格69.15。许多人在以69.15或69.45下订单之前，会比较-2.51%和。实时查看PBE价格图表，了解每日变化。
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF的最高价格是72.83。在54.52 - 72.83内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF的绩效。
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF（PBE）的最低价格为54.52。将其与当前的69.15和54.52 - 72.83进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PBE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
PBE股票是什么时候拆分的？
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、68.39和0.74%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 68.39
- 开盘价
- 68.85
- 卖价
- 69.15
- 买价
- 69.45
- 最低价
- 68.85
- 最高价
- 69.15
- 交易量
- 10
- 日变化
- 1.11%
- 月变化
- -2.51%
- 6个月变化
- 9.87%
- 年变化
- 0.74%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8