PBE: Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

69.15 USD 0.76 (1.11%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PBE 환율이 오늘 1.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 68.85이고 고가는 69.15이었습니다.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is PBE stock price today?

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock is priced at 69.15 today. It trades within 1.11%, yesterday's close was 68.39, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of PBE shows these updates.

Does Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF is currently valued at 69.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.74% and USD. View the chart live to track PBE movements.

How to buy PBE stock?

You can buy Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF shares at the current price of 69.15. Orders are usually placed near 69.15 or 69.45, while 10 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow PBE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PBE stock?

Investing in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.52 - 72.83 and current price 69.15. Many compare -2.51% and 9.87% before placing orders at 69.15 or 69.45. Explore the PBE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the past year was 72.83. Within 54.52 - 72.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE) over the year was 54.52. Comparing it with the current 69.15 and 54.52 - 72.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PBE stock split?

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.39, and 0.74% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
68.85 69.15
년간 변동
54.52 72.83
이전 종가
68.39
시가
68.85
Bid
69.15
Ask
69.45
저가
68.85
고가
69.15
볼륨
10
일일 변동
1.11%
월 변동
-2.51%
6개월 변동
9.87%
년간 변동율
0.74%
