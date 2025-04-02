KotasyonBölümler
PBE: Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

69.89 USD 0.74 (1.07%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PBE fiyatı bugün 1.07% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 68.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.03 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PBE haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is PBE stock price today?

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock is priced at 69.89 today. It trades within 1.07%, yesterday's close was 69.15, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of PBE shows these updates.

Does Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF is currently valued at 69.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.82% and USD. View the chart live to track PBE movements.

How to buy PBE stock?

You can buy Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF shares at the current price of 69.89. Orders are usually placed near 69.89 or 70.19, while 8 and 0.92% show market activity. Follow PBE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PBE stock?

Investing in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.52 - 72.83 and current price 69.89. Many compare -1.47% and 11.04% before placing orders at 69.89 or 70.19. Explore the PBE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the past year was 72.83. Within 54.52 - 72.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE) over the year was 54.52. Comparing it with the current 69.89 and 54.52 - 72.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PBE stock split?

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.15, and 1.82% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
68.75 70.03
Yıllık aralık
54.52 72.83
Önceki kapanış
69.15
Açılış
69.25
Satış
69.89
Alış
70.19
Düşük
68.75
Yüksek
70.03
Hacim
8
Günlük değişim
1.07%
Aylık değişim
-1.47%
6 aylık değişim
11.04%
Yıllık değişim
1.82%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8