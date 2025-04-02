- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PBE: Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF
PBE fiyatı bugün 1.07% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 68.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.03 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBE haberleri
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)?
- Can AI Help Revitalize The Healthcare Sector For Equity Investors?
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- ARKG: I’m Holding Off Buying For These 3 Reasons (BATS:ARKG)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)?
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Is Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Macro Outlook: A New Dawn Of Uncertainty
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- IDNA: The Cutting Edge Of Medical Science Is A Risky Investment (NYSEARCA:IDNA)
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
- The Great Transformation: Riding The Wave Of Change
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is PBE stock price today?
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock is priced at 69.89 today. It trades within 1.07%, yesterday's close was 69.15, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of PBE shows these updates.
Does Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF is currently valued at 69.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.82% and USD. View the chart live to track PBE movements.
How to buy PBE stock?
You can buy Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF shares at the current price of 69.89. Orders are usually placed near 69.89 or 70.19, while 8 and 0.92% show market activity. Follow PBE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBE stock?
Investing in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.52 - 72.83 and current price 69.89. Many compare -1.47% and 11.04% before placing orders at 69.89 or 70.19. Explore the PBE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the past year was 72.83. Within 54.52 - 72.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE) over the year was 54.52. Comparing it with the current 69.89 and 54.52 - 72.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBE stock split?
Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.15, and 1.82% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 69.15
- Açılış
- 69.25
- Satış
- 69.89
- Alış
- 70.19
- Düşük
- 68.75
- Yüksek
- 70.03
- Hacim
- 8
- Günlük değişim
- 1.07%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.47%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.04%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.82%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8