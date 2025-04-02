QuotesSections
PBE: Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

69.89 USD 0.74 (1.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PBE exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.75 and at a high of 70.03.

Follow Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
68.75 70.03
Year Range
54.52 72.83
Previous Close
69.15
Open
69.25
Bid
69.89
Ask
70.19
Low
68.75
High
70.03
Volume
8
Daily Change
1.07%
Month Change
-1.47%
6 Months Change
11.04%
Year Change
1.82%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8