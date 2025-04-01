报价部分
PBE: Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

69.15 USD 0.76 (1.11%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日PBE汇率已更改1.11%。当日，交易品种以低点68.85和高点69.15进行交易。

关注Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

PBE新闻

常见问题解答

PBE股票今天的价格是多少？

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票今天的定价为69.15。它在1.11%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为68.39，交易量达到10。PBE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票是否支付股息？

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF目前的价值为69.15。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.74%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪PBE走势。

如何购买PBE股票？

您可以以69.15的当前价格购买Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票。订单通常设置在69.15或69.45附近，而10和0.44%显示市场活动。立即关注PBE的实时图表更新。

如何投资PBE股票？

投资Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF需要考虑年度范围54.52 - 72.83和当前价格69.15。许多人在以69.15或69.45下订单之前，会比较-2.51%和。实时查看PBE价格图表，了解每日变化。

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF的最高价格是72.83。在54.52 - 72.83内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF的绩效。

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF（PBE）的最低价格为54.52。将其与当前的69.15和54.52 - 72.83进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看PBE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

PBE股票是什么时候拆分的？

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、68.39和0.74%中可见。

日范围
68.85 69.15
年范围
54.52 72.83
前一天收盘价
68.39
开盘价
68.85
卖价
69.15
买价
69.45
最低价
68.85
最高价
69.15
交易量
10
日变化
1.11%
月变化
-2.51%
6个月变化
9.87%
年变化
0.74%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8